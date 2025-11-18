Mount S3-compatible object storage buckets as local filesystem paths. Access object storage using standard file operations.
Mount S3-compatible buckets when you need:
- Persistent data - Data survives sandbox destruction
- Large datasets - Process data without downloading
- Shared storage - Multiple sandboxes access the same data
- Cost-effective persistence - Cheaper than keeping sandboxes alive
Set credentials as Worker secrets and the SDK automatically detects them:
Pass credentials directly when needed:
Protect data by mounting buckets in read-only mode:
The SDK supports any S3-compatible object storage. Here are examples for common providers:
Other S3-compatible providers
For providers like Backblaze B2, MinIO, Wasabi, or others, use the standard mount pattern:
For provider-specific configuration, see the s3fs-fuse wiki ↗ which documents supported providers and their recommended flags.
Missing credentials error
Error:
MissingCredentialsError: No credentials found
Solution: Set credentials as Worker secrets:
Error:
S3FSMountError: mount failed
Common causes:
- Incorrect endpoint URL
- Invalid credentials
- Bucket doesn't exist
- Network connectivity issues
Verify your endpoint format and credentials:
Path already mounted error
Error:
InvalidMountConfigError: Mount path already in use
Solution: Unmount first or use a different path:
File operations on mounted buckets are slower than local filesystem due to network latency.
Solution: Copy frequently accessed files locally:
- Mount early - Mount buckets at sandbox initialization
- Use R2 for Cloudflare - Zero egress fees and optimized configuration
- Secure credentials - Always use Worker secrets, never hardcode
- Read-only when possible - Protect data with read-only mounts
- Mount paths - Use
/data,
/storage, or
/mnt/* (avoid
/workspace,
/tmp)
- Handle errors - Wrap mount operations in try/catch blocks
- Optimize access - Copy frequently accessed files locally