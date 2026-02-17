This guide shows you how to run Docker inside a Sandbox, enabling you to build and run container images from within a secure sandbox.

When to use Docker-in-Docker

Use Docker-in-Docker when you need to:

Develop containerized applications - Run docker build to create images from Dockerfiles

- Run to create images from Dockerfiles Run Docker as part of CI/CD - Respond to code changes and build and push images using Cloudflare Containers

- Respond to code changes and build and push images using Cloudflare Containers Run arbitrary container images - Start containers from an end-user provided image

Create a Docker-enabled image

Cloudflare Containers run without root privileges, so you must use the rootless Docker image. Create a custom Dockerfile that combines the sandbox binary with Docker:

Dockerfile FROM docker:dind-rootless USER root # Use the musl build so it runs on Alpine-based docker:dind-rootless COPY --from=docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.7.4-musl /container-server/sandbox /sandbox COPY --from=docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.7.4-musl /usr/lib/libstdc++.so.6 /usr/lib/libstdc++.so.6 COPY --from=docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.7.4-musl /usr/lib/libgcc_s.so.1 /usr/lib/libgcc_s.so.1 COPY --from=docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.7.4-musl /bin/bash /bin/bash COPY --from=docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.7.4-musl /usr/lib/libreadline.so.8 /usr/lib/libreadline.so.8 COPY --from=docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.7.4-musl /usr/lib/libreadline.so.8.2 /usr/lib/libreadline.so.8.2 # Create startup script that starts dockerd with # iptables disabled, waits for readiness, then keeps running RUN printf '#!/bin/sh

\ set -eu

\ dockerd-entrypoint.sh dockerd --iptables=false --ip6tables=false &

\ until docker version >/dev/null 2>&1; do sleep 0.2; done

\ echo "Docker is ready"

\ wait

' > /home/rootless/boot-docker-for-dind.sh && chmod +x /home/rootless/boot-docker-for-dind.sh ENTRYPOINT [ "/sandbox" ] CMD [ "/home/rootless/boot-docker-for-dind.sh" ]

Working with disabled iptables Cloudflare Containers do not support iptables manipulation. The --iptables=false and --ip6tables=false flags prevent Docker from attempting to configure network rules, which would otherwise fail. To send or receive traffic from a container running within Docker-in-Docker, use the --network=host flag when running Docker commands. This allows you to connect to the container, but it means each inner container has access to your outer container's network stack. Ensure you understand the security implications of this setup before proceeding.

Use Docker in your sandbox

Once deployed, you can run Docker commands through the sandbox:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "docker-sandbox" ) ; // Build an image await sandbox . writeFile ( "/workspace/Dockerfile" , ` FROM alpine:latest RUN apk add --no-cache curl CMD ["echo", "Hello from Docker!"] ` , ) ; const build = await sandbox . exec ( "docker build --network=host -t my-image /workspace" , ) ; if ( ! build . success ) { console . error ( "Build failed:" , build . stderr ) ; } // Run a container const run = await sandbox . exec ( "docker run --network=host --rm my-image" ) ; console . log ( run . stdout ) ; // "Hello from Docker!" TypeScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "docker-sandbox" ) ; // Build an image await sandbox . writeFile ( "/workspace/Dockerfile" , ` FROM alpine:latest RUN apk add --no-cache curl CMD ["echo", "Hello from Docker!"] ` , ) ; const build = await sandbox . exec ( "docker build --network=host -t my-image /workspace" , ) ; if ( ! build . success ) { console . error ( "Build failed:" , build . stderr ) ; } // Run a container const run = await sandbox . exec ( "docker run --network=host --rm my-image" ) ; console . log ( run . stdout ) ; // "Hello from Docker!"

Limitations

Docker-in-Docker in Cloudflare Containers has the following limitations:

No iptables - Network isolation features that rely on iptables are not available

- Network isolation features that rely on iptables are not available Rootless mode only - You cannot use privileged containers or features requiring root

- You cannot use privileged containers or features requiring root Ephemeral storage - Built images and containers are lost when the sandbox sleeps. You must persist them manually.

