Mount S3-compatible object storage buckets as local filesystem paths. Access object storage using standard file operations.

S3-compatible providers The SDK works with any S3-compatible object storage provider. Examples include Cloudflare R2, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Backblaze B2, MinIO, and many others ↗. The SDK automatically detects and optimizes for R2, S3, and GCS.

Production only Bucket mounting does not work with wrangler dev because it requires FUSE support that wrangler does not currently provide. Deploy your Worker with wrangler deploy to use this feature. All other Sandbox SDK features work in local development.

When to mount buckets

Mount S3-compatible buckets when you need:

Persistent data - Data survives sandbox destruction

- Data survives sandbox destruction Large datasets - Process data without downloading

- Process data without downloading Shared storage - Multiple sandboxes access the same data

- Multiple sandboxes access the same data Cost-effective persistence - Cheaper than keeping sandboxes alive

Mount an R2 bucket

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "data-processor" ) ; // Mount R2 bucket await sandbox . mountBucket ( "my-r2-bucket" , "/data" , { endpoint : "https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , } ) ; // Access bucket with standard filesystem operations await sandbox . exec ( "ls" , { args : [ "/data" ] } ) ; await sandbox . writeFile ( "/data/results.json" , JSON . stringify ( results )) ; // Use from Python await sandbox . exec ( "python" , { args : [ "-c" , ` import pandas as pd df = pd.read_csv('/data/input.csv') df.describe().to_csv('/data/summary.csv') ` , ] , } ) ; TypeScript import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'data-processor' ) ; // Mount R2 bucket await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'my-r2-bucket' , '/data' , { endpoint : 'https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' } ) ; // Access bucket with standard filesystem operations await sandbox . exec ( 'ls' , { args : [ '/data' ] } ) ; await sandbox . writeFile ( '/data/results.json' , JSON . stringify ( results )) ; // Use from Python await sandbox . exec ( 'python' , { args : [ '-c' , ` import pandas as pd df = pd.read_csv('/data/input.csv') df.describe().to_csv('/data/summary.csv') ` ] } ) ;

Mounting affects entire sandbox Mounted buckets are visible across all sessions since they share the filesystem. Mount once per sandbox.

Credentials

Automatic detection

Set credentials as Worker secrets and the SDK automatically detects them:

Terminal window npx wrangler secret put AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID npx wrangler secret put AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Credentials automatically detected from environment await sandbox . mountBucket ( "my-r2-bucket" , "/data" , { endpoint : "https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , } ) ; TypeScript // Credentials automatically detected from environment await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'my-r2-bucket' , '/data' , { endpoint : 'https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' } ) ;

Explicit credentials

Pass credentials directly when needed:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( "my-r2-bucket" , "/data" , { endpoint : "https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , credentials : { accessKeyId : env . R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey : env . R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , }, } ) ; TypeScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'my-r2-bucket' , '/data' , { endpoint : 'https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' , credentials : { accessKeyId : env . R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey : env . R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY } } ) ;

Read-only mounts

Protect data by mounting buckets in read-only mode:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( "dataset-bucket" , "/data" , { endpoint : "https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , readOnly : true , } ) ; // Reads work await sandbox . exec ( "cat" , { args : [ "/data/dataset.csv" ] } ) ; // Writes fail await sandbox . writeFile ( "/data/new-file.txt" , "data" ) ; // Error: Read-only filesystem TypeScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'dataset-bucket' , '/data' , { endpoint : 'https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' , readOnly : true } ) ; // Reads work await sandbox . exec ( 'cat' , { args : [ '/data/dataset.csv' ] } ) ; // Writes fail await sandbox . writeFile ( '/data/new-file.txt' , 'data' ) ; // Error: Read-only filesystem

Unmount buckets

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Mount for processing await sandbox . mountBucket ( "my-bucket" , "/data" , { endpoint : "..." } ) ; // Do work await sandbox . exec ( "python process_data.py" ) ; // Clean up await sandbox . unmountBucket ( "/data" ) ; TypeScript // Mount for processing await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'my-bucket' , '/data' , { endpoint : '...' } ) ; // Do work await sandbox . exec ( 'python process_data.py' ) ; // Clean up await sandbox . unmountBucket ( '/data' ) ;

Automatic cleanup Mounted buckets are automatically unmounted when the sandbox is destroyed. Manual unmounting is optional.

Other providers

The SDK supports any S3-compatible object storage. Here are examples for common providers:

Amazon S3

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( "my-s3-bucket" , "/data" , { endpoint : "https://s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com" , // Regional endpoint credentials : { accessKeyId : env . AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey : env . AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , }, } ) ; TypeScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'my-s3-bucket' , '/data' , { endpoint : 'https://s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com' , // Regional endpoint credentials : { accessKeyId : env . AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey : env . AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY } } ) ;

Google Cloud Storage

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( "my-gcs-bucket" , "/data" , { endpoint : "https://storage.googleapis.com" , credentials : { accessKeyId : env . GCS_ACCESS_KEY_ID , // HMAC key secretAccessKey : env . GCS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , }, } ) ; TypeScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'my-gcs-bucket' , '/data' , { endpoint : 'https://storage.googleapis.com' , credentials : { accessKeyId : env . GCS_ACCESS_KEY_ID , // HMAC key secretAccessKey : env . GCS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY } } ) ;

GCS requires HMAC keys Generate HMAC keys in GCS console under Settings → Interoperability.

Other S3-compatible providers

For providers like Backblaze B2, MinIO, Wasabi, or others, use the standard mount pattern:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( "my-bucket" , "/data" , { endpoint : "https://s3.us-west-000.backblazeb2.com" , // Provider-specific endpoint credentials : { accessKeyId : env . ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey : env . SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , }, } ) ; TypeScript await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'my-bucket' , '/data' , { endpoint : 'https://s3.us-west-000.backblazeb2.com' , // Provider-specific endpoint credentials : { accessKeyId : env . ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey : env . SECRET_ACCESS_KEY } } ) ;

For provider-specific configuration, see the s3fs-fuse wiki ↗ which documents supported providers and their recommended flags.

Troubleshooting

Missing credentials error

Error: MissingCredentialsError: No credentials found

Solution: Set credentials as Worker secrets:

Terminal window npx wrangler secret put AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID npx wrangler secret put AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

Mount failed error

Error: S3FSMountError: mount failed

Common causes:

Incorrect endpoint URL

Invalid credentials

Bucket doesn't exist

Network connectivity issues

Verify your endpoint format and credentials:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript try { await sandbox . mountBucket ( "my-bucket" , "/data" , { endpoint : "https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , } ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Mount failed:" , error . message ) ; // Check endpoint format, credentials, bucket existence } TypeScript try { await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'my-bucket' , '/data' , { endpoint : 'https://YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' } ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( 'Mount failed:' , error . message ) ; // Check endpoint format, credentials, bucket existence }

Path already mounted error

Error: InvalidMountConfigError: Mount path already in use

Solution: Unmount first or use a different path:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Unmount existing await sandbox . unmountBucket ( "/data" ) ; // Or use different path await sandbox . mountBucket ( "bucket2" , "/storage" , { endpoint : "..." } ) ; TypeScript // Unmount existing await sandbox . unmountBucket ( '/data' ) ; // Or use different path await sandbox . mountBucket ( 'bucket2' , '/storage' , { endpoint : '...' } ) ;

Slow file access

File operations on mounted buckets are slower than local filesystem due to network latency.

Solution: Copy frequently accessed files locally:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Copy to local filesystem await sandbox . exec ( "cp" , { args : [ "/data/large-dataset.csv" , "/workspace/dataset.csv" ] , } ) ; // Work with local copy (faster) await sandbox . exec ( "python" , { args : [ "process.py" , "/workspace/dataset.csv" ] , } ) ; // Save results back to bucket await sandbox . exec ( "cp" , { args : [ "/workspace/results.json" , "/data/results/output.json" ] , } ) ; TypeScript // Copy to local filesystem await sandbox . exec ( 'cp' , { args : [ '/data/large-dataset.csv' , '/workspace/dataset.csv' ] } ) ; // Work with local copy (faster) await sandbox . exec ( 'python' , { args : [ 'process.py' , '/workspace/dataset.csv' ] } ) ; // Save results back to bucket await sandbox . exec ( 'cp' , { args : [ '/workspace/results.json' , '/data/results/output.json' ] } ) ;

Best practices

Mount early - Mount buckets at sandbox initialization

- Mount buckets at sandbox initialization Use R2 for Cloudflare - Zero egress fees and optimized configuration

- Zero egress fees and optimized configuration Secure credentials - Always use Worker secrets, never hardcode

- Always use Worker secrets, never hardcode Read-only when possible - Protect data with read-only mounts

- Protect data with read-only mounts Mount paths - Use /data , /storage , or /mnt/* (avoid /workspace , /tmp )

- Use , , or (avoid , ) Handle errors - Wrap mount operations in try/catch blocks

- Wrap mount operations in try/catch blocks Optimize access - Copy frequently accessed files locally