Terminals

Overview createTerminal() CreateTerminalOptions Returns getTerminal() listTerminals() Terminal getSnapshot() write() resize() output() waitForExit() interrupt() and terminate() connect() Client helper: @cloudflare/sandbox/xterm Common errors Related

Path to Sandbox SDK 1.0 This page documents the terminal API on @cloudflare/sandbox@next , the preview of Sandbox SDK 1.0. For today's stable sandbox.terminal() helper, refer to Terminal.

Create and control interactive PTY terminals in the current container for a sandbox.

For the mental model and browser connect walkthrough, refer to Terminals.

Start a terminal from argv (usually a shell). Resolves when the terminal resource is created. Same rules as process exec : no implicit shell wrapping, and argv entries are not shell-escaped.

createTerminal (options: CreateTerminalOptions): Promise < Terminal >

CreateTerminalOptions

Field Type Description command SandboxCommand Argv to run under the PTY. Required. Example: ['bash'] or ['/bin/bash'] . cwd string Working directory for the terminal process. env Record<string, string> Environment overlay for this terminal. Does not mutate later launches. cols number Initial width in columns. rows number Initial height in rows. bufferSize number Output buffer sizing for replay (when supported by the runtime).

SandboxCommand is the same argv type as process exec : readonly [executable: string, ...args: string[]] .

Returns

Promise<Terminal> — a handle for the terminal in the current container.

const terminal = await sandbox. createTerminal ({ command: [ "bash" ], cwd: "/workspace" , env: { TERM: "xterm-256color" }, cols: 120 , rows: 40 , }); console. log (terminal.id); const terminal = await sandbox. createTerminal ({ command: [ "bash" ], cwd: "/workspace" , env: { TERM: "xterm-256color" }, cols: 120 , rows: 40 , }); console. log (terminal.id);

Return a handle for a terminal in the current container, or null .

Does not start a container if none is running. Returns null when no container is up, when the terminal ID is unknown in the current container, or when that terminal belonged to a previous container for the same sandbox ID.

getTerminal (id: string): Promise < Terminal | null >

List terminals in the current container for this sandbox. Does not start a container if none is running. Returns an empty list when no container is up.

listTerminals (): Promise < Terminal[] >

Terminal

Member Description id Terminal ID in the current container. getSnapshot() Current snapshot ( running / exited / error ). write(data) Write bytes to the PTY (stdin). resize(cols, rows) Resize the PTY. output(options?) Cursor-based output event stream. waitForExit(options?) Wait until the terminal completes. interrupt() Send an interrupt to the terminal session (for example Ctrl-C semantics). terminate() End the terminal resource. connect(request, opts?) Accept a browser WebSocket upgrade and attach it to this terminal.

interface TerminalSnapshot { id : string ; pid ?: number ; command : SandboxCommand ; cwd ?: string ; status : "running" | "exited" | "error" ; exit ?: ProcessExit ; error ?: ProcessFailure ; }

write (data: Uint8Array): Promise <void>

Write bytes to the PTY. Browser keystrokes normally arrive through connect() instead.

resize (cols: number, rows: number): Promise <void>

output (options ?: TerminalOutputOptions): Promise < ReadableStream < TerminalOutputEvent >>

TerminalOutputOptions

Field Type Description since string Opaque cursor; resume after a previous event. replay boolean Include buffered history when resuming. follow boolean Keep the stream open for live output. signal AbortSignal Cancel this subscription only. The terminal keeps running.

TerminalOutputEvent

type TerminalOutputEvent = | { type : "data" ; terminalId : string ; cursor : string ; timestamp : string ; data : Uint8Array ; } | { type : "terminal" ; terminalId : string ; cursor : string ; timestamp : string ; state : "exited" ; exit : ProcessExit ; } | { type : "terminal" ; terminalId : string ; cursor : string ; timestamp : string ; state : "error" ; error : ProcessFailure ; } | { type : "truncated" ; terminalId : string ; cursor ?: string ; timestamp : string ; };

Retain the latest cursor from delivered events if you reconnect or call output({ since, replay: true }) later on the same terminal in the same container.

waitForExit (options ?: { timeout?: number; signal ?: AbortSignal; }): Promise < ProcessExit >

Local timeout / signal cancel only the wait. They do not terminate the terminal. Call terminate() or interrupt() when you intend to stop it.

interrupt() and terminate()

interrupt (): Promise <void> terminate (): Promise <void>

These are terminal control operations. They are not the same as process kill(signal) on an exec handle.

Attach a browser (or other) WebSocket upgrade request to this terminal.

connect ( request: Request, options ?: { cursor?: string; cols ?: number; rows ?: number; }, ): Promise < Response >

request must be a WebSocket upgrade request.

must be a WebSocket upgrade request. cursor resumes output replay after a previous disconnect when the client has one.

resumes output replay after a previous disconnect when the client has one. cols / rows set the PTY size for this attachment when provided.

Returns the WebSocket upgrade Response your Worker should return to the client.

const url = new URL (request.url); const terminalId = url.searchParams. get ( "terminalId" ); if ( ! terminalId) { return new Response ( "terminalId is required" , { status: 400 }); } const terminal = await sandbox. getTerminal (terminalId); if ( ! terminal) { return new Response ( "Terminal not found" , { status: 404 }); } return terminal. connect (request, { cursor: url.searchParams. get ( "cursor" ) ?? undefined , cols: 120 , rows: 40 , }); const url = new URL (request.url); const terminalId = url.searchParams. get ( "terminalId" ); if ( ! terminalId) { return new Response ( "terminalId is required" , { status: 400 }); } const terminal = await sandbox. getTerminal (terminalId); if ( ! terminal) { return new Response ( "Terminal not found" , { status: 404 }); } return terminal. connect (request, { cursor: url.searchParams. get ( "cursor" ) ?? undefined , cols: 120 , rows: 40 , });

For the full Worker + xterm.js path, refer to Terminals.

Client helper: @cloudflare/sandbox/xterm

SandboxAddon integrates xterm.js ↗ with preview terminals.

import { SandboxAddon } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm" ; const addon = new SandboxAddon ({ // `origin` is already a WebSocket origin (`wss://` or `ws://`). getWebSocketUrl : ({ sandboxId , terminalId , cursor , origin }) => { const params = new URLSearchParams ({ sandboxId }); if (terminalId) params. set ( "terminalId" , terminalId); if (cursor) params. set ( "cursor" , cursor); return `${ origin }/ws/terminal?${ params }` ; }, reconnect: true , onStateChange : ( state , error ) => { /* update UI */ }, }); import { SandboxAddon } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm" ; const addon = new SandboxAddon ({ // `origin` is already a WebSocket origin (`wss://` or `ws://`). getWebSocketUrl : ({ sandboxId , terminalId , cursor , origin }) => { const params = new URLSearchParams ({ sandboxId }); if (terminalId) params. set ( "terminalId" , terminalId); if (cursor) params. set ( "cursor" , cursor); return `${ origin }/ws/terminal?${ params }` ; }, reconnect: true , onStateChange : ( state , error ) => { /* update UI */ }, });

Item Preview detail Connection target { sandboxId, terminalId? } getWebSocketUrl params sandboxId , terminalId? , cursor? , origin Properties state , sandboxId , terminalId

@xterm/xterm is an optional peer dependency of the preview package.

Common errors

Situation Class / outcome Unknown terminal ID in the current container TerminalNotFoundError getTerminal / listTerminals while no container is running null / [] (not an error; does not start a container) Handle or terminal ID from a previous container StaleTerminalHandleError Invalid working directory at create InvalidTerminalCwdError Invalid output cursor InvalidTerminalCursorError Control operation failed TerminalControlError

Recovery guidance: Errors and recovery. Full catalog: Errors API. Lifetime: How long a process lives.