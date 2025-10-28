Sandbox options

Configure sandbox behavior by passing options when creating a sandbox instance with getSandbox() .

Available options

TypeScript import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( binding , sandboxId , options ?: SandboxOptions ) ;

keepAlive

Type: boolean Default: false

Keep the container alive indefinitely by preventing automatic shutdown. When true , the container will never auto-timeout and must be explicitly destroyed using destroy() .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // For long-running processes that need the container to stay alive const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "user-123" , { keepAlive : true , } ) ; // Run your long-running process await sandbox . startProcess ( "python long_running_script.py" ) ; // Important: Must explicitly destroy when done try { // Your work here } finally { await sandbox . destroy () ; // Required to prevent containers running indefinitely } TypeScript // For long-running processes that need the container to stay alive const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'user-123' , { keepAlive : true } ) ; // Run your long-running process await sandbox . startProcess ( 'python long_running_script.py' ) ; // Important: Must explicitly destroy when done try { // Your work here } finally { await sandbox . destroy () ; // Required to prevent containers running indefinitely }

Resource management with keepAlive When keepAlive: true is set, containers will not automatically timeout. They must be explicitly destroyed using destroy() to prevent containers running indefinitely and counting toward your account limits.

When to use keepAlive

Use keepAlive: true for:

Long-running builds - CI/CD pipelines that may have idle periods between steps

- CI/CD pipelines that may have idle periods between steps Batch processing - Jobs that process data in waves with gaps between batches

- Jobs that process data in waves with gaps between batches Monitoring tasks - Processes that periodically check external services

- Processes that periodically check external services Interactive sessions - User-driven workflows where the container should remain available

By default, containers automatically shut down after 10 minutes of inactivity. The keepAlive option prevents this automatic shutdown.