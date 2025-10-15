This guide shows you how to expose services running in your sandbox to the internet via preview URLs.

When to expose ports

Expose ports when you need to:

Test web applications - Preview frontend or backend apps

- Preview frontend or backend apps Share demos - Give others access to running applications

- Give others access to running applications Develop APIs - Test endpoints from external tools

- Test endpoints from external tools Debug services - Access internal services for troubleshooting

- Access internal services for troubleshooting Build dev environments - Create shareable development workspaces

Basic port exposure

The typical workflow is: start service → wait for ready → expose port → handle requests with proxyToSandbox .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getSandbox , proxyToSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; // 1. Start a web server await sandbox . startProcess ( "python -m http.server 8000" ) ; // 2. Wait for service to start await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , 2000 )) ; // 3. Expose the port const exposed = await sandbox . exposePort ( 8000 ) ; // 4. Preview URL is now available (public by default) console . log ( "Server accessible at:" , exposed . exposedAt ) ; // Returns: https://abc123-8000.sandbox.workers.dev // 5. Handle preview URL requests in your Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { // Proxy requests to the exposed port return proxyToSandbox ( request , env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getSandbox , proxyToSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'my-sandbox' ) ; // 1. Start a web server await sandbox . startProcess ( 'python -m http.server 8000' ) ; // 2. Wait for service to start await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout ( resolve , 2000 )) ; // 3. Expose the port const exposed = await sandbox . exposePort ( 8000 ) ; // 4. Preview URL is now available (public by default) console . log ( 'Server accessible at:' , exposed . exposedAt ) ; // Returns: https://abc123-8000.sandbox.workers.dev // 5. Handle preview URL requests in your Worker export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { // Proxy requests to the exposed port return proxyToSandbox ( request , env . Sandbox , 'my-sandbox' ) ; } };

Warning Preview URLs are public by default. Anyone with the URL can access your service. Add authentication if needed.

Name your exposed ports

When exposing multiple ports, use names to stay organized:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Start and expose API server await sandbox . startProcess ( "node api.js" , { env : { PORT : "8080" } } ) ; await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , 2000 )) ; const api = await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 , { name : "api" } ) ; // Start and expose frontend await sandbox . startProcess ( "npm run dev" , { env : { PORT : "5173" } } ) ; await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , 2000 )) ; const frontend = await sandbox . exposePort ( 5173 , { name : "frontend" } ) ; console . log ( "Services:" ) ; console . log ( "- API:" , api . exposedAt ) ; console . log ( "- Frontend:" , frontend . exposedAt ) ; TypeScript // Start and expose API server await sandbox . startProcess ( 'node api.js' , { env : { PORT : '8080' } } ) ; await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout ( resolve , 2000 )) ; const api = await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 , { name : 'api' } ) ; // Start and expose frontend await sandbox . startProcess ( 'npm run dev' , { env : { PORT : '5173' } } ) ; await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout ( resolve , 2000 )) ; const frontend = await sandbox . exposePort ( 5173 , { name : 'frontend' } ) ; console . log ( 'Services:' ) ; console . log ( '- API:' , api . exposedAt ) ; console . log ( '- Frontend:' , frontend . exposedAt ) ;

Wait for service readiness

Always verify a service is ready before exposing. Use a simple delay for most cases:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Start service await sandbox . startProcess ( "npm run dev" , { env : { PORT : "8080" } } ) ; // Wait 2-3 seconds await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , 2000 )) ; // Now expose await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 ) ; TypeScript // Start service await sandbox . startProcess ( 'npm run dev' , { env : { PORT : '8080' } } ) ; // Wait 2-3 seconds await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout ( resolve , 2000 )) ; // Now expose await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 ) ;

For critical services, poll the health endpoint:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await sandbox . startProcess ( "node api-server.js" , { env : { PORT : "8080" } } ) ; // Wait for health check for ( let i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i ++ ) { await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , 1000 )) ; const check = await sandbox . exec ( 'curl -f http://localhost:8080/health || echo "not ready"' , ) ; if ( check . stdout . includes ( "ok" )) { break ; } } await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 ) ; TypeScript await sandbox . startProcess ( 'node api-server.js' , { env : { PORT : '8080' } } ) ; // Wait for health check for ( let i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i ++ ) { await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout ( resolve , 1000 )) ; const check = await sandbox . exec ( 'curl -f http://localhost:8080/health || echo "not ready"' ) ; if ( check . stdout . includes ( 'ok' )) { break ; } } await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 ) ;

Multiple services

Expose multiple ports for full-stack applications:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Start backend await sandbox . startProcess ( "node api/server.js" , { env : { PORT : "8080" }, } ) ; await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , 2000 )) ; // Start frontend await sandbox . startProcess ( "npm run dev" , { cwd : "/workspace/frontend" , env : { PORT : "5173" , API_URL : "http://localhost:8080" }, } ) ; await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , 3000 )) ; // Expose both const api = await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 , { name : "api" } ) ; const frontend = await sandbox . exposePort ( 5173 , { name : "frontend" } ) ; return Response . json ( { api : api . exposedAt , frontend : frontend . exposedAt , } ) ; TypeScript // Start backend await sandbox . startProcess ( 'node api/server.js' , { env : { PORT : '8080' } } ) ; await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout ( resolve , 2000 )) ; // Start frontend await sandbox . startProcess ( 'npm run dev' , { cwd : '/workspace/frontend' , env : { PORT : '5173' , API_URL : 'http://localhost:8080' } } ) ; await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout ( resolve , 3000 )) ; // Expose both const api = await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 , { name : 'api' } ) ; const frontend = await sandbox . exposePort ( 5173 , { name : 'frontend' } ) ; return Response . json ( { api : api . exposedAt , frontend : frontend . exposedAt } ) ;

Manage exposed ports

List currently exposed ports

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { ports , count } = await sandbox . getExposedPorts () ; console . log ( ` ${ count } ports currently exposed:` ) ; for ( const port of ports ) { console . log ( ` Port ${ port . port } : ${ port . exposedAt } ` ) ; if ( port . name ) { console . log ( ` Name: ${ port . name } ` ) ; } } TypeScript const { ports , count } = await sandbox . getExposedPorts () ; console . log ( ` ${ count } ports currently exposed:` ) ; for ( const port of ports ) { console . log ( ` Port ${ port . port } : ${ port . exposedAt } ` ) ; if ( port . name ) { console . log ( ` Name: ${ port . name } ` ) ; } }

Unexpose ports

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Unexpose a single port await sandbox . unexposePort ( 8000 ) ; // Unexpose multiple ports for ( const port of [ 3000 , 5173 , 8080 ]) { await sandbox . unexposePort ( port ) ; } TypeScript // Unexpose a single port await sandbox . unexposePort ( 8000 ) ; // Unexpose multiple ports for ( const port of [ 3000 , 5173 , 8080 ]) { await sandbox . unexposePort ( port ) ; }

Best practices

Wait for readiness - Don't expose ports immediately after starting processes

- Don't expose ports immediately after starting processes Use named ports - Easier to track when exposing multiple ports

- Easier to track when exposing multiple ports Clean up - Unexpose ports when done to prevent abandoned URLs

- Unexpose ports when done to prevent abandoned URLs Add authentication - Preview URLs are public; protect sensitive services

Local development

When developing locally with wrangler dev , you must expose ports in your Dockerfile:

Dockerfile FROM docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.3.3 # Expose ports you plan to use EXPOSE 8000 EXPOSE 8080 EXPOSE 5173

Update wrangler.jsonc to use your Dockerfile:

wrangler.jsonc { " containers " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " image " : "./Dockerfile" } ] }

In production, all ports are available and controlled programmatically via exposePort() / unexposePort() .

Troubleshooting

Port 3000 is reserved

Port 3000 is used by the internal Bun server and cannot be exposed:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // ❌ This will fail await sandbox . exposePort ( 3000 ) ; // Error: Port 3000 is reserved // ✅ Use a different port await sandbox . startProcess ( "node server.js" , { env : { PORT : "8080" } } ) ; await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 ) ; TypeScript // ❌ This will fail await sandbox . exposePort ( 3000 ) ; // Error: Port 3000 is reserved // ✅ Use a different port await sandbox . startProcess ( 'node server.js' , { env : { PORT : '8080' } } ) ; await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 ) ;

Port not ready

Wait for the service to start before exposing:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await sandbox . startProcess ( "npm run dev" ) ; await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , 3000 )) ; await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 ) ; TypeScript await sandbox . startProcess ( 'npm run dev' ) ; await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout ( resolve , 3000 )) ; await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 ) ;

Port already exposed

Check before exposing to avoid errors:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { ports } = await sandbox . getExposedPorts () ; if ( ! ports . some ( ( p ) => p . port === 8080 )) { await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 ) ; } TypeScript const { ports } = await sandbox . getExposedPorts () ; if ( ! ports . some ( p => p . port === 8080 )) { await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 ) ; }

Preview URL format

Preview URLs follow the pattern https://{sandbox-id}-{port}.sandbox.workers.dev :

Port 8080: https://abc123-8080.sandbox.workers.dev

Port 5173: https://abc123-5173.sandbox.workers.dev

Note: Port 3000 is reserved for the internal Bun server and cannot be exposed.