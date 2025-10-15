This guide shows you how to execute Python and JavaScript code with rich outputs using the Code Interpreter API.

When to use code interpreter

Use the Code Interpreter API for simple, direct code execution with minimal setup:

Quick code execution - Run Python/JS code without environment setup

- Run Python/JS code without environment setup Rich outputs - Get charts, tables, images, HTML automatically

- Get charts, tables, images, HTML automatically AI-generated code - Execute LLM-generated code with structured results

- Execute LLM-generated code with structured results Persistent state - Variables preserved between executions in the same context

Use exec() for advanced or custom workflows:

System operations - Install packages, manage files, run builds

- Install packages, manage files, run builds Custom environments - Configure specific versions, dependencies

- Configure specific versions, dependencies Shell commands - Git operations, system utilities, complex pipelines

- Git operations, system utilities, complex pipelines Long-running processes - Background services, servers

Create an execution context

Code contexts maintain state between executions:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; // Create a Python context const pythonContext = await sandbox . createCodeContext ( { language : "python" , } ) ; console . log ( "Context ID:" , pythonContext . id ) ; console . log ( "Language:" , pythonContext . language ) ; // Create a JavaScript context const jsContext = await sandbox . createCodeContext ( { language : "javascript" , } ) ; TypeScript import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'my-sandbox' ) ; // Create a Python context const pythonContext = await sandbox . createCodeContext ( { language : 'python' } ) ; console . log ( 'Context ID:' , pythonContext . id ) ; console . log ( 'Language:' , pythonContext . language ) ; // Create a JavaScript context const jsContext = await sandbox . createCodeContext ( { language : 'javascript' } ) ;

Execute code

Simple execution

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Create context const context = await sandbox . createCodeContext ( { language : "python" , } ) ; // Execute code const result = await sandbox . runCode ( context . id , ` print("Hello from Code Interpreter!") result = 2 + 2 print(f"2 + 2 = {result}") ` , ) ; console . log ( "Output:" , result . output ) ; console . log ( "Success:" , result . success ) ; TypeScript // Create context const context = await sandbox . createCodeContext ( { language : 'python' } ) ; // Execute code const result = await sandbox . runCode ( context . id , ` print("Hello from Code Interpreter!") result = 2 + 2 print(f"2 + 2 = {result}") ` ) ; console . log ( 'Output:' , result . output ) ; console . log ( 'Success:' , result . success ) ;

Persistent state

Variables and imports persist between executions in the same context:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const context = await sandbox . createCodeContext ( { language : "python" , } ) ; // First execution - import and define variables await sandbox . runCode ( context . id , ` import pandas as pd import numpy as np data = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] print("Data initialized") ` , ) ; // Second execution - use previously defined variables const result = await sandbox . runCode ( context . id , ` mean = np.mean(data) print(f"Mean: {mean}") ` , ) ; console . log ( result . output ) ; // "Mean: 3.0" TypeScript const context = await sandbox . createCodeContext ( { language : 'python' } ) ; // First execution - import and define variables await sandbox . runCode ( context . id , ` import pandas as pd import numpy as np data = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] print("Data initialized") ` ) ; // Second execution - use previously defined variables const result = await sandbox . runCode ( context . id , ` mean = np.mean(data) print(f"Mean: {mean}") ` ) ; console . log ( result . output ) ; // "Mean: 3.0"

Handle rich outputs

The code interpreter returns multiple output formats:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const result = await sandbox . runCode ( context . id , ` import matplotlib.pyplot as plt plt.plot([1, 2, 3], [1, 4, 9]) plt.title('Simple Chart') plt.show() ` , ) ; // Check available formats console . log ( "Formats:" , result . formats ) ; // ['text', 'png'] // Access outputs if ( result . outputs . png ) { // Return as image return new Response ( atob ( result . outputs . png ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "image/png" }, } ) ; } if ( result . outputs . html ) { // Return as HTML (pandas DataFrames) return new Response ( result . outputs . html , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/html" }, } ) ; } if ( result . outputs . json ) { // Return as JSON return Response . json ( result . outputs . json ) ; } TypeScript const result = await sandbox . runCode ( context . id , ` import matplotlib.pyplot as plt plt.plot([1, 2, 3], [1, 4, 9]) plt.title('Simple Chart') plt.show() ` ) ; // Check available formats console . log ( 'Formats:' , result . formats ) ; // ['text', 'png'] // Access outputs if ( result . outputs . png ) { // Return as image return new Response ( atob ( result . outputs . png ) , { headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'image/png' } } ) ; } if ( result . outputs . html ) { // Return as HTML (pandas DataFrames) return new Response ( result . outputs . html , { headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'text/html' } } ) ; } if ( result . outputs . json ) { // Return as JSON return Response . json ( result . outputs . json ) ; }

Stream execution output

For long-running code, stream output in real-time:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const context = await sandbox . createCodeContext ( { language : "python" , } ) ; const result = await sandbox . runCode ( context . id , ` import time for i in range(10): print(f"Processing item {i+1}/10...") time.sleep(0.5) print("Done!") ` , { stream : true , onOutput : ( data ) => { console . log ( "Output:" , data ) ; }, onResult : ( result ) => { console . log ( "Result:" , result ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { console . error ( "Error:" , error ) ; }, }, ) ; TypeScript const context = await sandbox . createCodeContext ( { language : 'python' } ) ; const result = await sandbox . runCode ( context . id , ` import time for i in range(10): print(f"Processing item {i+1}/10...") time.sleep(0.5) print("Done!") ` , { stream : true , onOutput : ( data ) => { console . log ( 'Output:' , data ) ; }, onResult : ( result ) => { console . log ( 'Result:' , result ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { console . error ( 'Error:' , error ) ; } } ) ;

Execute AI-generated code

Run LLM-generated code safely in a sandbox:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // 1. Generate code with Claude const response = await fetch ( "https://api.anthropic.com/v1/messages" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , "x-api-key" : env . ANTHROPIC_API_KEY , "anthropic-version" : "2023-06-01" , }, body : JSON . stringify ( { model : "claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022" , max_tokens : 1024 , messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "Write Python code to calculate fibonacci sequence up to 100" , }, ] , } ) , } ) ; const { content } = await response . json () ; const code = content [ 0 ] . text ; // 2. Execute in sandbox const context = await sandbox . createCodeContext ( { language : "python" } ) ; const result = await sandbox . runCode ( context . id , code ) ; console . log ( "Generated code:" , code ) ; console . log ( "Output:" , result . output ) ; console . log ( "Success:" , result . success ) ; TypeScript // 1. Generate code with Claude const response = await fetch ( 'https://api.anthropic.com/v1/messages' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 'x-api-key' : env . ANTHROPIC_API_KEY , 'anthropic-version' : '2023-06-01' }, body : JSON . stringify ( { model : 'claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022' , max_tokens : 1024 , messages : [ { role : 'user' , content : 'Write Python code to calculate fibonacci sequence up to 100' } ] } ) } ) ; const { content } = await response . json () ; const code = content [ 0 ] . text ; // 2. Execute in sandbox const context = await sandbox . createCodeContext ( { language : 'python' } ) ; const result = await sandbox . runCode ( context . id , code ) ; console . log ( 'Generated code:' , code ) ; console . log ( 'Output:' , result . output ) ; console . log ( 'Success:' , result . success ) ;

Manage contexts

List all contexts

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const contexts = await sandbox . listCodeContexts () ; console . log ( ` ${ contexts . length } active contexts:` ) ; for ( const ctx of contexts ) { console . log ( ` ${ ctx . id } ( ${ ctx . language } )` ) ; } TypeScript const contexts = await sandbox . listCodeContexts () ; console . log ( ` ${ contexts . length } active contexts:` ) ; for ( const ctx of contexts ) { console . log ( ` ${ ctx . id } ( ${ ctx . language } )` ) ; }

Delete contexts

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Delete specific context await sandbox . deleteCodeContext ( context . id ) ; console . log ( "Context deleted" ) ; // Clean up all contexts const contexts = await sandbox . listCodeContexts () ; for ( const ctx of contexts ) { await sandbox . deleteCodeContext ( ctx . id ) ; } console . log ( "All contexts deleted" ) ; TypeScript // Delete specific context await sandbox . deleteCodeContext ( context . id ) ; console . log ( 'Context deleted' ) ; // Clean up all contexts const contexts = await sandbox . listCodeContexts () ; for ( const ctx of contexts ) { await sandbox . deleteCodeContext ( ctx . id ) ; } console . log ( 'All contexts deleted' ) ;

Best practices

Clean up contexts - Delete contexts when done to free resources

- Delete contexts when done to free resources Handle errors - Always check result.success and result.error

- Always check and Stream long operations - Use streaming for code that takes >2 seconds

- Use streaming for code that takes >2 seconds Validate AI code - Review generated code before execution