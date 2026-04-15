Build an AI coding agent with OpenAI Agents SDK

The OpenAI Agents SDK ↗ is a lightweight Python framework for building multi-agent workflows. A Cloudflare Sandbox integration is provided out of the box and ensures that the SDK includes a first-class Cloudflare backend that gives your agents isolated containers for running code, installing packages, and managing files.

In this tutorial, you will deploy a sandbox bridge Worker and build a Python agent that accepts a coding task, executes it inside a Cloudflare Sandbox, and copies the output files to your local machine.

Time to complete: 20 minutes

Prerequisites

1. Deploy the sandbox bridge

The sandbox bridge is a Cloudflare Worker that exposes the Sandbox API over HTTP so non-Worker clients — such as a Python script using the OpenAI Agents SDK — can create and control sandboxes.

The Sandbox environment comes pre-configured for Node.js and Python development, so your agents can start writing and running code immediately.

Deploy the bridge to your Cloudflare account:

The button deploys the Worker and generates a SANDBOX_API_KEY secret for authentication. When deployment finishes, note your Worker URL and API key — you will need them in the next step.

Manual deployment If you prefer to deploy step by step: Install Node.js ↗ and Docker ↗. Scaffold the bridge project: Terminal window npm create cloudflare sandbox-bridge --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/bridge/worker cd sandbox-bridge Authenticate with Cloudflare: Terminal window npx wrangler login Set the API key secret: Terminal window openssl rand -hex 32 | tee /dev/stderr | npx wrangler secret put SANDBOX_API_KEY The key is printed to your terminal and piped to Wrangler. Save it — you will need it to authenticate API requests. Deploy the Worker: Terminal window npx wrangler deploy Verify the deployment: Terminal window curl https://cloudflare-sandbox-bridge.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev/health You should see {"ok":true} .

2. Set up your Python project

Create a new directory for the agent:

Terminal window mkdir openai-sandbox-agent && cd openai-sandbox-agent

Create a .env file with your credentials:

.env OPENAI_API_KEY = sk-your-openai-key CLOUDFLARE_SANDBOX_API_KEY = your-bridge-token CLOUDFLARE_SANDBOX_WORKER_URL = https://cloudflare-sandbox-bridge.your-subdomain.workers.dev

3. Build the agent

Create main.py with the following content. The inline script metadata tells uv which dependencies to install, so everything is contained in a single file:

main.py # /// script # requires-python = ">=3.12" # dependencies = ["openai-agents[cloudflare]"] # /// """One-shot coding agent backed by a Cloudflare Sandbox.""" from __future__ import annotations import asyncio import os import sys from pathlib import Path from agents import Runner from agents . extensions . sandbox . cloudflare import ( CloudflareSandboxClient , CloudflareSandboxClientOptions , ) from agents . run import RunConfig from agents . sandbox import SandboxAgent , SandboxRunConfig from agents . sandbox . capabilities import Shell MODEL = "gpt-5.4" INSTRUCTIONS = """ \ You are an expert developer working inside a sandbox. The sandbox has bun, node, npm, and python available on the PATH. Implement the user's task in /workspace, test it, then copy deliverable files to /workspace/output/. """ . strip () async def copy_output ( session , dest : Path ) -> list [ Path ]: """Download files from /workspace/output/ in the sandbox to a local directory.""" dest . mkdir ( parents = True , exist_ok = True ) ls = await session . exec ( "find" , "/workspace/output" , "-maxdepth" , "1" , "-type" , "f" , shell = False ) if not ls . ok (): return [] copied : list [ Path ] = [] for name in ( l . strip () for l in ls . stdout . decode (). splitlines () if l . strip ()): handle = await session . read ( Path ( name )) local = dest / Path ( name ). name payload = handle . read () ; handle . close () local . write_bytes ( payload if isinstance ( payload , bytes ) else payload . encode ()) copied . append ( local ) return copied async def run ( prompt : str , output_dir : Path ) -> None : worker_url = os . environ . get ( "CLOUDFLARE_SANDBOX_WORKER_URL" , "" ) if not worker_url : sys . exit ( "Error: CLOUDFLARE_SANDBOX_WORKER_URL is not set." ) agent = SandboxAgent ( name = "Developer" , model = MODEL , instructions = INSTRUCTIONS , capabilities = [ Shell ()], ) client = CloudflareSandboxClient () options = CloudflareSandboxClientOptions ( worker_url = worker_url ) session = await client . create ( manifest = agent . default_manifest , options = options ) try : async with session : run_config = RunConfig ( sandbox = SandboxRunConfig ( session = session ), tracing_disabled = True , ) # Stream tool calls so the user can follow progress. result = Runner . run_streamed ( agent , prompt , run_config = run_config ) async for ev in result . stream_events (): if ev . type == "run_item_stream_event" and ev . name == "tool_called" : print ( f " [tool] { getattr ( ev . item . raw_item , 'name' , '' ) } " ) elif ev . type == "run_item_stream_event" and ev . name == "tool_output" : print ( f " [output] { str ( getattr ( ev . item , 'output' , '' ))[: 200 ] } " ) # Copy output files from the sandbox to the local machine. copied = await copy_output ( session , output_dir ) if copied : print ( f "

Copied { len ( copied ) } file(s) to { output_dir } :" ) for p in copied : print ( f " { p } " ) else : print ( "

Agent did not produce any output files." ) finally : await client . delete ( session ) if __name__ == "__main__" : prompt = sys . argv [ 1 ] if len ( sys . argv ) > 1 else "Create a hello world HTTP server using Bun.serve" asyncio . run ( run ( prompt , Path ( "output" ))) Explain Code

Here is what the key pieces do:

Component Purpose SandboxAgent An Agent subclass that accepts sandbox-specific configuration, including capabilities . Shell() A capability that exposes a shell tool to the LLM, allowing it to run commands inside the sandbox. CloudflareSandboxClient Creates and manages sandbox sessions through the bridge Worker. Reads CLOUDFLARE_SANDBOX_API_KEY from the environment for authentication. CloudflareSandboxClientOptions Points the client at your bridge Worker URL. Runner.run_streamed() Executes the agent and yields streaming events for tool calls and text output. SandboxRunConfig Attaches a live sandbox session to the run so the agent's tools execute inside the container.

4. Run the agent

Terminal window uv run --env-file .env main.py "Create a hello world HTTP server using Bun.serve"

You should see tool calls and output streaming to the console:

Sending task to sandbox agent (gpt-5.4)... [tool] exec_command [output] exit_code=0 stdout: mkdir: created directory '/workspace/output' [tool] exec_command [output] exit_code=0 stdout: Listening on http://localhost:3000 Copied 1 file(s) to output: output/server.ts

The agent wrote the code, tested it inside the sandbox, and copied the deliverable to your local machine.

What you built

You built a Python coding agent that:

Accepts a natural-language coding task

Executes code in an isolated Cloudflare Sandbox container

Installs packages, runs tests, and iterates until the task is complete

Copies deliverable files back to your local machine

The bridge Worker's Dockerfile can be fully customized to suit your needs — install additional languages, system packages, or tools to match your use case.

The Cloudflare Sandbox provides more capabilities you can integrate into your agents:

PTY sessions — Open interactive terminal sessions to sandboxes via WebSocket for real-time I/O.

— Open interactive terminal sessions to sandboxes via WebSocket for real-time I/O. Bucket mounts — Mount R2 or S3-compatible buckets as local directories inside the sandbox for persistent data.

— Mount R2 or S3-compatible buckets as local directories inside the sandbox for persistent data. Workspace backup and restore — Persist workspace state with persist_workspace() and hydrate_workspace() to resume work across sandbox lifecycles.

— Persist workspace state with and to resume work across sandbox lifecycles. File operations — Read, write, and manage files programmatically within the sandbox.