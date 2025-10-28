 Skip to content
Sandbox options

Configure sandbox behavior by passing options when creating a sandbox instance with getSandbox().

Available options

TypeScript
import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox';


const sandbox = getSandbox(binding, sandboxId, options?: SandboxOptions);

keepAlive

Type: boolean Default: false

Keep the container alive indefinitely by preventing automatic shutdown. When true, the container will never auto-timeout and must be explicitly destroyed using destroy().

JavaScript
// For long-running processes that need the container to stay alive
const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "user-123", {
  keepAlive: true,
});


// Run your long-running process
await sandbox.startProcess("python long_running_script.py");


// Important: Must explicitly destroy when done
try {
  // Your work here
} finally {
  await sandbox.destroy(); // Required to prevent containers running indefinitely
}

When to use keepAlive

Use keepAlive: true for:

  • Long-running builds - CI/CD pipelines that may have idle periods between steps
  • Batch processing - Jobs that process data in waves with gaps between batches
  • Monitoring tasks - Processes that periodically check external services
  • Interactive sessions - User-driven workflows where the container should remain available

By default, containers automatically shut down after 10 minutes of inactivity. The keepAlive option prevents this automatic shutdown.