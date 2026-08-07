A terminal is an interactive PTY in the current container for a sandbox. Use it for full-duplex terminal I/O: a browser shell, resize, interrupt, and reconnect.
Command execution uses
exec and process handles. Terminals are a separate resource type. API reference: Terminals API.
Both kinds of resource live only in the current container for a sandbox ID. Lookup methods do not start a container. Refer to Sandbox lifecycle and How long a process lives.
You can write to the PTY from the Worker, resize it, stream output, or end it:
- A terminal exists only in the current container for that sandbox ID.
-
getTerminal /
listTerminals return
null /
[] when no container is running. They do not start one.
- After the container stops or is replaced, old terminal IDs are invalid. Create a new terminal if you need one again.
- An active terminal can keep the container alive across Worker requests, as an active process can.
Store
terminal.id to resume the same PTY while that container is still up.
- Create a terminal and keep
terminal.id with the sandbox id.
- On each WebSocket upgrade, resolve the terminal with
getTerminal, then return
terminal.connect(request).
- In the browser, use
@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm with
terminalId.
Create the terminal from an application route when the UI needs one:
npm install @xterm/xterm @xterm/addon-fit @cloudflare/sandbox@next
yarn install @xterm/xterm @xterm/addon-fit @cloudflare/sandbox@next
pnpm install @xterm/xterm @xterm/addon-fit @cloudflare/sandbox@next
bun install @xterm/xterm @xterm/addon-fit @cloudflare/sandbox@next