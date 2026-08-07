Get started

In a Workers project that already uses Sandbox, or a new project from the Sandbox template:
npm i @cloudflare/sandbox@next
yarn add @cloudflare/sandbox@next
pnpm add @cloudflare/sandbox@next
bun add @cloudflare/sandbox@next
Build and deploy the Worker and the sandbox container image from the same preview line.
Keep your
wrangler Durable Object binding and container configuration. Preview-specific transport variables are not required.
exec() starts a program from argv — an array of the executable path or name, then its arguments. It waits until the sandbox can start the process, then returns a process handle. It does not wait for the process to exit.
Collect results with handle methods such as
output(), or stream with
logs().
Each argv entry is one argument to the process. The SDK does not run a shell and does not shell-escape argv. Spaces and special characters in an entry stay inside that argument.
Shell syntax (
&&, pipes, redirects, globs) needs an explicit shell, with the script as its own argument:
await sandbox.exec(...)creates a process. It does not wait for exit. Use
output(),
waitForExit(), or other handle methods for completion.
- Each
exec()is independent. A
cdor
exportin one call is not remembered in the next.
- Pass
cwdand
envon each
exec()when you need them, or use
setEnvVarsfor sandbox-wide values. Refer to Environment variables.
- A process runs only in the current container for that sandbox. After the container stops or is replaced, start a new process. Model: Sandbox lifecycle.
- Before production traffic, learn which failures are safe to retry: Errors and recovery.
- Sandbox lifecycle — sandbox ID, container, stop, and replace
- Process execution —
exec(), handles, and continuing work across requests
- Errors and recovery — retries, interrupted calls, and stale handles
- Migrate — update an existing stable app
- API reference — processes, terminals, and errors
- Terminals — interactive PTY and browser connections
- Extensions