Create and control interactive PTY terminals in the current container for a sandbox.
For the mental model and browser connect walkthrough, refer to Terminals.
Start a terminal from argv (usually a shell). Resolves when the terminal resource is created. Same rules as process
exec: no implicit shell wrapping, and argv entries are not shell-escaped.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|
command
|
SandboxCommand
|Argv to run under the PTY. Required. Example:
['bash'] or
['/bin/bash'].
|
cwd
|
string
|Working directory for the terminal process.
|
env
|
Record<string, string>
|Environment overlay for this terminal. Does not mutate later launches.
|
cols
|
number
|Initial width in columns.
|
rows
|
number
|Initial height in rows.
|
bufferSize
|
number
|Output buffer sizing for replay (when supported by the runtime).
SandboxCommand is the same argv type as process
exec:
readonly [executable: string, ...args: string[]].
Promise<Terminal> — a handle for the terminal in the current container.
Return a handle for a terminal in the current container, or
null.
Does not start a container if none is running. Returns
null when no container is up, when the terminal ID is unknown in the current container, or when that terminal belonged to a previous container for the same sandbox ID.
List terminals in the current container for this sandbox. Does not start a container if none is running. Returns an empty list when no container is up.
|Member
|Description
|
id
|Terminal ID in the current container.
|
getSnapshot()
|Current snapshot (
running /
exited /
error).
|
write(data)
|Write bytes to the PTY (stdin).
|
resize(cols, rows)
|Resize the PTY.
|
output(options?)
|Cursor-based output event stream.
|
waitForExit(options?)
|Wait until the terminal completes.
|
interrupt()
|Send an interrupt to the terminal session (for example Ctrl-C semantics).
|
terminate()
|End the terminal resource.
|
connect(request, opts?)
|Accept a browser WebSocket upgrade and attach it to this terminal.
Write bytes to the PTY. Browser keystrokes normally arrive through
connect() instead.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|
since
|
string
|Opaque cursor; resume after a previous event.
|
replay
|
boolean
|Include buffered history when resuming.
|
follow
|
boolean
|Keep the stream open for live output.
|
signal
|
AbortSignal
|Cancel this subscription only. The terminal keeps running.
Retain the latest
cursor from delivered events if you reconnect or call
output({ since, replay: true }) later on the same terminal in the same container.
Local
timeout /
signal cancel only the wait. They do not terminate the terminal. Call
terminate() or
interrupt() when you intend to stop it.
These are terminal control operations. They are not the same as process
kill(signal) on an
exec handle.
Attach a browser (or other) WebSocket upgrade request to this terminal.
requestmust be a WebSocket upgrade request.
cursorresumes output replay after a previous disconnect when the client has one.
cols/
rowsset the PTY size for this attachment when provided.
Returns the WebSocket upgrade
Response your Worker should return to the client.
For the full Worker + xterm.js path, refer to Terminals.
SandboxAddon integrates xterm.js ↗ with preview terminals.
|Item
|Preview detail
|Connection target
|
{ sandboxId, terminalId? }
|
getWebSocketUrl params
|
sandboxId,
terminalId?,
cursor?,
origin
|Properties
|
state,
sandboxId,
terminalId
@xterm/xterm is an optional peer dependency of the preview package.
|Situation
|Class / outcome
|Unknown terminal ID in the current container
|
TerminalNotFoundError
|
getTerminal /
listTerminals while no container is running
|
null /
[] (not an error; does not start a container)
|Handle or terminal ID from a previous container
|
StaleTerminalHandleError
|Invalid working directory at create
|
InvalidTerminalCwdError
|Invalid output cursor
|
InvalidTerminalCursorError
|Control operation failed
|
TerminalControlError
Recovery guidance: Errors and recovery. Full catalog: Errors API. Lifetime: How long a process lives.