Connect browser-based terminal UIs to sandbox shells via WebSocket. The server-side terminal() method proxies WebSocket connections to the container, and the client-side SandboxAddon integrates with xterm.js for terminal rendering.

Server-side methods

Proxy a WebSocket upgrade request to create a terminal connection.

TypeScript const response = await sandbox . terminal ( request : Request , options ?: PtyOptions ): Promise < Response >

Parameters:

request - WebSocket upgrade request from the browser (must include Upgrade: websocket header)

- WebSocket upgrade request from the browser (must include header) options (optional): cols - Terminal width in columns (default: 80 ) rows - Terminal height in rows (default: 24 )

(optional):

Returns: Promise<Response> — WebSocket upgrade response

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // In your Worker's fetch handler return await sandbox . terminal ( request , { cols : 120 , rows : 30 } ) ; TypeScript // In your Worker's fetch handler return await sandbox . terminal ( request , { cols : 120 , rows : 30 } ) ;

Works with both default and explicitly created sessions:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Default session return await sandbox . terminal ( request ) ; // Specific session const session = await sandbox . getSession ( "dev" ) ; return await session . terminal ( request ) ; TypeScript // Default session return await sandbox . terminal ( request ) ; // Specific session const session = await sandbox . getSession ( 'dev' ) ; return await session . terminal ( request ) ;

Client-side addon

The @cloudflare/sandbox/xterm module provides SandboxAddon for xterm.js, which handles the WebSocket connection, reconnection, and terminal resize forwarding.

SandboxAddon

TypeScript import { SandboxAddon } from '@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm' ; const addon = new SandboxAddon ( options : SandboxAddonOptions ) ;

Options:

getWebSocketUrl(params) - Build the WebSocket URL for each connection attempt. Receives: sandboxId - Target sandbox ID sessionId (optional) - Target session ID origin - WebSocket origin derived from window.location (for example, wss://example.com )

- Build the WebSocket URL for each connection attempt. Receives: reconnect - Enable automatic reconnection with exponential backoff (default: true )

- Enable automatic reconnection with exponential backoff (default: ) onStateChange(state, error?) - Callback for connection state changes

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Terminal } from "@xterm/xterm" ; import { SandboxAddon } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm" ; const terminal = new Terminal ( { cursorBlink : true } ) ; terminal . open ( document . getElementById ( "terminal" )) ; const addon = new SandboxAddon ( { getWebSocketUrl : ({ sandboxId , sessionId , origin }) => { const params = new URLSearchParams ( { id : sandboxId } ) ; if ( sessionId ) params . set ( "session" , sessionId ) ; return ` ${ origin } /ws/terminal? ${ params } ` ; }, onStateChange : ( state , error ) => { console . log ( `Terminal ${ state } ` , error ) ; }, } ) ; terminal . loadAddon ( addon ) ; addon . connect ( { sandboxId : "my-sandbox" } ) ; TypeScript import { Terminal } from '@xterm/xterm' ; import { SandboxAddon } from '@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm' ; const terminal = new Terminal ( { cursorBlink : true } ) ; terminal . open ( document . getElementById ( 'terminal' )) ; const addon = new SandboxAddon ( { getWebSocketUrl : ({ sandboxId , sessionId , origin }) => { const params = new URLSearchParams ( { id : sandboxId } ) ; if ( sessionId ) params . set ( 'session' , sessionId ) ; return ` ${ origin } /ws/terminal? ${ params } ` ; }, onStateChange : ( state , error ) => { console . log ( `Terminal ${ state } ` , error ) ; } } ) ; terminal . loadAddon ( addon ) ; addon . connect ( { sandboxId : 'my-sandbox' } ) ;

Establish a connection to a sandbox terminal.

TypeScript addon . connect ( target : ConnectionTarget ): void

Parameters:

target : sandboxId - Sandbox to connect to sessionId (optional) - Session within the sandbox

:

Calling connect() with a new target disconnects from the current target and connects to the new one. Calling it with the same target while already connected is a no-op.

Close the connection and stop any reconnection attempts.

TypeScript addon . disconnect (): void

Properties

Property Type Description state 'disconnected' | 'connecting' | 'connected' Current connection state sandboxId string | undefined Current sandbox ID sessionId string | undefined Current session ID

WebSocket protocol

The SandboxAddon handles the WebSocket protocol automatically. These details are for building custom terminal clients without the addon. For a complete example, refer to Connect without xterm.js.

Connection lifecycle

Client opens a WebSocket to your Worker endpoint. Set binaryType to arraybuffer . The server replays any buffered output from a previous connection as binary frames. This may arrive before the ready message. The server sends a ready status message — the terminal is now accepting input. Binary frames flow in both directions: UTF-8 encoded keystrokes from the client, terminal output (including ANSI escape sequences) from the server. If the client disconnects, the PTY stays alive. Reconnecting to the same session replays buffered output so the terminal appears unchanged.

Control messages (client to server)

Send JSON text frames to control the terminal.

Resize — update terminal dimensions (both cols and rows must be positive):

{ " type " : "resize" , " cols " : 120 , " rows " : 30 }

Status messages (server to client)

The server sends JSON text frames for lifecycle events.

Ready — the PTY is initialized. Buffered output (if any) has already been sent:

{ " type " : "ready" }

Exit — the shell process has terminated:

{ " type " : "exit" , " code " : 0 , " signal " : "SIGTERM" }

Error — an error occurred (for example, invalid control message or session not found):

{ " type " : "error" , " message " : "Session not found" }

Types

TypeScript interface PtyOptions { cols ?: number ; rows ?: number ; } type ConnectionState = "disconnected" | "connecting" | "connected" ; interface ConnectionTarget { sandboxId : string ; sessionId ?: string ; } interface SandboxAddonOptions { getWebSocketUrl : ( params : { sandboxId : string ; sessionId ?: string ; origin : string ; }) => string ; reconnect ?: boolean ; onStateChange ?: ( state : ConnectionState , error ?: Error ) => void ; }