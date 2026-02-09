Browser terminals

This guide shows you how to connect a browser-based terminal to a sandbox shell. You can use the
SandboxAddon with xterm.js, or connect directly over WebSockets.
You need an existing Cloudflare Worker with a sandbox binding. Refer to
Getting started if you do not have one.
Install the terminal dependencies in your frontend project:
npm install @xterm/xterm @xterm/addon-fit @cloudflare/sandbox yarn install @xterm/xterm @xterm/addon-fit @cloudflare/sandbox pnpm install @xterm/xterm @xterm/addon-fit @cloudflare/sandbox
If you are not using xterm.js, you only need
@cloudflare/sandbox for types.
Handle WebSocket upgrades in the Worker
Add a route that proxies WebSocket connections to the sandbox terminal. The example below supports both the default session and named sessions via a query parameter:
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; url . pathname === "/ws/terminal" && request . headers . get ( "Upgrade" ) === "websocket" const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; const sessionId = url . searchParams . get ( "session" ) ; const session = await sandbox . getSession ( sessionId ) ; return await session . terminal ( request ) ; return await sandbox . terminal ( request , { cols : 80 , rows : 24 } ) ; return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; export { Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === '/ws/terminal' && request . headers . get ( 'Upgrade' ) === 'websocket' ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'my-sandbox' ) ; const sessionId = url . searchParams . get ( 'session' ) ; const session = await sandbox . getSession ( sessionId ) ; return await session . terminal ( request ) ; return await sandbox . terminal ( request , { cols : 80 , rows : 24 } ) ; return new Response ( 'Not found' , { status : 404 } ) ;
Connect with xterm.js and SandboxAddon
Create the terminal in your browser code and attach the
SandboxAddon. The addon manages the WebSocket connection, automatic reconnection, and resize forwarding.
import { Terminal } from "@xterm/xterm" ; import { FitAddon } from "@xterm/addon-fit" ; import { SandboxAddon } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm" ; import "@xterm/xterm/css/xterm.css" ; const terminal = new Terminal ( { cursorBlink : true } ) ; const fitAddon = new FitAddon () ; terminal . loadAddon ( fitAddon ) ; const addon = new SandboxAddon ( { getWebSocketUrl : ({ sandboxId , sessionId , origin }) => { const params = new URLSearchParams ( { id : sandboxId } ) ; if ( sessionId ) params . set ( "session" , sessionId ) ; return ` ${ origin } /ws/terminal? ${ params } ` ; onStateChange : ( state , error ) => { console . log ( `Terminal ${ state } ` , error ?? "" ) ; terminal . loadAddon ( addon ) ; terminal . open ( document . getElementById ( "terminal" )) ; // Connect to the default session addon . connect ( { sandboxId : "my-sandbox" } ) ; // Or connect to a specific session // addon.connect({ sandboxId: 'my-sandbox', sessionId: 'development' }); window . addEventListener ( "resize" , () => fitAddon . fit ()) ; import { Terminal } from '@xterm/xterm' ; import { FitAddon } from '@xterm/addon-fit' ; import { SandboxAddon } from '@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm' ; import '@xterm/xterm/css/xterm.css' ; const terminal = new Terminal ( { cursorBlink : true } ) ; const fitAddon = new FitAddon () ; terminal . loadAddon ( fitAddon ) ; const addon = new SandboxAddon ( { getWebSocketUrl : ({ sandboxId , sessionId , origin }) => { const params = new URLSearchParams ( { id : sandboxId } ) ; if ( sessionId ) params . set ( 'session' , sessionId ) ; return ` ${ origin } /ws/terminal? ${ params } ` ; onStateChange : ( state , error ) => { console . log ( `Terminal ${ state } ` , error ?? '' ) ; terminal . loadAddon ( addon ) ; terminal . open ( document . getElementById ( 'terminal' )) ; // Connect to the default session addon . connect ( { sandboxId : 'my-sandbox' } ) ; // Or connect to a specific session // addon.connect({ sandboxId: 'my-sandbox', sessionId: 'development' }); window . addEventListener ( 'resize' , () => fitAddon . fit ()) ;
For the full addon API, refer to the
Terminal API reference.
If you are building a custom terminal UI or running in an environment without xterm.js, connect directly over WebSockets. The protocol uses binary frames for terminal data and JSON text frames for control messages.
const ws = new WebSocket ( "wss://example.com/ws/terminal?id=my-sandbox" ) ; ws . binaryType = "arraybuffer" ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; ws . addEventListener ( "message" , ( event ) => { if ( event . data instanceof ArrayBuffer ) { // Terminal output (binary) — includes ANSI escape sequences const text = decoder . decode ( event . data ) ; // Control message (JSON text) const msg = JSON . parse ( event . data ) ; // Terminal is accepting input — send initial resize ws . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "resize" , cols : 80 , rows : 24 } )) ; console . log ( `Shell exited: code ${ msg . code } ` ) ; console . error ( "Terminal error:" , msg . message ) ; // Send keystrokes as binary function sendInput ( text ) { if ( ws . readyState === WebSocket . OPEN ) { ws . send ( encoder . encode ( text )) ; const ws = new WebSocket ( 'wss://example.com/ws/terminal?id=my-sandbox' ) ; ws . binaryType = 'arraybuffer' ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; ws . addEventListener ( 'message' , ( event ) => { if ( event . data instanceof ArrayBuffer ) { // Terminal output (binary) — includes ANSI escape sequences const text = decoder . decode ( event . data ) ; // Control message (JSON text) const msg = JSON . parse ( event . data ) ; // Terminal is accepting input — send initial resize ws . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : 'resize' , cols : 80 , rows : 24 } )) ; console . log ( `Shell exited: code ${ msg . code } ` ) ; console . error ( 'Terminal error:' , msg . message ) ; // Send keystrokes as binary function sendInput ( text : string ) : void { if ( ws . readyState === WebSocket . OPEN ) { ws . send ( encoder . encode ( text )) ;
Key protocol details:
Set
binaryType to
arraybuffer before connecting.
Buffered output from a previous connection arrives as binary frames before the
ready message.
Send keystrokes as binary (UTF-8). Send control messages (
resize) as JSON text.
The PTY stays alive when a client disconnects. Reconnecting replays buffered output.
For the full protocol specification, refer to the
WebSocket protocol section in the API reference.
Always use FitAddon — Without it, terminal dimensions do not match the container and text wraps incorrectly.
Handle resize events — Call
fitAddon.fit() on window resize so the terminal and PTY stay in sync.
Clean up on unmount — Call
addon.disconnect() when removing the terminal from the page.
Use sessions for isolation — If users need separate shell environments, create sessions with different working directories and environment variables.