This guide shows you how to execute Python and JavaScript code with rich outputs using the Code Interpreter API.
When to use code interpreter
Use the Code Interpreter API for simple, direct code execution with minimal setup:
- Quick code execution - Run Python/JS code without environment setup
- Rich outputs - Get charts, tables, images, HTML automatically
- AI-generated code - Execute LLM-generated code with structured results
- Persistent state - Variables preserved between executions in the same context
Use
exec() for advanced or custom workflows:
- System operations - Install packages, manage files, run builds
- Custom environments - Configure specific versions, dependencies
- Shell commands - Git operations, system utilities, complex pipelines
- Long-running processes - Background services, servers
Create an execution context
Code contexts maintain state between executions:
Variables and imports persist between executions in the same context:
The code interpreter returns multiple output formats:
For long-running code, stream output in real-time:
Execute AI-generated code
Run LLM-generated code safely in a sandbox:
- Clean up contexts - Delete contexts when done to free resources
- Handle errors - Always check
result.success and
result.error
- Stream long operations - Use streaming for code that takes >2 seconds
- Validate AI code - Review generated code before execution