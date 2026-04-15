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Build an AI coding agent with OpenAI Agents SDK

Last reviewed: 3 days ago

The OpenAI Agents SDK is a lightweight Python framework for building multi-agent workflows. A Cloudflare Sandbox integration is provided out of the box and ensures that the SDK includes a first-class Cloudflare backend that gives your agents isolated containers for running code, installing packages, and managing files.

In this tutorial, you will deploy a sandbox bridge Worker and build a Python agent that accepts a coding task, executes it inside a Cloudflare Sandbox, and copies the output files to your local machine.

Time to complete: 20 minutes

Prerequisites

  1. Sign up for a Cloudflare account with the Containers / Sandbox beta enabled.
  2. Install Python 3.12+ and uv.
  3. Obtain an OpenAI API key.

1. Deploy the sandbox bridge

The sandbox bridge is a Cloudflare Worker that exposes the Sandbox API over HTTP so non-Worker clients — such as a Python script using the OpenAI Agents SDK — can create and control sandboxes.

The Sandbox environment comes pre-configured for Node.js and Python development, so your agents can start writing and running code immediately.

Deploy the bridge to your Cloudflare account:

Deploy to Cloudflare

The button deploys the Worker and generates a SANDBOX_API_KEY secret for authentication. When deployment finishes, note your Worker URL and API key — you will need them in the next step.

Manual deployment

If you prefer to deploy step by step:

  1. Install Node.js and Docker.

  2. Scaffold the bridge project:

    Terminal window
    npm create cloudflare sandbox-bridge --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/bridge/worker
    cd sandbox-bridge

  3. Authenticate with Cloudflare:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler login

  4. Set the API key secret:

    Terminal window
    openssl rand -hex 32 | tee /dev/stderr | npx wrangler secret put SANDBOX_API_KEY

    The key is printed to your terminal and piped to Wrangler. Save it — you will need it to authenticate API requests.

  5. Deploy the Worker:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler deploy

  6. Verify the deployment:

    Terminal window
    curl https://cloudflare-sandbox-bridge.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev/health

    You should see {"ok":true}.

2. Set up your Python project

Create a new directory for the agent:

Terminal window
mkdir openai-sandbox-agent && cd openai-sandbox-agent

Create a .env file with your credentials:

.env
OPENAI_API_KEY=sk-your-openai-key
CLOUDFLARE_SANDBOX_API_KEY=your-bridge-token
CLOUDFLARE_SANDBOX_WORKER_URL=https://cloudflare-sandbox-bridge.your-subdomain.workers.dev

3. Build the agent

Create main.py with the following content. The inline script metadata tells uv which dependencies to install, so everything is contained in a single file:

main.py
# /// script
# requires-python = ">=3.12"
# dependencies = ["openai-agents[cloudflare]"]
# ///
"""One-shot coding agent backed by a Cloudflare Sandbox."""


from __future__ import annotations


import asyncio
import os
import sys
from pathlib import Path


from agents import Runner
from agents.extensions.sandbox.cloudflare import (
    CloudflareSandboxClient,
    CloudflareSandboxClientOptions,
)
from agents.run import RunConfig
from agents.sandbox import SandboxAgent, SandboxRunConfig
from agents.sandbox.capabilities import Shell


MODEL = "gpt-5.4"


INSTRUCTIONS = """\
You are an expert developer working inside a sandbox.
The sandbox has bun, node, npm, and python available on the PATH.
Implement the user's task in /workspace, test it, then copy deliverable files to /workspace/output/.
""".strip()




async def copy_output(session, dest: Path) -> list[Path]:
    """Download files from /workspace/output/ in the sandbox to a local directory."""
    dest.mkdir(parents=True, exist_ok=True)
    ls = await session.exec("find", "/workspace/output", "-maxdepth", "1", "-type", "f", shell=False)
    if not ls.ok():
        return []
    copied: list[Path] = []
    for name in (l.strip() for l in ls.stdout.decode().splitlines() if l.strip()):
        handle = await session.read(Path(name))
        local = dest / Path(name).name
        payload = handle.read(); handle.close()
        local.write_bytes(payload if isinstance(payload, bytes) else payload.encode())
        copied.append(local)
    return copied




async def run(prompt: str, output_dir: Path) -> None:
    worker_url = os.environ.get("CLOUDFLARE_SANDBOX_WORKER_URL", "")
    if not worker_url:
        sys.exit("Error: CLOUDFLARE_SANDBOX_WORKER_URL is not set.")


    agent = SandboxAgent(
        name="Developer",
        model=MODEL,
        instructions=INSTRUCTIONS,
        capabilities=[Shell()],
    )


    client = CloudflareSandboxClient()
    options = CloudflareSandboxClientOptions(worker_url=worker_url)
    session = await client.create(manifest=agent.default_manifest, options=options)


    try:
        async with session:
            run_config = RunConfig(
                sandbox=SandboxRunConfig(session=session),
                tracing_disabled=True,
            )


            # Stream tool calls so the user can follow progress.
            result = Runner.run_streamed(agent, prompt, run_config=run_config)
            async for ev in result.stream_events():
                if ev.type == "run_item_stream_event" and ev.name == "tool_called":
                    print(f"  [tool] {getattr(ev.item.raw_item, 'name', '')}")
                elif ev.type == "run_item_stream_event" and ev.name == "tool_output":
                    print(f"  [output] {str(getattr(ev.item, 'output', ''))[:200]}")


            # Copy output files from the sandbox to the local machine.
            copied = await copy_output(session, output_dir)
            if copied:
                print(f"\nCopied {len(copied)} file(s) to {output_dir}:")
                for p in copied:
                    print(f"   {p}")
            else:
                print("\nAgent did not produce any output files.")
    finally:
        await client.delete(session)




if __name__ == "__main__":
    prompt = sys.argv[1] if len(sys.argv) > 1 else "Create a hello world HTTP server using Bun.serve"
    asyncio.run(run(prompt, Path("output")))

Here is what the key pieces do:

ComponentPurpose
SandboxAgentAn Agent subclass that accepts sandbox-specific configuration, including capabilities.
Shell()A capability that exposes a shell tool to the LLM, allowing it to run commands inside the sandbox.
CloudflareSandboxClientCreates and manages sandbox sessions through the bridge Worker. Reads CLOUDFLARE_SANDBOX_API_KEY from the environment for authentication.
CloudflareSandboxClientOptionsPoints the client at your bridge Worker URL.
Runner.run_streamed()Executes the agent and yields streaming events for tool calls and text output.
SandboxRunConfigAttaches a live sandbox session to the run so the agent's tools execute inside the container.

4. Run the agent

Terminal window
uv run --env-file .env main.py "Create a hello world HTTP server using Bun.serve"

You should see tool calls and output streaming to the console:

Sending task to sandbox agent (gpt-5.4)...
  [tool] exec_command
  [output] exit_code=0 stdout: mkdir: created directory '/workspace/output'
  [tool] exec_command
  [output] exit_code=0 stdout: Listening on http://localhost:3000


Copied 1 file(s) to output:
   output/server.ts

The agent wrote the code, tested it inside the sandbox, and copied the deliverable to your local machine.

What you built

You built a Python coding agent that:

  • Accepts a natural-language coding task
  • Executes code in an isolated Cloudflare Sandbox container
  • Installs packages, runs tests, and iterates until the task is complete
  • Copies deliverable files back to your local machine

The bridge Worker's Dockerfile can be fully customized to suit your needs — install additional languages, system packages, or tools to match your use case.

The Cloudflare Sandbox provides more capabilities you can integrate into your agents:

  • PTY sessions — Open interactive terminal sessions to sandboxes via WebSocket for real-time I/O.
  • Bucket mounts — Mount R2 or S3-compatible buckets as local directories inside the sandbox for persistent data.
  • Workspace backup and restore — Persist workspace state with persist_workspace() and hydrate_workspace() to resume work across sandbox lifecycles.
  • File operations — Read, write, and manage files programmatically within the sandbox.

Next steps