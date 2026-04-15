Sandbox bridge
The sandbox bridge is a reference-implementation Cloudflare Worker that exposes the Sandbox SDK as an HTTP API. Any HTTP client — Python script, Node.js service, CI pipeline — can create and control sandboxes without writing a Worker.
The Sandbox SDK is designed for use within Cloudflare Workers. If your application runs outside of the Workers ecosystem, it cannot interact with sandboxes directly.
The bridge exposes the Sandbox SDK as a standard HTTP API so you can create and control sandboxes from any language or platform.
Key Sandbox SDK methods map to individual HTTP endpoints. The bridge adds authentication, input validation, workspace path containment, and an optional warm pool for instant container boot.
Deploy the bridge Worker to your Cloudflare account:
The button deploys the Worker and generates a
SANDBOX_API_KEY secret for authentication. When deployment finishes, note your Worker URL and API key — every example on this page uses them.
Manual deployment
If you prefer to deploy step by step, scaffold the project and deploy manually.
Prerequisites:
- A Cloudflare account ↗ with the Containers / Sandbox beta enabled.
- Node.js ↗ and npm.
- Docker ↗ running locally —
wrangler deploybuilds a container image from the bridge
Dockerfile.
Steps:
-
Scaffold the bridge project:
-
Authenticate with Cloudflare:
-
Set the API key secret. Choose any strong token value — clients must send this as a Bearer token:
The key is printed to your terminal and piped to Wrangler. Save it — you will need it to authenticate API requests.
-
Deploy the Worker:
-
Verify the deployment:
You should see
{"ok":true}.
The bridge
Dockerfile extends the
cloudflare/sandbox ↗ base image and pre-installs common agent tooling:
- Languages: Python 3.13, Node.js, Bun
- Tools: git, ripgrep, curl, wget, jq, tar, sed, gawk, procps
Customize the
Dockerfile to add languages, system packages, or tools your workloads need.
All examples assume the following environment variables are set:
The bulk of the bridge logic is in the
@cloudflare/sandbox package. To pull in the latest improvements:
-
Update the SDK dependency:
-
Redeploy:
Check the sandbox-sdk releases ↗ for changes to the
Dockerfile or bridge configuration that may require manual updates.
The bridge source code and examples are available on GitHub:
- Bridge source ↗ — Worker, Dockerfile, deploy script, and OpenAPI schema.
- Workspace chat example ↗ — Full-stack chat application with a file browser sidebar.
- Basic example ↗ — One-shot Python coding agent using the OpenAI Agents SDK.
- HTTP API reference — Complete route reference for the bridge API.
- Getting started — Build your first sandbox application directly on Workers.
- Architecture — How the Sandbox SDK layers Workers, Durable Objects, and Containers.
- API reference — Complete Sandbox SDK method reference.
- OpenAI Agents SDK tutorial — Build a Python coding agent with the bridge.