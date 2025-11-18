 Skip to content
Mount buckets

Mount S3-compatible object storage buckets as local filesystem paths. Access object storage using standard file operations.

When to mount buckets

Mount S3-compatible buckets when you need:

  • Persistent data - Data survives sandbox destruction
  • Large datasets - Process data without downloading
  • Shared storage - Multiple sandboxes access the same data
  • Cost-effective persistence - Cheaper than keeping sandboxes alive

Mount an R2 bucket

JavaScript
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "data-processor");


// Mount R2 bucket
await sandbox.mountBucket("my-r2-bucket", "/data", {
  endpoint: "https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com",
});


// Access bucket with standard filesystem operations
await sandbox.exec("ls", { args: ["/data"] });
await sandbox.writeFile("/data/results.json", JSON.stringify(results));


// Use from Python
await sandbox.exec("python", {
  args: [
    "-c",
    `
import pandas as pd
df = pd.read_csv('/data/input.csv')
df.describe().to_csv('/data/summary.csv')
`,
  ],
});

Credentials

Automatic detection

Set credentials as Worker secrets and the SDK automatically detects them:

Terminal window
npx wrangler secret put AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
npx wrangler secret put AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
JavaScript
// Credentials automatically detected from environment
await sandbox.mountBucket("my-r2-bucket", "/data", {
  endpoint: "https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com",
});

Explicit credentials

Pass credentials directly when needed:

JavaScript
await sandbox.mountBucket("my-r2-bucket", "/data", {
  endpoint: "https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com",
  credentials: {
    accessKeyId: env.R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
    secretAccessKey: env.R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
  },
});

Read-only mounts

Protect data by mounting buckets in read-only mode:

JavaScript
await sandbox.mountBucket("dataset-bucket", "/data", {
  endpoint: "https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com",
  readOnly: true,
});


// Reads work
await sandbox.exec("cat", { args: ["/data/dataset.csv"] });


// Writes fail
await sandbox.writeFile("/data/new-file.txt", "data"); // Error: Read-only filesystem

Unmount buckets

JavaScript
// Mount for processing
await sandbox.mountBucket("my-bucket", "/data", { endpoint: "..." });


// Do work
await sandbox.exec("python process_data.py");


// Clean up
await sandbox.unmountBucket("/data");

Other providers

The SDK supports any S3-compatible object storage. Here are examples for common providers:

Amazon S3

JavaScript
await sandbox.mountBucket("my-s3-bucket", "/data", {
  endpoint: "https://s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com", // Regional endpoint
  credentials: {
    accessKeyId: env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
    secretAccessKey: env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
  },
});

Google Cloud Storage

JavaScript
await sandbox.mountBucket("my-gcs-bucket", "/data", {
  endpoint: "https://storage.googleapis.com",
  credentials: {
    accessKeyId: env.GCS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, // HMAC key
    secretAccessKey: env.GCS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
  },
});

Other S3-compatible providers

For providers like Backblaze B2, MinIO, Wasabi, or others, use the standard mount pattern:

JavaScript
await sandbox.mountBucket("my-bucket", "/data", {
  endpoint: "https://s3.us-west-000.backblazeb2.com", // Provider-specific endpoint
  credentials: {
    accessKeyId: env.ACCESS_KEY_ID,
    secretAccessKey: env.SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
  },
});

For provider-specific configuration, see the s3fs-fuse wiki which documents supported providers and their recommended flags.

Troubleshooting

Missing credentials error

Error: MissingCredentialsError: No credentials found

Solution: Set credentials as Worker secrets:

Terminal window
npx wrangler secret put AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
npx wrangler secret put AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

Mount failed error

Error: S3FSMountError: mount failed

Common causes:

  • Incorrect endpoint URL
  • Invalid credentials
  • Bucket doesn't exist
  • Network connectivity issues

Verify your endpoint format and credentials:

JavaScript
try {
  await sandbox.mountBucket("my-bucket", "/data", {
    endpoint: "https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com",
  });
} catch (error) {
  console.error("Mount failed:", error.message);
  // Check endpoint format, credentials, bucket existence
}

Path already mounted error

Error: InvalidMountConfigError: Mount path already in use

Solution: Unmount first or use a different path:

JavaScript
// Unmount existing
await sandbox.unmountBucket("/data");


// Or use different path
await sandbox.mountBucket("bucket2", "/storage", { endpoint: "..." });

Slow file access

File operations on mounted buckets are slower than local filesystem due to network latency.

Solution: Copy frequently accessed files locally:

JavaScript
// Copy to local filesystem
await sandbox.exec("cp", {
  args: ["/data/large-dataset.csv", "/workspace/dataset.csv"],
});


// Work with local copy (faster)
await sandbox.exec("python", {
  args: ["process.py", "/workspace/dataset.csv"],
});


// Save results back to bucket
await sandbox.exec("cp", {
  args: ["/workspace/results.json", "/data/results/output.json"],
});

Best practices

  • Mount early - Mount buckets at sandbox initialization
  • Use R2 for Cloudflare - Zero egress fees and optimized configuration
  • Secure credentials - Always use Worker secrets, never hardcode
  • Read-only when possible - Protect data with read-only mounts
  • Mount paths - Use /data, /storage, or /mnt/* (avoid /workspace, /tmp)
  • Handle errors - Wrap mount operations in try/catch blocks
  • Optimize access - Copy frequently accessed files locally