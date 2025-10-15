 Skip to content
Expose services

This guide shows you how to expose services running in your sandbox to the internet via preview URLs.

When to expose ports

Expose ports when you need to:

  • Test web applications - Preview frontend or backend apps
  • Share demos - Give others access to running applications
  • Develop APIs - Test endpoints from external tools
  • Debug services - Access internal services for troubleshooting
  • Build dev environments - Create shareable development workspaces

Basic port exposure

The typical workflow is: start service → wait for ready → expose port → handle requests with proxyToSandbox.

JavaScript
import { getSandbox, proxyToSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");


// 1. Start a web server
await sandbox.startProcess("python -m http.server 8000");


// 2. Wait for service to start
await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, 2000));


// 3. Expose the port
const exposed = await sandbox.exposePort(8000);


// 4. Preview URL is now available (public by default)
console.log("Server accessible at:", exposed.exposedAt);
// Returns: https://abc123-8000.sandbox.workers.dev


// 5. Handle preview URL requests in your Worker
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    // Proxy requests to the exposed port
    return proxyToSandbox(request, env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");
  },
};

Name your exposed ports

When exposing multiple ports, use names to stay organized:

JavaScript
// Start and expose API server
await sandbox.startProcess("node api.js", { env: { PORT: "8080" } });
await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, 2000));
const api = await sandbox.exposePort(8080, { name: "api" });


// Start and expose frontend
await sandbox.startProcess("npm run dev", { env: { PORT: "5173" } });
await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, 2000));
const frontend = await sandbox.exposePort(5173, { name: "frontend" });


console.log("Services:");
console.log("- API:", api.exposedAt);
console.log("- Frontend:", frontend.exposedAt);

Wait for service readiness

Always verify a service is ready before exposing. Use a simple delay for most cases:

JavaScript
// Start service
await sandbox.startProcess("npm run dev", { env: { PORT: "8080" } });


// Wait 2-3 seconds
await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, 2000));


// Now expose
await sandbox.exposePort(8080);

For critical services, poll the health endpoint:

JavaScript
await sandbox.startProcess("node api-server.js", { env: { PORT: "8080" } });


// Wait for health check
for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
  await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, 1000));


  const check = await sandbox.exec(
    'curl -f http://localhost:8080/health || echo "not ready"',
  );
  if (check.stdout.includes("ok")) {
    break;
  }
}


await sandbox.exposePort(8080);

Multiple services

Expose multiple ports for full-stack applications:

JavaScript
// Start backend
await sandbox.startProcess("node api/server.js", {
  env: { PORT: "8080" },
});
await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, 2000));


// Start frontend
await sandbox.startProcess("npm run dev", {
  cwd: "/workspace/frontend",
  env: { PORT: "5173", API_URL: "http://localhost:8080" },
});
await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, 3000));


// Expose both
const api = await sandbox.exposePort(8080, { name: "api" });
const frontend = await sandbox.exposePort(5173, { name: "frontend" });


return Response.json({
  api: api.exposedAt,
  frontend: frontend.exposedAt,
});

Manage exposed ports

List currently exposed ports

JavaScript
const { ports, count } = await sandbox.getExposedPorts();


console.log(`${count} ports currently exposed:`);


for (const port of ports) {
  console.log(`  Port ${port.port}: ${port.exposedAt}`);
  if (port.name) {
    console.log(`    Name: ${port.name}`);
  }
}

Unexpose ports

JavaScript
// Unexpose a single port
await sandbox.unexposePort(8000);


// Unexpose multiple ports
for (const port of [3000, 5173, 8080]) {
  await sandbox.unexposePort(port);
}

Best practices

  • Wait for readiness - Don't expose ports immediately after starting processes
  • Use named ports - Easier to track when exposing multiple ports
  • Clean up - Unexpose ports when done to prevent abandoned URLs
  • Add authentication - Preview URLs are public; protect sensitive services

Local development

When developing locally with wrangler dev, you must expose ports in your Dockerfile:

Dockerfile
FROM docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.3.3


# Expose ports you plan to use
EXPOSE 8000
EXPOSE 8080
EXPOSE 5173

Update wrangler.jsonc to use your Dockerfile:

wrangler.jsonc
{
  "containers": [
    {
      "class_name": "Sandbox",
      "image": "./Dockerfile"
    }
  ]
}

In production, all ports are available and controlled programmatically via exposePort() / unexposePort().

Troubleshooting

Port 3000 is reserved

Port 3000 is used by the internal Bun server and cannot be exposed:

JavaScript
// ❌ This will fail
await sandbox.exposePort(3000); // Error: Port 3000 is reserved


// ✅ Use a different port
await sandbox.startProcess("node server.js", { env: { PORT: "8080" } });
await sandbox.exposePort(8080);

Port not ready

Wait for the service to start before exposing:

JavaScript
await sandbox.startProcess("npm run dev");
await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, 3000));
await sandbox.exposePort(8080);

Port already exposed

Check before exposing to avoid errors:

JavaScript
const { ports } = await sandbox.getExposedPorts();
if (!ports.some((p) => p.port === 8080)) {
  await sandbox.exposePort(8080);
}

Preview URL format

Preview URLs follow the pattern https://{sandbox-id}-{port}.sandbox.workers.dev:

  • Port 8080: https://abc123-8080.sandbox.workers.dev
  • Port 5173: https://abc123-5173.sandbox.workers.dev

Note: Port 3000 is reserved for the internal Bun server and cannot be exposed.