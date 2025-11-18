Storage
Mount S3-compatible object storage as local filesystem paths for persistent storage across sandbox lifecycles.
Mount an S3-compatible bucket as a local directory.
Parameters:
bucket- Bucket name (e.g.,
"my-r2-bucket")
mountPath- Local filesystem path to mount at (e.g.,
"/data")
options- Mount configuration (see
MountBucketOptions)
Throws:
MissingCredentialsError- No credentials found in environment or options
InvalidMountConfigError- Invalid endpoint, bucket name, or mount path
S3FSMountError- Mount operation failed (network, permissions, bucket not found)
Unmount a previously mounted bucket.
Parameters:
mountPath- Path where the bucket is mounted (e.g.,
"/data")
Configuration for mounting a bucket.
Fields:
-
endpoint(required) - S3-compatible endpoint URL
- R2:
https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com
- S3:
https://s3.amazonaws.comor regional endpoint
- GCS:
https://storage.googleapis.com
- R2:
-
provider(optional) - Storage provider hint (
'r2'|
's3'|
'gcs')
- Default: Auto-detected from endpoint URL
-
credentials(optional) - S3 access credentials
- Default: Uses
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_IDand
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEYenvironment variables
- Default: Uses
-
readOnly(optional) - Mount in read-only mode
- Default:
false
- Default:
-
s3fsOptions(optional) - Advanced s3fs mount flags
- Example:
{ 'use_cache': '/tmp/cache' }
- Example:
Storage provider hint for automatic s3fs flag optimization.
'r2'- Cloudflare R2 (recommended, applies
nomixuploadflag)
's3'- Amazon S3
'gcs'- Google Cloud Storage
The SDK auto-detects the provider from the endpoint URL and applies optimized flags. For other S3-compatible providers (Backblaze, MinIO, etc.), omit this field or use the
s3fsOptions parameter for custom configuration.
S3-compatible access credentials.
- Mount buckets guide - Complete mounting reference
- Persistent storage tutorial - Example with R2
- Environment variables - Credential configuration
- R2 documentation - Learn about Cloudflare R2
