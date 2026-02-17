 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Run Docker-in-Docker

This guide shows you how to run Docker inside a Sandbox, enabling you to build and run container images from within a secure sandbox.

When to use Docker-in-Docker

Use Docker-in-Docker when you need to:

  • Develop containerized applications - Run docker build to create images from Dockerfiles
  • Run Docker as part of CI/CD - Respond to code changes and build and push images using Cloudflare Containers
  • Run arbitrary container images - Start containers from an end-user provided image

Create a Docker-enabled image

Cloudflare Containers run without root privileges, so you must use the rootless Docker image. Create a custom Dockerfile that combines the sandbox binary with Docker:

Dockerfile
FROM docker:dind-rootless
USER root


# Use the musl build so it runs on Alpine-based docker:dind-rootless
COPY --from=docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.7.4-musl /container-server/sandbox /sandbox
COPY --from=docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.7.4-musl /usr/lib/libstdc++.so.6 /usr/lib/libstdc++.so.6
COPY --from=docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.7.4-musl /usr/lib/libgcc_s.so.1 /usr/lib/libgcc_s.so.1
COPY --from=docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.7.4-musl /bin/bash /bin/bash
COPY --from=docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.7.4-musl /usr/lib/libreadline.so.8 /usr/lib/libreadline.so.8
COPY --from=docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.7.4-musl /usr/lib/libreadline.so.8.2 /usr/lib/libreadline.so.8.2


# Create startup script that starts dockerd with
# iptables disabled, waits for readiness, then keeps running
RUN printf '#!/bin/sh\n\
  set -eu\n\
  dockerd-entrypoint.sh dockerd --iptables=false --ip6tables=false &\n\
  until docker version >/dev/null 2>&1; do sleep 0.2; done\n\
  echo "Docker is ready"\n\
  wait\n' > /home/rootless/boot-docker-for-dind.sh && chmod +x /home/rootless/boot-docker-for-dind.sh


ENTRYPOINT ["/sandbox"]
CMD ["/home/rootless/boot-docker-for-dind.sh"]

Use Docker in your sandbox

Once deployed, you can run Docker commands through the sandbox:

JavaScript
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "docker-sandbox");


// Build an image
await sandbox.writeFile(
  "/workspace/Dockerfile",
  `
FROM alpine:latest
RUN apk add --no-cache curl
CMD ["echo", "Hello from Docker!"]
`,
);


const build = await sandbox.exec(
  "docker build --network=host -t my-image /workspace",
);
if (!build.success) {
  console.error("Build failed:", build.stderr);
}


// Run a container
const run = await sandbox.exec("docker run --network=host --rm my-image");
console.log(run.stdout); // "Hello from Docker!"

Limitations

Docker-in-Docker in Cloudflare Containers has the following limitations:

  • No iptables - Network isolation features that rely on iptables are not available
  • Rootless mode only - You cannot use privileged containers or features requiring root
  • Ephemeral storage - Built images and containers are lost when the sandbox sleeps. You must persist them manually.