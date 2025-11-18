Mount S3-compatible object storage as local filesystem paths for persistent storage across sandbox lifecycles.

Production only Bucket mounting does not work with wrangler dev because it requires FUSE support that wrangler does not currently provide. Deploy your Worker to use this feature. See Mount buckets guide for details.

Methods

Mount an S3-compatible bucket as a local directory.

TypeScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( bucket : string , mountPath : string , options : MountBucketOptions ): Promise <void>

Parameters:

bucket - Bucket name (e.g., "my-r2-bucket" )

- Bucket name (e.g., ) mountPath - Local filesystem path to mount at (e.g., "/data" )

- Local filesystem path to mount at (e.g., ) options - Mount configuration (see MountBucketOptions )

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Mount R2 bucket await sandbox . mountBucket ( "my-r2-bucket" , "/data" , { endpoint : "https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , } ) ; // Access mounted bucket await sandbox . exec ( "ls" , { args : [ "/data" ] } ) ; await sandbox . writeFile ( "/data/results.json" , JSON . stringify ( data )) ; // Mount with explicit credentials await sandbox . mountBucket ( "my-bucket" , "/storage" , { endpoint : "https://s3.amazonaws.com" , credentials : { accessKeyId : env . AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey : env . AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , }, } ) ; // Read-only mount await sandbox . mountBucket ( "datasets" , "/datasets" , { endpoint : "https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , readOnly : true , } ) ; TypeScript // Mount R2 bucket await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'my-r2-bucket' , '/data' , { endpoint : 'https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' } ) ; // Access mounted bucket await sandbox . exec ( 'ls' , { args : [ '/data' ] } ) ; await sandbox . writeFile ( '/data/results.json' , JSON . stringify ( data )) ; // Mount with explicit credentials await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'my-bucket' , '/storage' , { endpoint : 'https://s3.amazonaws.com' , credentials : { accessKeyId : env . AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey : env . AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY } } ) ; // Read-only mount await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'datasets' , '/datasets' , { endpoint : 'https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' , readOnly : true } ) ;

Throws:

MissingCredentialsError - No credentials found in environment or options

- No credentials found in environment or options InvalidMountConfigError - Invalid endpoint, bucket name, or mount path

- Invalid endpoint, bucket name, or mount path S3FSMountError - Mount operation failed (network, permissions, bucket not found)

Automatic credential detection The SDK automatically detects AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY from environment variables if credentials are not explicitly provided.

Available on sessions Both sandbox.mountBucket() and session.mountBucket() are supported. Mounts affect the entire sandbox filesystem and are visible across all sessions.

Unmount a previously mounted bucket.

TypeScript await sandbox . unmountBucket ( mountPath : string ): Promise <void>

Parameters:

mountPath - Path where the bucket is mounted (e.g., "/data" )

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( "my-bucket" , "/data" , { endpoint : "..." } ) ; // Do work await sandbox . exec ( "python process.py" ) ; // Unmount await sandbox . unmountBucket ( "/data" ) ; TypeScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'my-bucket' , '/data' , { endpoint : '...' } ) ; // Do work await sandbox . exec ( 'python process.py' ) ; // Unmount await sandbox . unmountBucket ( '/data' ) ;

Automatic cleanup Mounted buckets are automatically unmounted when the sandbox is destroyed. Manual unmounting is optional.

Types

MountBucketOptions

Configuration for mounting a bucket.

TypeScript interface MountBucketOptions { endpoint : string ; provider ?: BucketProvider ; credentials ?: BucketCredentials ; readOnly ?: boolean ; s3fsOptions ?: Record < string , string >; }

Fields:

endpoint (required) - S3-compatible endpoint URL R2: https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com S3: https://s3.amazonaws.com or regional endpoint GCS: https://storage.googleapis.com

provider (optional) - Storage provider hint ( 'r2' | 's3' | 'gcs' ) Default: Auto-detected from endpoint URL

credentials (optional) - S3 access credentials Default: Uses AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY environment variables

readOnly (optional) - Mount in read-only mode Default: false

s3fsOptions (optional) - Advanced s3fs mount flags Example: { 'use_cache': '/tmp/cache' }



BucketProvider

Storage provider hint for automatic s3fs flag optimization.

TypeScript type BucketProvider = 'r2' | 's3' | 'gcs' ;

'r2' - Cloudflare R2 (recommended, applies nomixupload flag)

- Cloudflare R2 (recommended, applies flag) 's3' - Amazon S3

- Amazon S3 'gcs' - Google Cloud Storage

The SDK auto-detects the provider from the endpoint URL and applies optimized flags. For other S3-compatible providers (Backblaze, MinIO, etc.), omit this field or use the s3fsOptions parameter for custom configuration.

BucketCredentials

S3-compatible access credentials.

TypeScript interface BucketCredentials { accessKeyId : string ; secretAccessKey : string ; }

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( "my-bucket" , "/data" , { endpoint : "https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , credentials : { accessKeyId : env . AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey : env . AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , }, } ) ; TypeScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'my-bucket' , '/data' , { endpoint : 'https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' , credentials : { accessKeyId : env . AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey : env . AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY } } ) ;

Security Never hardcode credentials. Use Worker secrets or environment variables.