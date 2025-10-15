Platform
Information about the Sandbox SDK platform, including pricing, limits, and beta status.
- Pricing - Understand costs based on the Containers platform
- Limits - Resource limits and best practices
- Beta Information - Current status and roadmap
Since Sandbox SDK is built on Containers, it shares the same underlying platform characteristics. Refer to these pages to understand how pricing and limits work for your sandbox deployments.
