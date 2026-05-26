The sandbox.tunnels namespace exposes a service running inside a sandbox on a *.trycloudflare.com URL. The SDK runs cloudflared inside the container and opens a persistent QUIC connection to Cloudflare's edge; no Cloudflare account, DNS record, or custom domain is required.

When to use tunnels vs. exposePort() Use sandbox.tunnels for quick development and deployments on .workers.dev , where wildcard DNS is not available. For production, use exposePort() with a custom domain — quick tunnels are positioned by Cloudflare as a debug aid and do not carry an uptime guarantee. Production-grade named tunnels are planned for a future release.

Requirements

RPC transport. Calling sandbox.tunnels on HTTP/Websocket transports will throw "RPC transport required" . See Transport configuration.

Calling on HTTP/Websocket transports will throw . See Transport configuration. glibc image variant. The default, python , opencode , and desktop images ship cloudflared . The musl /Alpine variant does not — there is no upstream cloudflared build for musl at this time.

Methods

Return a tunnel record for port . The SDK spawns a fresh cloudflared process inside the container if not already running. The method is idempotent so repeated calls for the same port return the same record.

TypeScript const tunnel = await sandbox . tunnels . get ( port : number ): Promise < TunnelInfo >

Parameters:

port — Port number inside the sandbox to expose (1024-65535, excluding reserved ports). The service to tunnel to must already be listening on 0.0.0.0:<port> inside the container.

Returns: Promise<TunnelInfo> — the tunnel record. See TunnelInfo .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; await sandbox . startProcess ( "python -m http.server 8080" ) ; const tunnel = await sandbox . tunnels . get ( 8080 ) ; console . log ( tunnel . url ) ; // → https://random-words-here.trycloudflare.com // Repeated calls for the same port return the same record. const same = await sandbox . tunnels . get ( 8080 ) ; console . log ( same . url === tunnel . url ) ; // true return Response . json ( { url : tunnel . url } ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; await sandbox . startProcess ( "python -m http.server 8080" ) ; const tunnel = await sandbox . tunnels . get ( 8080 ) ; console . log ( tunnel . url ) ; // → https://random-words-here.trycloudflare.com // Repeated calls for the same port return the same record. const same = await sandbox . tunnels . get ( 8080 ) ; console . log ( same . url === tunnel . url ) ; // true return Response . json ( { url : tunnel . url } ) ; }, };

Return every tunnel currently tracked for this sandbox.

TypeScript const tunnels = await sandbox . tunnels . list (): Promise < TunnelInfo [] >

Returns: Promise<TunnelInfo[]> — an array of TunnelInfo records. Empty when no tunnels are active.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const tunnels = await sandbox . tunnels . list () ; for ( const tunnel of tunnels ) { console . log ( `port ${ tunnel . port } → ${ tunnel . url } ` ) ; } TypeScript const tunnels = await sandbox . tunnels . list () ; for ( const tunnel of tunnels ) { console . log ( `port ${ tunnel . port } → ${ tunnel . url } ` ) ; }

Tear down a tunnel. Accepts either the port number or the TunnelInfo record returned by get() . Idempotent — destroying an unknown port resolves successfully.

TypeScript await sandbox . tunnels . destroy ( portOrInfo : number | TunnelInfo ): Promise <void>

Parameters:

portOrInfo — Either the port number or the TunnelInfo record returned by get() .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const tunnel = await sandbox . tunnels . get ( 8080 ) ; // Tear down by port number... await sandbox . tunnels . destroy ( 8080 ) ; // ...or by the record. await sandbox . tunnels . destroy ( tunnel ) ; TypeScript const tunnel = await sandbox . tunnels . get ( 8080 ) ; // Tear down by port number... await sandbox . tunnels . destroy ( 8080 ) ; // ...or by the record. await sandbox . tunnels . destroy ( tunnel ) ;

Types

TunnelInfo

Field Type Description id string SDK-assigned identifier for the tunnel (for example, quick-9f2c8a1d ). port number Port number inside the sandbox that the tunnel proxies to. url string Public URL — https://<random-words>.trycloudflare.com . hostname string Hostname component of url ( <random-words>.trycloudflare.com ). createdAt string ISO-8601 timestamp of when the tunnel was created.

TypeScript interface TunnelInfo { id : string ; port : number ; url : string ; hostname : string ; createdAt : string ; }

Limitations

URLs do not survive container restart. Cloudflare assigns the hostname during cloudflared 's startup handshake, so every restart yields a new URL. The SDK clears its tunnel cache when the container starts, so the next tunnels.get(port) returns a fresh record.

Cloudflare assigns the hostname during 's startup handshake, so every restart yields a new URL. The SDK clears its tunnel cache when the container starts, so the next returns a fresh record. No uptime guarantee. Cloudflare positions trycloudflare.com as a debug aid, not a production target. Use exposePort() with a custom domain for production.

Cloudflare positions as a debug aid, not a production target. Use with a custom domain for production. No Server-Sent Events. The trycloudflare.com edge buffers text/event-stream responses, so SSE does not reach the client. WebSockets work normally.

The edge buffers responses, so SSE does not reach the client. WebSockets work normally. No persistent hostname. Every restart picks a new <random-words>.trycloudflare.com . If you need a stable URL, use exposePort() with a custom token.

Every restart picks a new . If you need a stable URL, use with a custom token. Brief DNS warm-up. The first request through a brand-new URL can take a couple of seconds while DNS propagates, even after get() resolves.

The first request through a brand-new URL can take a couple of seconds while DNS propagates, even after resolves. WARP / Zero Trust egress. If your local machine runs Cloudflare WARP or another Zero Trust egress policy, outbound traffic to api.trycloudflare.com and the cloudflared edge can be blocked. When that happens, tunnels.get() hangs on the edge handshake and eventually times out. Disable WARP or add an egress exception for these destinations.

If your local machine runs Cloudflare WARP or another Zero Trust egress policy, outbound traffic to and the cloudflared edge can be blocked. When that happens, hangs on the edge handshake and eventually times out. Disable WARP or add an egress exception for these destinations. No musl/Alpine support. The musl image variant does not include cloudflared . Use one of the glibc-based image variants ( default , python , opencode , desktop ).