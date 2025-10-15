Pass configuration, secrets, and runtime settings to your sandboxes using environment variables.
Command and process variables
Pass environment variables when executing commands or starting processes:
Set environment variables for all commands in a session:
Pass Worker secrets to sandbox
Securely pass secrets from Worker environment:
Default values with spreading
Combine default and command-specific variables:
Environment variable precedence
When the same variable is set at multiple levels:
- Command-level (highest) - Passed to
exec() or
startProcess()
- Session-level - Set with
setEnvVars()
- Container default - Built into the Docker image
- System default (lowest) - Operating system defaults
Example:
Bad - Secrets in code:
Good - Secrets from Worker environment:
Set secrets with Wrangler:
List all environment variables:
Check specific variable:
Verify the variable is being passed:
Use runtime-specific access instead of shell variables: