Cloudflare Docs

Container runtime

Each sandbox runs in an isolated Linux container based on Ubuntu 22.04.

Pre-installed software

The base container comes pre-packaged with a full development environment:

Languages and runtimes:

  • Python 3.11 (with pip)
  • Node.js 20 LTS (with npm)
  • Bun (JavaScript/TypeScript runtime)

Python packages:

  • NumPy - Numerical computing
  • pandas - Data analysis
  • Matplotlib - Plotting and visualization
  • IPython - Interactive Python

Development tools:

  • Git - Version control
  • Build tools (gcc, make, pkg-config)
  • Text editors (vim, nano)
  • Process monitoring (htop, procps)

Utilities:

  • curl, wget - HTTP clients
  • jq - JSON processor
  • Network tools (ping, dig, netstat)
  • Compression (zip, unzip)

Install additional software at runtime or customize the base image:

Terminal window
# Python packages
pip install scikit-learn tensorflow


# Node.js packages
npm install express


# System packages
apt-get install redis-server

Filesystem

The container provides a standard Linux filesystem. You can read and write anywhere you have permissions.

Standard directories:

  • /workspace - Default working directory for user code
  • /tmp - Temporary files
  • /home - User home directory
  • /usr/bin, /usr/local/bin - Executable binaries

Example:

TypeScript
await sandbox.writeFile('/workspace/app.py', 'print("Hello")');
await sandbox.writeFile('/tmp/cache.json', '{}');
await sandbox.exec('ls -la /workspace');

Process management

Processes run as you'd expect in a regular Linux environment.

Foreground processes (exec()):

TypeScript
const result = await sandbox.exec('npm test');
// Waits for completion, returns output

Background processes (startProcess()):

TypeScript
const process = await sandbox.startProcess('node server.js');
// Returns immediately, process runs in background

Network capabilities

Outbound connections work:

Terminal window
curl https://api.example.com/data
pip install requests
npm install express

Inbound connections require port exposure:

TypeScript
await sandbox.startProcess('python -m http.server 8000');
const exposed = await sandbox.exposePort(8000);
console.log(exposed.exposedAt); // Public URL

Localhost works within sandbox:

Terminal window
redis-server &      # Start server
redis-cli ping      # Connect locally

Security

Between sandboxes (isolated):

  • Each sandbox is a separate container
  • Filesystem, memory and network are all isolated

Within sandbox (shared):

  • All processes see the same files
  • Processes can communicate with each other
  • Environment variables are session-scoped

To run untrusted code, use separate sandboxes per user:

TypeScript
const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, `user-${userId}`);

Limitations

Cannot:

  • Load kernel modules or access host hardware
  • Run nested containers (no Docker-in-Docker)