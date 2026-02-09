Browser terminals

This guide shows you how to connect a browser-based terminal to a sandbox shell. You can use the SandboxAddon with xterm.js, or connect directly over WebSockets.

Prerequisites

You need an existing Cloudflare Worker with a sandbox binding. Refer to Getting started if you do not have one.

Install the terminal dependencies in your frontend project:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm install @xterm/xterm @xterm/addon-fit @cloudflare/sandbox Terminal window yarn install @xterm/xterm @xterm/addon-fit @cloudflare/sandbox Terminal window pnpm install @xterm/xterm @xterm/addon-fit @cloudflare/sandbox

If you are not using xterm.js, you only need @cloudflare/sandbox for types.

Handle WebSocket upgrades in the Worker

Add a route that proxies WebSocket connections to the sandbox terminal. The example below supports both the default session and named sessions via a query parameter:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/ws/terminal" && request . headers . get ( "Upgrade" ) === "websocket" ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; const sessionId = url . searchParams . get ( "session" ) ; if ( sessionId ) { const session = await sandbox . getSession ( sessionId ) ; return await session . terminal ( request ) ; } return await sandbox . terminal ( request , { cols : 80 , rows : 24 } ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; export { Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === '/ws/terminal' && request . headers . get ( 'Upgrade' ) === 'websocket' ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'my-sandbox' ) ; const sessionId = url . searchParams . get ( 'session' ) ; if ( sessionId ) { const session = await sandbox . getSession ( sessionId ) ; return await session . terminal ( request ) ; } return await sandbox . terminal ( request , { cols : 80 , rows : 24 } ) ; } return new Response ( 'Not found' , { status : 404 } ) ; } };

Connect with xterm.js and SandboxAddon

Create the terminal in your browser code and attach the SandboxAddon . The addon manages the WebSocket connection, automatic reconnection, and resize forwarding.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Terminal } from "@xterm/xterm" ; import { FitAddon } from "@xterm/addon-fit" ; import { SandboxAddon } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm" ; import "@xterm/xterm/css/xterm.css" ; const terminal = new Terminal ( { cursorBlink : true } ) ; const fitAddon = new FitAddon () ; terminal . loadAddon ( fitAddon ) ; const addon = new SandboxAddon ( { getWebSocketUrl : ({ sandboxId , sessionId , origin }) => { const params = new URLSearchParams ( { id : sandboxId } ) ; if ( sessionId ) params . set ( "session" , sessionId ) ; return ` ${ origin } /ws/terminal? ${ params } ` ; }, onStateChange : ( state , error ) => { console . log ( `Terminal ${ state } ` , error ?? "" ) ; }, } ) ; terminal . loadAddon ( addon ) ; terminal . open ( document . getElementById ( "terminal" )) ; fitAddon . fit () ; // Connect to the default session addon . connect ( { sandboxId : "my-sandbox" } ) ; // Or connect to a specific session // addon.connect({ sandboxId: 'my-sandbox', sessionId: 'development' }); window . addEventListener ( "resize" , () => fitAddon . fit ()) ; TypeScript import { Terminal } from '@xterm/xterm' ; import { FitAddon } from '@xterm/addon-fit' ; import { SandboxAddon } from '@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm' ; import '@xterm/xterm/css/xterm.css' ; const terminal = new Terminal ( { cursorBlink : true } ) ; const fitAddon = new FitAddon () ; terminal . loadAddon ( fitAddon ) ; const addon = new SandboxAddon ( { getWebSocketUrl : ({ sandboxId , sessionId , origin }) => { const params = new URLSearchParams ( { id : sandboxId } ) ; if ( sessionId ) params . set ( 'session' , sessionId ) ; return ` ${ origin } /ws/terminal? ${ params } ` ; }, onStateChange : ( state , error ) => { console . log ( `Terminal ${ state } ` , error ?? '' ) ; } } ) ; terminal . loadAddon ( addon ) ; terminal . open ( document . getElementById ( 'terminal' )) ; fitAddon . fit () ; // Connect to the default session addon . connect ( { sandboxId : 'my-sandbox' } ) ; // Or connect to a specific session // addon.connect({ sandboxId: 'my-sandbox', sessionId: 'development' }); window . addEventListener ( 'resize' , () => fitAddon . fit ()) ;

For the full addon API, refer to the Terminal API reference.

Connect without xterm.js

If you are building a custom terminal UI or running in an environment without xterm.js, connect directly over WebSockets. The protocol uses binary frames for terminal data and JSON text frames for control messages.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const ws = new WebSocket ( "wss://example.com/ws/terminal?id=my-sandbox" ) ; ws . binaryType = "arraybuffer" ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; ws . addEventListener ( "message" , ( event ) => { if ( event . data instanceof ArrayBuffer ) { // Terminal output (binary) — includes ANSI escape sequences const text = decoder . decode ( event . data ) ; appendToDisplay ( text ) ; return ; } // Control message (JSON text) const msg = JSON . parse ( event . data ) ; switch ( msg . type ) { case "ready" : // Terminal is accepting input — send initial resize ws . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "resize" , cols : 80 , rows : 24 } )) ; break ; case "exit" : console . log ( `Shell exited: code ${ msg . code } ` ) ; break ; case "error" : console . error ( "Terminal error:" , msg . message ) ; break ; } } ) ; // Send keystrokes as binary function sendInput ( text ) { if ( ws . readyState === WebSocket . OPEN ) { ws . send ( encoder . encode ( text )) ; } } TypeScript const ws = new WebSocket ( 'wss://example.com/ws/terminal?id=my-sandbox' ) ; ws . binaryType = 'arraybuffer' ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; ws . addEventListener ( 'message' , ( event ) => { if ( event . data instanceof ArrayBuffer ) { // Terminal output (binary) — includes ANSI escape sequences const text = decoder . decode ( event . data ) ; appendToDisplay ( text ) ; return ; } // Control message (JSON text) const msg = JSON . parse ( event . data ) ; switch ( msg . type ) { case 'ready' : // Terminal is accepting input — send initial resize ws . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : 'resize' , cols : 80 , rows : 24 } )) ; break ; case 'exit' : console . log ( `Shell exited: code ${ msg . code } ` ) ; break ; case 'error' : console . error ( 'Terminal error:' , msg . message ) ; break ; } } ) ; // Send keystrokes as binary function sendInput ( text : string ) : void { if ( ws . readyState === WebSocket . OPEN ) { ws . send ( encoder . encode ( text )) ; } }

Key protocol details:

Set binaryType to arraybuffer before connecting.

to before connecting. Buffered output from a previous connection arrives as binary frames before the ready message.

message. Send keystrokes as binary (UTF-8). Send control messages ( resize ) as JSON text.

) as JSON text. The PTY stays alive when a client disconnects. Reconnecting replays buffered output.

For the full protocol specification, refer to the WebSocket protocol section in the API reference.

Best practices

Always use FitAddon — Without it, terminal dimensions do not match the container and text wraps incorrectly.

— Without it, terminal dimensions do not match the container and text wraps incorrectly. Handle resize events — Call fitAddon.fit() on window resize so the terminal and PTY stay in sync.

— Call on window resize so the terminal and PTY stay in sync. Clean up on unmount — Call addon.disconnect() when removing the terminal from the page.

— Call when removing the terminal from the page. Use sessions for isolation — If users need separate shell environments, create sessions with different working directories and environment variables.

