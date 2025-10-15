 Skip to content
Use code interpreter

This guide shows you how to execute Python and JavaScript code with rich outputs using the Code Interpreter API.

When to use code interpreter

Use the Code Interpreter API for simple, direct code execution with minimal setup:

  • Quick code execution - Run Python/JS code without environment setup
  • Rich outputs - Get charts, tables, images, HTML automatically
  • AI-generated code - Execute LLM-generated code with structured results
  • Persistent state - Variables preserved between executions in the same context

Use exec() for advanced or custom workflows:

  • System operations - Install packages, manage files, run builds
  • Custom environments - Configure specific versions, dependencies
  • Shell commands - Git operations, system utilities, complex pipelines
  • Long-running processes - Background services, servers

Create an execution context

Code contexts maintain state between executions:

JavaScript
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");


// Create a Python context
const pythonContext = await sandbox.createCodeContext({
  language: "python",
});


console.log("Context ID:", pythonContext.id);
console.log("Language:", pythonContext.language);


// Create a JavaScript context
const jsContext = await sandbox.createCodeContext({
  language: "javascript",
});

Execute code

Simple execution

JavaScript
// Create context
const context = await sandbox.createCodeContext({
  language: "python",
});


// Execute code
const result = await sandbox.runCode(
  context.id,
  `
print("Hello from Code Interpreter!")
result = 2 + 2
print(f"2 + 2 = {result}")
`,
);


console.log("Output:", result.output);
console.log("Success:", result.success);

Persistent state

Variables and imports persist between executions in the same context:

JavaScript
const context = await sandbox.createCodeContext({
  language: "python",
});


// First execution - import and define variables
await sandbox.runCode(
  context.id,
  `
import pandas as pd
import numpy as np


data = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
print("Data initialized")
`,
);


// Second execution - use previously defined variables
const result = await sandbox.runCode(
  context.id,
  `
mean = np.mean(data)
print(f"Mean: {mean}")
`,
);


console.log(result.output); // "Mean: 3.0"

Handle rich outputs

The code interpreter returns multiple output formats:

JavaScript
const result = await sandbox.runCode(
  context.id,
  `
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt


plt.plot([1, 2, 3], [1, 4, 9])
plt.title('Simple Chart')
plt.show()
`,
);


// Check available formats
console.log("Formats:", result.formats); // ['text', 'png']


// Access outputs
if (result.outputs.png) {
  // Return as image
  return new Response(atob(result.outputs.png), {
    headers: { "Content-Type": "image/png" },
  });
}


if (result.outputs.html) {
  // Return as HTML (pandas DataFrames)
  return new Response(result.outputs.html, {
    headers: { "Content-Type": "text/html" },
  });
}


if (result.outputs.json) {
  // Return as JSON
  return Response.json(result.outputs.json);
}

Stream execution output

For long-running code, stream output in real-time:

JavaScript
const context = await sandbox.createCodeContext({
  language: "python",
});


const result = await sandbox.runCode(
  context.id,
  `
import time


for i in range(10):
    print(f"Processing item {i+1}/10...")
    time.sleep(0.5)


print("Done!")
`,
  {
    stream: true,
    onOutput: (data) => {
      console.log("Output:", data);
    },
    onResult: (result) => {
      console.log("Result:", result);
    },
    onError: (error) => {
      console.error("Error:", error);
    },
  },
);

Execute AI-generated code

Run LLM-generated code safely in a sandbox:

JavaScript
// 1. Generate code with Claude
const response = await fetch("https://api.anthropic.com/v1/messages", {
  method: "POST",
  headers: {
    "Content-Type": "application/json",
    "x-api-key": env.ANTHROPIC_API_KEY,
    "anthropic-version": "2023-06-01",
  },
  body: JSON.stringify({
    model: "claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022",
    max_tokens: 1024,
    messages: [
      {
        role: "user",
        content: "Write Python code to calculate fibonacci sequence up to 100",
      },
    ],
  }),
});


const { content } = await response.json();
const code = content[0].text;


// 2. Execute in sandbox
const context = await sandbox.createCodeContext({ language: "python" });
const result = await sandbox.runCode(context.id, code);


console.log("Generated code:", code);
console.log("Output:", result.output);
console.log("Success:", result.success);

Manage contexts

List all contexts

JavaScript
const contexts = await sandbox.listCodeContexts();


console.log(`${contexts.length} active contexts:`);


for (const ctx of contexts) {
  console.log(`  ${ctx.id} (${ctx.language})`);
}

Delete contexts

JavaScript
// Delete specific context
await sandbox.deleteCodeContext(context.id);
console.log("Context deleted");


// Clean up all contexts
const contexts = await sandbox.listCodeContexts();
for (const ctx of contexts) {
  await sandbox.deleteCodeContext(ctx.id);
}
console.log("All contexts deleted");

Best practices

  • Clean up contexts - Delete contexts when done to free resources
  • Handle errors - Always check result.success and result.error
  • Stream long operations - Use streaming for code that takes >2 seconds
  • Validate AI code - Review generated code before execution