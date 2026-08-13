Configure preview URLs on a custom domain

Overview Prerequisites Setup Create a wildcard DNS record Configure Worker routes Apply the route Verify Troubleshooting Related

Set up wildcard DNS, routes, and TLS so exposePort() preview URLs work on your domain. To deploy the Worker and sandbox image, refer to Deploy a Sandbox application.

Only required for preview URLs Custom domain setup is only needed if you use exposePort() to expose services from sandboxes. If your application does not use exposePort() , you can deploy to .workers.dev without this configuration. For public URLs without custom-domain setup, sandbox.tunnels is an alternative: quick tunnels for development, named tunnels for stable hostnames in production.

Sandbox SDK 1.0 preview Command examples that use startProcess are stable-only. On @next , use argv exec process handles. Refer to Process execution. Package and image still must match on the same release line.

Preview URLs need wildcard DNS because each exposed port gets a unique subdomain: https://8080-abc123.yourdomain.com .

The .workers.dev domain does not support wildcard subdomains, so preview URLs that must be reachable on a public hostname outside local development need a custom domain.

Subdomain depth matters for TLS If your Worker runs on a subdomain (for example, sandbox.yourdomain.com ), preview URLs become second-level wildcards like *.sandbox.yourdomain.com . Cloudflare's Universal SSL only covers first-level wildcards ( *.yourdomain.com ), so you need a certificate covering *.sandbox.yourdomain.com . Without it, preview URLs will fail with TLS handshake errors. You have three options: Run the Worker on the apex domain ( yourdomain.com ) so preview URLs stay at the first level ( *.yourdomain.com ), which Universal SSL covers automatically. This is the simplest option.

( ) so preview URLs stay at the first level ( ), which Universal SSL covers automatically. This is the simplest option. Use Advanced Certificate Manager ($10/month) to provision a certificate for *.sandbox.yourdomain.com through the Cloudflare dashboard.

($10/month) to provision a certificate for through the Cloudflare dashboard. Upload a custom certificate from a provider like Let's Encrypt ↗ (free). Generate a wildcard certificate for *.sandbox.yourdomain.com using the DNS-01 challenge, then upload it via the Cloudflare dashboard under SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates > Custom Certificates. You will need to renew it before expiry.

Prerequisites

Active Cloudflare zone with a domain

Worker that uses exposePort()

Wrangler CLI installed

Sandbox app already deployable (Worker + image)

Setup

Create a wildcard DNS record

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to your domain and create an A record:

Type : A

: A Name : * (wildcard)

: (wildcard) IPv4 address : 192.0.2.0

: Proxy status: Proxied (orange cloud)

This routes all subdomains through Cloudflare's proxy. The IP address 192.0.2.0 is a documentation address (RFC 5737) that Cloudflare recognizes when proxied.

Configure Worker routes

Add a wildcard route to your Wrangler configuration:

{ "$schema" : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , "name" : "my-sandbox-app" , "main" : "src/index.ts" , // Set this to today's date "compatibility_date" : "2026-08-13" , "routes" : [ { "pattern" : "*.yourdomain.com/*" , "zone_name" : "yourdomain.com" } ] } "$schema" = "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" name = "my-sandbox-app" main = "src/index.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-08-13" [[ routes ]] pattern = "*.yourdomain.com/*" zone_name = "yourdomain.com"

Replace yourdomain.com with your actual domain. This routes all subdomain requests to your Worker and enables Cloudflare to provision SSL certificates automatically.

Apply the route

Redeploy the Worker so the route configuration takes effect:

npx wrangler deploy

If this deploy also changes your sandbox image or package, follow Deploy a Sandbox application for rollout and package/image pairing. For route-only changes you can still use a normal deploy. Use --containers-rollout=none only when you intentionally skip container image and instance updates.

Verify

Test that preview URLs work:

// Extract hostname from request const { hostname } = new URL (request.url); const sandbox = getSandbox (env.Sandbox, "test-sandbox" ); await sandbox. startProcess ( "python -m http.server 8080" ); const exposed = await sandbox. exposePort ( 8080 , { hostname }); console. log (exposed.url); // https://8080-test-sandbox.yourdomain.com

Visit the URL in your browser to confirm your service is accessible.

Troubleshooting

CustomDomainRequiredError : Verify your Worker is not deployed only to .workers.dev and that the wildcard DNS record and route are configured correctly.

: Verify your Worker is not deployed only to and that the wildcard DNS record and route are configured correctly. SSL/TLS errors : Wait a few minutes for certificate provisioning. Verify the DNS record is proxied and SSL/TLS mode is set to "Full" or "Full (strict)" in your dashboard. If your Worker is on a subdomain (for example, sandbox.yourdomain.com ), Universal SSL will not cover the second-level wildcard *.sandbox.yourdomain.com . Refer to the TLS caution at the top of this page for options.

: Wait a few minutes for certificate provisioning. Verify the DNS record is proxied and SSL/TLS mode is set to "Full" or "Full (strict)" in your dashboard. If your Worker is on a subdomain (for example, ), Universal SSL will not cover the second-level wildcard . Refer to the TLS caution at the top of this page for options. Preview URL not resolving : Confirm the wildcard DNS record exists and is proxied. Wait 30–60 seconds for DNS propagation.

: Confirm the wildcard DNS record exists and is proxied. Wait 30–60 seconds for DNS propagation. Port not accessible: Ensure your service binds to 0.0.0.0 (not localhost ) and that proxyToSandbox() is called first in your Worker's fetch handler.

For detailed troubleshooting, see the Workers routing documentation.