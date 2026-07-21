Run Devin Outposts on Cloudflare

Overview Prerequisites Get your Devin credentials Deploy with one click Customize and deploy manually Run a Devin session How the template works Related resources

Run Devin agents ↗ on Cloudflare. Each Devin session runs in its own isolated sandbox backed by Cloudflare Containers.

Prerequisites

You need:

A Devin Enterprise organization with permission to manage outposts and service users

A Cloudflare account with access to Workers, Containers, and R2

For manual deployment, Node.js 24 ↗ and a running Docker ↗ daemon

Get your Devin credentials

Open your Devin organization outpost settings. Replace both instances of my-org in this URL with your organization slug: https://my-org.devinenterprise.com/org/my-org/settings/enterprise-environment?tab=outposts Create or select an outpost. Copy its outpost ID for DEVIN_OUTPOST_ID and its token for DEVIN_API_TOKEN .

For more information about outposts, refer to the Devin Outposts overview ↗.

Deploy with one click

The fastest setup uses the Deploy to Cloudflare button. The deployment flow prompts for your Devin Outpost ID and API token. It also creates and configures the required containers.

Enter these credentials when prompted:

Variable Value DEVIN_OUTPOST_ID Your Devin Outpost ID DEVIN_API_TOKEN A Devin service-user token with the Run outpost workers permission

After the deployment finishes, your outpost is ready to run Devin sessions on Cloudflare by selecting it from the Virtual environment menu.

Customize and deploy manually

Use the following procedure when you need to add dependencies, tools, or environment variables to the template.

Create a project from the Devin Outpost template: npm yarn pnpm npm create cloudflare@latest -- cloudflare-devin-outpost --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/devin yarn create cloudflare cloudflare-devin-outpost --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/devin pnpm create cloudflare@latest cloudflare-devin-outpost --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/devin Go to the project directory and log in to your Cloudflare account: cd cloudflare-devin-outpost npx wrangler login Create the R2 bucket for session checkpoints: npx wrangler r2 bucket create devin-outpost-state To use another bucket name, update bucket_name in wrangler.jsonc . In wrangler.jsonc , replace the empty DEVIN_OUTPOST_ID value with your outpost ID. The default DEVIN_API_URL is https://api.devin.ai/opbeta . Change this value only if your Devin environment uses another API URL. Store your Devin API token as a Worker secret: npx wrangler secret put DEVIN_API_TOKEN Enter your service-user token when Wrangler prompts you. Do not add the token to wrangler.jsonc . Deploy the worker and container: npm run deploy Wrangler builds the container and deploys the worker, container application, and cron trigger. Verify the deployment with the worker URL from the Wrangler output: curl https:// < YOUR_WORKE R > .workers.dev/ The worker returns: { "service" : "devin-outpost" , "status" : "ok" }

Run a Devin session

In Devin, create a session and select your outpost from the Virtual environment menu. The worker polls Devin once per minute, so you may need to wait up to one minute for the session container to start.

How the template works

The template manages the lifecycle of each Devin session:

Poll: A cron trigger runs once per minute. The worker checks the current session statuses for your Devin Outpost.

A cron trigger runs once per minute. The worker checks the current session statuses for your Devin Outpost. Start: Each pending or running session receives its own container. The container runs the official Devin worker command.

Each pending or running session receives its own container. The container runs the official Devin worker command. Suspend: When a session suspends, the container archives /root , /workspace , and /opt/devin-persistent to R2. The container restores the checkpoint when the session resumes.

When a session suspends, the container archives , , and to R2. The container restores the checkpoint when the session resumes. Terminate: When a session terminates, the worker removes its container and R2 checkpoint.

The worker coordinates the containers. Devin continues to manage session assignment and the session runtime.

Note Checkpoints provide suspend-and-resume persistence, not continuous backups. An abrupt container failure can lose recent changes. Each compressed checkpoint must fit within the R2 5 GiB single-upload limit.