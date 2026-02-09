Terminal
Connect browser-based terminal UIs to sandbox shells via WebSocket. The server-side
terminal() method proxies WebSocket connections to the container, and the client-side
SandboxAddon integrates with xterm.js for terminal rendering.
Proxy a WebSocket upgrade request to create a terminal connection.
Parameters:
request- WebSocket upgrade request from the browser (must include
Upgrade: websocketheader)
options(optional):
cols- Terminal width in columns (default:
80)
rows- Terminal height in rows (default:
24)
-
Returns:
Promise<Response> — WebSocket upgrade response
Works with both default and explicitly created sessions:
The
@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm module provides
SandboxAddon for xterm.js, which handles the WebSocket connection, reconnection, and terminal resize forwarding.
Options:
getWebSocketUrl(params)- Build the WebSocket URL for each connection attempt. Receives:
sandboxId- Target sandbox ID
sessionId(optional) - Target session ID
origin- WebSocket origin derived from
window.location(for example,
wss://example.com)
-
reconnect- Enable automatic reconnection with exponential backoff (default:
true)
onStateChange(state, error?)- Callback for connection state changes
Establish a connection to a sandbox terminal.
Parameters:
target:
sandboxId- Sandbox to connect to
sessionId(optional) - Session within the sandbox
-
Calling
connect() with a new target disconnects from the current target and connects to the new one. Calling it with the same target while already connected is a no-op.
Close the connection and stop any reconnection attempts.
|Property
|Type
|Description
state
'disconnected' | 'connecting' | 'connected'
|Current connection state
sandboxId
string | undefined
|Current sandbox ID
sessionId
string | undefined
|Current session ID
The
SandboxAddon handles the WebSocket protocol automatically. These details are for building custom terminal clients without the addon. For a complete example, refer to Connect without xterm.js.
- Client opens a WebSocket to your Worker endpoint. Set
binaryTypeto
arraybuffer.
- The server replays any buffered output from a previous connection as binary frames. This may arrive before the
readymessage.
- The server sends a
readystatus message — the terminal is now accepting input.
- Binary frames flow in both directions: UTF-8 encoded keystrokes from the client, terminal output (including ANSI escape sequences) from the server.
- If the client disconnects, the PTY stays alive. Reconnecting to the same session replays buffered output so the terminal appears unchanged.
Send JSON text frames to control the terminal.
Resize — update terminal dimensions (both
cols and
rows must be positive):
The server sends JSON text frames for lifecycle events.
Ready — the PTY is initialized. Buffered output (if any) has already been sent:
Exit — the shell process has terminated:
Error — an error occurred (for example, invalid control message or session not found):
- Terminal connections — How terminal connections work
- Browser terminals — Step-by-step setup guide
- Sessions API — Session management
- Commands API — Non-interactive command execution