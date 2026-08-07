Get started

Overview 1. Install the preview package 2. Export your Sandbox class 3. Run a process 4. How this differs from the stable package Next

Path to Sandbox SDK 1.0 This page uses @cloudflare/sandbox@next , the preview of Sandbox SDK 1.0. Prefer this path for new projects. For today's stable package, refer to Getting started.

1. Install the preview package

In a Workers project that already uses Sandbox, or a new project from the Sandbox template:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i @cloudflare/sandbox@next yarn add @cloudflare/sandbox@next pnpm add @cloudflare/sandbox@next bun add @cloudflare/sandbox@next

Build and deploy the Worker and the sandbox container image from the same preview line.

2. Export your Sandbox class

import { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export { Sandbox }; import { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export { Sandbox };

Keep your wrangler Durable Object binding and container configuration. Preview-specific transport variables are not required.

3. Run a process

exec() starts a program from argv — an array of the executable path or name, then its arguments. It waits until the sandbox can start the process, then returns a process handle. It does not wait for the process to exit.

Collect results with handle methods such as output() , or stream with logs() .

import { getSandbox, proxyToSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const proxy = await proxyToSandbox (request, env); if (proxy) return proxy; const sandbox = getSandbox (env.Sandbox, "preview-demo" ); const process = await sandbox. exec ([ "python3" , "-c" , "print(2 + 2)" ]); const output = await process. output ({ encoding: "utf8" }); return Response. json ({ id: process.id, pid: process.pid, stdout: output.stdout, exitCode: output.exitCode, }); }, }; import { getSandbox, proxyToSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; type Env = { Sandbox : DurableObjectNamespace < import ( "@cloudflare/sandbox" ). Sandbox >; }; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const proxy = await proxyToSandbox (request, env); if (proxy) return proxy; const sandbox = getSandbox (env.Sandbox, "preview-demo" ); const process = await sandbox. exec ([ "python3" , "-c" , "print(2 + 2)" ]); const output = await process. output ({ encoding: "utf8" }); return Response. json ({ id: process.id, pid: process.pid, stdout: output.stdout, exitCode: output.exitCode, }); }, };

Each argv entry is one argument to the process. The SDK does not run a shell and does not shell-escape argv. Spaces and special characters in an entry stay inside that argument.

Shell syntax ( && , pipes, redirects, globs) needs an explicit shell, with the script as its own argument:

const process = await sandbox. exec ([ "/bin/bash" , "-lc" , "echo hello && uname -a" , ]); const { stdout } = await process. output ({ encoding: "utf8" }); const process = await sandbox. exec ([ "/bin/bash" , "-lc" , "echo hello && uname -a" , ]); const { stdout } = await process. output ({ encoding: "utf8" });

4. How this differs from the stable package

await sandbox.exec(...) creates a process. It does not wait for exit. Use output() , waitForExit() , or other handle methods for completion.

creates a process. It does wait for exit. Use , , or other handle methods for completion. Each exec() is independent. A cd or export in one call is not remembered in the next.

is independent. A or in one call is not remembered in the next. Pass cwd and env on each exec() when you need them, or use setEnvVars for sandbox-wide values. Refer to Environment variables.

and on each when you need them, or use for sandbox-wide values. Refer to Environment variables. A process runs only in the current container for that sandbox. After the container stops or is replaced, start a new process. Model: Sandbox lifecycle.

for that sandbox. After the container stops or is replaced, start a new process. Model: Sandbox lifecycle. Before production traffic, learn which failures are safe to retry: Errors and recovery.