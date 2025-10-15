Concepts
These pages explain how the Sandbox SDK works, why it's designed the way it is, and the concepts you need to understand to use it effectively.
- Architecture - How the SDK is structured and why
- Sandbox lifecycle - Understanding sandbox states and behavior
- Container runtime - How code executes in isolated containers
- Session management - When and how to use sessions
- Preview URLs - How service exposure works
- Security model - Isolation, validation, and safety mechanisms
- Tutorials - Learn by building complete applications
- How-to guides - Solve specific problems
- API reference - Technical details and method signatures
