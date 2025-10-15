Container runtime

Each sandbox runs in an isolated Linux container based on Ubuntu 22.04.

Pre-installed software

The base container comes pre-packaged with a full development environment:

Languages and runtimes:

Python 3.11 (with pip)

Node.js 20 LTS (with npm)

Bun (JavaScript/TypeScript runtime)

Python packages:

NumPy - Numerical computing

pandas - Data analysis

Matplotlib - Plotting and visualization

IPython - Interactive Python

Development tools:

Git - Version control

Build tools (gcc, make, pkg-config)

Text editors (vim, nano)

Process monitoring (htop, procps)

Utilities:

curl, wget - HTTP clients

jq - JSON processor

Network tools (ping, dig, netstat)

Compression (zip, unzip)

Install additional software at runtime or customize the base image:

Terminal window # Python packages pip install scikit-learn tensorflow # Node.js packages npm install express # System packages apt-get install redis-server

Filesystem

The container provides a standard Linux filesystem. You can read and write anywhere you have permissions.

Standard directories:

/workspace - Default working directory for user code

/tmp - Temporary files

/home - User home directory

/usr/bin , /usr/local/bin - Executable binaries

Example:

TypeScript await sandbox . writeFile ( '/workspace/app.py' , 'print("Hello")' ) ; await sandbox . writeFile ( '/tmp/cache.json' , '{}' ) ; await sandbox . exec ( 'ls -la /workspace' ) ;

Process management

Processes run as you'd expect in a regular Linux environment.

Foreground processes ( exec() ):

TypeScript const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'npm test' ) ; // Waits for completion, returns output

Background processes ( startProcess() ):

TypeScript const process = await sandbox . startProcess ( 'node server.js' ) ; // Returns immediately, process runs in background

Network capabilities

Outbound connections work:

Terminal window curl https://api.example.com/data pip install requests npm install express

Inbound connections require port exposure:

TypeScript await sandbox . startProcess ( 'python -m http.server 8000' ) ; const exposed = await sandbox . exposePort ( 8000 ) ; console . log ( exposed . exposedAt ) ; // Public URL

Localhost works within sandbox:

Terminal window redis-server & # Start server redis-cli ping # Connect locally

Security

Between sandboxes (isolated):

Each sandbox is a separate container

Filesystem, memory and network are all isolated

Within sandbox (shared):

All processes see the same files

Processes can communicate with each other

Environment variables are session-scoped

To run untrusted code, use separate sandboxes per user:

TypeScript const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , `user- ${ userId } ` ) ;

Limitations

Cannot:

Load kernel modules or access host hardware

Run nested containers (no Docker-in-Docker)

