The sandbox bridge is a reference-implementation Cloudflare Worker that exposes the Sandbox SDK as an HTTP API. Any HTTP client — Python script, Node.js service, CI pipeline — can create and control sandboxes without writing a Worker.

Why use the bridge

The Sandbox SDK is designed for use within Cloudflare Workers. If your application runs outside of the Workers ecosystem, it cannot interact with sandboxes directly.

The bridge exposes the Sandbox SDK as a standard HTTP API so you can create and control sandboxes from any language or platform.

Key Sandbox SDK methods map to individual HTTP endpoints. The bridge adds authentication, input validation, workspace path containment, and an optional warm pool for instant container boot.

Deploy

Deploy the bridge Worker to your Cloudflare account:

The button deploys the Worker and generates a SANDBOX_API_KEY secret for authentication. When deployment finishes, note your Worker URL and API key — every example on this page uses them.

Manual deployment If you prefer to deploy step by step, scaffold the project and deploy manually. Prerequisites: A Cloudflare account ↗ with the Containers / Sandbox beta enabled.

with the Containers / Sandbox beta enabled. Node.js ↗ and npm.

and npm. Docker ↗ running locally — wrangler deploy builds a container image from the bridge Dockerfile . Steps: Scaffold the bridge project: Terminal window npm create cloudflare sandbox-bridge --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/bridge/worker cd sandbox-bridge Authenticate with Cloudflare: Terminal window npx wrangler login Set the API key secret. Choose any strong token value — clients must send this as a Bearer token: Terminal window openssl rand -hex 32 | tee /dev/stderr | npx wrangler secret put SANDBOX_API_KEY The key is printed to your terminal and piped to Wrangler. Save it — you will need it to authenticate API requests. Deploy the Worker: Terminal window npx wrangler deploy Verify the deployment: Terminal window curl https://cloudflare-sandbox-bridge.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev/health You should see {"ok":true} .

Container image

The bridge Dockerfile extends the cloudflare/sandbox ↗ base image and pre-installs common agent tooling:

Languages : Python 3.13, Node.js, Bun

: Python 3.13, Node.js, Bun Tools: git, ripgrep, curl, wget, jq, tar, sed, gawk, procps

Customize the Dockerfile to add languages, system packages, or tools your workloads need.

Usage

All examples assume the following environment variables are set:

Terminal window export SANDBOX_API_URL = https :// cloudflare-sandbox-bridge . <your-subdomain> . workers . dev export SANDBOX_API_KEY = <your-token>

Create a sandbox and run a command

curl

Node.js

Python Terminal window # Create a sandbox SANDBOX_ID = $( curl -s -X POST " $SANDBOX_API_URL /v1/sandbox" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $SANDBOX_API_KEY " | jq -r '.id' ) echo "Sandbox ID: $SANDBOX_ID " # Run a command curl -s -X POST " $SANDBOX_API_URL /v1/sandbox/ $SANDBOX_ID /exec" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $SANDBOX_API_KEY " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"argv": ["sh", "-lc", "echo hello from the sandbox"], "timeout_ms": 10000}' # Destroy the sandbox when done curl -s -X DELETE " $SANDBOX_API_URL /v1/sandbox/ $SANDBOX_ID " \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $SANDBOX_API_KEY " Explain Code JavaScript const API_URL = process . env . SANDBOX_API_URL ; const API_KEY = process . env . SANDBOX_API_KEY ; const headers = { Authorization : `Bearer ${ API_KEY } ` , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , }; // Create a sandbox const { id } = await fetch ( ` ${ API_URL } /v1/sandbox` , { method : "POST" , headers , } ) . then ( ( r ) => r . json ()) ; console . log ( `Sandbox ID: ${ id } ` ) ; // Run a command // Response is a text/event-stream with the following SSE events: // event: stdout — data is a base64-encoded output chunk // event: stderr — data is a base64-encoded error chunk // event: exit — data is JSON: {"exit_code": 0} // event: error — data is JSON: {"error": "...", "code": "..."} const execRes = await fetch ( ` ${ API_URL } /v1/sandbox/ ${ id } /exec` , { method : "POST" , headers , body : JSON . stringify ( { argv : [ "sh" , "-lc" , "echo hello from the sandbox" ] , timeout_ms : 10000 , } ) , } ) ; console . log ( await execRes . text ()) ; // Destroy the sandbox when done await fetch ( ` ${ API_URL } /v1/sandbox/ ${ id } ` , { method : "DELETE" , headers , } ) ; Explain Code Python # /// script # dependencies = ["httpx"] # /// import os import httpx API_URL = os . environ [ "SANDBOX_API_URL" ] API_KEY = os . environ [ "SANDBOX_API_KEY" ] headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { API_KEY } " } # Create a sandbox resp = httpx . post ( f " { API_URL } /v1/sandbox" , headers = headers ) sandbox_id = resp . json ()[ "id" ] print ( f "Sandbox ID: { sandbox_id } " ) # Run a command # Response is a text/event-stream with the following SSE events: # event: stdout — data is a base64-encoded output chunk # event: stderr — data is a base64-encoded error chunk # event: exit — data is JSON: {"exit_code": 0} # event: error — data is JSON: {"error": "...", "code": "..."} exec_resp = httpx . post ( f " { API_URL } /v1/sandbox/ { sandbox_id } /exec" , headers = headers , json = { "argv" : [ "sh" , "-lc" , "echo hello from the sandbox" ], "timeout_ms" : 10000 , }, ) print ( exec_resp . text ) # Destroy the sandbox when done httpx . delete ( f " { API_URL } /v1/sandbox/ { sandbox_id } " , headers = headers ) Explain Code

Write and read files

curl

Node.js

Python Terminal window # Write a file curl -s -X PUT " $SANDBOX_API_URL /v1/sandbox/ $SANDBOX_ID /file/workspace/hello.py" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $SANDBOX_API_KEY " \ --data-binary 'print("hello world")' # Read a file curl -s " $SANDBOX_API_URL /v1/sandbox/ $SANDBOX_ID /file/workspace/hello.py" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $SANDBOX_API_KEY " JavaScript // Write a file await fetch ( ` ${ API_URL } /v1/sandbox/ ${ id } /file/workspace/hello.py` , { method : "PUT" , headers , body : 'print("hello world")' , } ) ; // Read a file const content = await fetch ( ` ${ API_URL } /v1/sandbox/ ${ id } /file/workspace/hello.py` , { headers }, ) . then ( ( r ) => r . text ()) ; console . log ( content ) ; Explain Code Python # /// script # dependencies = ["httpx"] # /// import os import httpx API_URL = os . environ [ "SANDBOX_API_URL" ] API_KEY = os . environ [ "SANDBOX_API_KEY" ] SANDBOX_ID = os . environ [ "SANDBOX_ID" ] # from the "Create a sandbox" step headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { API_KEY } " } # Write a file httpx . put ( f " { API_URL } /v1/sandbox/ { SANDBOX_ID } /file/workspace/hello.py" , headers = headers , content = b 'print("hello world")' , ) # Read a file content = httpx . get ( f " { API_URL } /v1/sandbox/ { SANDBOX_ID } /file/workspace/hello.py" , headers = headers , ). text print ( content ) Explain Code

The bulk of the bridge logic is in the @cloudflare/sandbox package. To pull in the latest improvements:

Update the SDK dependency: Terminal window npm update @cloudflare/sandbox Redeploy: Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Check the sandbox-sdk releases ↗ for changes to the Dockerfile or bridge configuration that may require manual updates.

Source code and examples

The bridge source code and examples are available on GitHub:

Related resources