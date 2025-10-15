 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Dockerfile reference

Customize the sandbox container image with your own packages, tools, and configurations by extending the base runtime image.

Base image

The Sandbox SDK uses a Ubuntu-based Linux container with Python, Node.js (via Bun), and common development tools pre-installed:

FROM docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.3.3

What's included:

  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS base
  • Python 3.11+ with pip
  • Bun (JavaScript/TypeScript runtime)
  • Git, curl, wget, and common CLI tools
  • Pre-installed Python packages: pandas, numpy, matplotlib
  • System libraries for most common use cases

Creating a custom image

Create a Dockerfile in your project root:

Dockerfile
FROM docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.3.3


# Install additional Python packages
RUN pip install --no-cache-dir \
    scikit-learn==1.3.0 \
    tensorflow==2.13.0 \
    transformers==4.30.0


# Install Node.js packages globally
RUN npm install -g typescript ts-node prettier


# Install system packages
RUN apt-get update && apt-get install -y \
    postgresql-client \
    redis-tools \
    && rm -rf /var/lib/apt/lists/*

Update wrangler.jsonc to reference your Dockerfile:

wrangler.jsonc
{
  "containers": [
    {
      "binding": "CONTAINER",
      "dockerfile": "./Dockerfile",
    },
  ],
}

When you run wrangler dev or wrangler deploy, Wrangler automatically builds your Docker image and pushes it to Cloudflare's container registry. You don't need to manually build or publish images.