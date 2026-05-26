Tunnels
The
sandbox.tunnels namespace exposes a service running inside a sandbox on a
*.trycloudflare.com URL. The SDK runs
cloudflared inside the container and opens a persistent QUIC connection to Cloudflare's edge; no Cloudflare account, DNS record, or custom domain is required.
- RPC transport. Calling
sandbox.tunnelson HTTP/Websocket transports will throw
"RPC transport required". See Transport configuration.
- glibc image variant. The default,
python,
opencode, and
desktopimages ship
cloudflared. The
musl/Alpine variant does not — there is no upstream
cloudflaredbuild for musl at this time.
Return a tunnel record for
port. The SDK spawns a fresh
cloudflared process inside the container if not already running. The method is idempotent so repeated calls for the same port return the same record.
Parameters:
port— Port number inside the sandbox to expose (1024-65535, excluding reserved ports). The service to tunnel to must already be listening on
0.0.0.0:<port>inside the container.
Returns:
Promise<TunnelInfo> — the tunnel record. See
TunnelInfo.
Return every tunnel currently tracked for this sandbox.
Returns:
Promise<TunnelInfo[]> — an array of
TunnelInfo records. Empty when no tunnels are active.
Tear down a tunnel. Accepts either the port number or the
TunnelInfo record returned by
get(). Idempotent — destroying an unknown port resolves successfully.
Parameters:
portOrInfo— Either the port number or the
TunnelInforecord returned by
get().
|Field
|Type
|Description
id
string
|SDK-assigned identifier for the tunnel (for example,
quick-9f2c8a1d).
port
number
|Port number inside the sandbox that the tunnel proxies to.
url
string
|Public URL —
https://<random-words>.trycloudflare.com.
hostname
string
|Hostname component of
url (
<random-words>.trycloudflare.com).
createdAt
string
|ISO-8601 timestamp of when the tunnel was created.
- URLs do not survive container restart. Cloudflare assigns the hostname during
cloudflared's startup handshake, so every restart yields a new URL. The SDK clears its tunnel cache when the container starts, so the next
tunnels.get(port)returns a fresh record.
- No uptime guarantee. Cloudflare positions
trycloudflare.comas a debug aid, not a production target. Use
exposePort()with a custom domain for production.
- No Server-Sent Events. The
trycloudflare.comedge buffers
text/event-streamresponses, so SSE does not reach the client. WebSockets work normally.
- No persistent hostname. Every restart picks a new
<random-words>.trycloudflare.com. If you need a stable URL, use
exposePort()with a custom token.
- Brief DNS warm-up. The first request through a brand-new URL can take a couple of seconds while DNS propagates, even after
get()resolves.
- WARP / Zero Trust egress. If your local machine runs Cloudflare WARP or another Zero Trust egress policy, outbound traffic to
api.trycloudflare.comand the cloudflared edge can be blocked. When that happens,
tunnels.get()hangs on the edge handshake and eventually times out. Disable WARP or add an egress exception for these destinations.
- No musl/Alpine support. The musl image variant does not include
cloudflared. Use one of the glibc-based image variants (
default,
python,
opencode,
desktop).
- Preview URLs concept — Worker-fronted preview URLs and how they differ from quick tunnels.
- Ports API —
exposePort()and the Worker-fronted preview URL flow.
- Expose services guide — End-to-end walkthrough for exposing services in production.
- Transport configuration — RPC vs. route-based transport.