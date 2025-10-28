Sandbox options
Configure sandbox behavior by passing options when creating a sandbox instance with
getSandbox().
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Keep the container alive indefinitely by preventing automatic shutdown. When
true, the container will never auto-timeout and must be explicitly destroyed using
destroy().
Use
keepAlive: true for:
- Long-running builds - CI/CD pipelines that may have idle periods between steps
- Batch processing - Jobs that process data in waves with gaps between batches
- Monitoring tasks - Processes that periodically check external services
- Interactive sessions - User-driven workflows where the container should remain available
By default, containers automatically shut down after 10 minutes of inactivity. The
keepAlive option prevents this automatic shutdown.
- Background processes guide - Using
keepAlivewith long-running processes
- Sessions API reference - Container lifecycle management
- Sandboxes concept - Understanding sandbox lifecycle
