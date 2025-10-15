This guide shows you how to expose services running in your sandbox to the internet via preview URLs.
Expose ports when you need to:
- Test web applications - Preview frontend or backend apps
- Share demos - Give others access to running applications
- Develop APIs - Test endpoints from external tools
- Debug services - Access internal services for troubleshooting
- Build dev environments - Create shareable development workspaces
The typical workflow is: start service → wait for ready → expose port → handle requests with
proxyToSandbox.
When exposing multiple ports, use names to stay organized:
Wait for service readiness
Always verify a service is ready before exposing. Use a simple delay for most cases:
For critical services, poll the health endpoint:
Expose multiple ports for full-stack applications:
List currently exposed ports
- Wait for readiness - Don't expose ports immediately after starting processes
- Use named ports - Easier to track when exposing multiple ports
- Clean up - Unexpose ports when done to prevent abandoned URLs
- Add authentication - Preview URLs are public; protect sensitive services
When developing locally with
wrangler dev, you must expose ports in your Dockerfile:
Update
wrangler.jsonc to use your Dockerfile:
In production, all ports are available and controlled programmatically via
exposePort() /
unexposePort().
Port 3000 is used by the internal Bun server and cannot be exposed:
Wait for the service to start before exposing:
Check before exposing to avoid errors:
Preview URLs follow the pattern
https://{sandbox-id}-{port}.sandbox.workers.dev:
- Port 8080:
https://abc123-8080.sandbox.workers.dev
- Port 5173:
https://abc123-5173.sandbox.workers.dev
Note: Port 3000 is reserved for the internal Bun server and cannot be exposed.