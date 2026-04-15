Build an AI coding agent with OpenAI Agents SDK
The OpenAI Agents SDK ↗ is a lightweight Python framework for building multi-agent workflows. A Cloudflare Sandbox integration is provided out of the box and ensures that the SDK includes a first-class Cloudflare backend that gives your agents isolated containers for running code, installing packages, and managing files.
In this tutorial, you will deploy a sandbox bridge Worker and build a Python agent that accepts a coding task, executes it inside a Cloudflare Sandbox, and copies the output files to your local machine.
Time to complete: 20 minutes
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗ with the Containers / Sandbox beta enabled.
- Install Python 3.12+ ↗ and uv ↗.
- Obtain an OpenAI API key ↗.
The sandbox bridge is a Cloudflare Worker that exposes the Sandbox API over HTTP so non-Worker clients — such as a Python script using the OpenAI Agents SDK — can create and control sandboxes.
The Sandbox environment comes pre-configured for Node.js and Python development, so your agents can start writing and running code immediately.
Deploy the bridge to your Cloudflare account:
The button deploys the Worker and generates a
SANDBOX_API_KEY secret for authentication. When deployment finishes, note your Worker URL and API key — you will need them in the next step.
Manual deployment
If you prefer to deploy step by step:
-
-
Scaffold the bridge project:
-
Authenticate with Cloudflare:
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Set the API key secret:
The key is printed to your terminal and piped to Wrangler. Save it — you will need it to authenticate API requests.
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Deploy the Worker:
-
Verify the deployment:
You should see
{"ok":true}.
Create a new directory for the agent:
Create a
.env file with your credentials:
Create
main.py with the following content. The inline script metadata tells
uv which dependencies to install, so everything is contained in a single file:
Here is what the key pieces do:
|Component
|Purpose
SandboxAgent
|An
Agent subclass that accepts sandbox-specific configuration, including
capabilities.
Shell()
|A capability that exposes a shell tool to the LLM, allowing it to run commands inside the sandbox.
CloudflareSandboxClient
|Creates and manages sandbox sessions through the bridge Worker. Reads
CLOUDFLARE_SANDBOX_API_KEY from the environment for authentication.
CloudflareSandboxClientOptions
|Points the client at your bridge Worker URL.
Runner.run_streamed()
|Executes the agent and yields streaming events for tool calls and text output.
SandboxRunConfig
|Attaches a live sandbox session to the run so the agent's tools execute inside the container.
You should see tool calls and output streaming to the console:
The agent wrote the code, tested it inside the sandbox, and copied the deliverable to your local machine.
You built a Python coding agent that:
- Accepts a natural-language coding task
- Executes code in an isolated Cloudflare Sandbox container
- Installs packages, runs tests, and iterates until the task is complete
- Copies deliverable files back to your local machine
The bridge Worker's
Dockerfile can be fully customized to suit your needs — install additional languages, system packages, or tools to match your use case.
The Cloudflare Sandbox provides more capabilities you can integrate into your agents:
- PTY sessions — Open interactive terminal sessions to sandboxes via WebSocket for real-time I/O.
- Bucket mounts — Mount R2 or S3-compatible buckets as local directories inside the sandbox for persistent data.
- Workspace backup and restore — Persist workspace state with
persist_workspace()and
hydrate_workspace()to resume work across sandbox lifecycles.
- File operations — Read, write, and manage files programmatically within the sandbox.
- Workspace chat example ↗ — A full-stack chat application with a file browser sidebar, built with the OpenAI Agents SDK and Cloudflare Sandbox.
- OpenAI Agents SDK documentation ↗ — Learn about multi-agent handoffs, guardrails, tracing, and more.
- Sandbox bridge — Overview of the bridge Worker, usage examples, and configuration.
- HTTP API reference — Complete route reference for the bridge API.
- Sandbox tutorials — More tutorials covering code execution, data analysis, and CI/CD pipelines.