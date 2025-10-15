Dockerfile reference
Customize the sandbox container image with your own packages, tools, and configurations by extending the base runtime image.
The Sandbox SDK uses a Ubuntu-based Linux container with Python, Node.js (via Bun), and common development tools pre-installed:
What's included:
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS base
- Python 3.11+ with pip
- Bun (JavaScript/TypeScript runtime)
- Git, curl, wget, and common CLI tools
- Pre-installed Python packages: pandas, numpy, matplotlib
- System libraries for most common use cases
Create a
Dockerfile in your project root:
Update
wrangler.jsonc to reference your Dockerfile:
When you run
wrangler dev or
wrangler deploy, Wrangler automatically builds your Docker image and pushes it to Cloudflare's container registry. You don't need to manually build or publish images.
- Wrangler configuration - Using custom images in wrangler.jsonc
- Docker documentation ↗ - Complete Dockerfile syntax
- Container concepts - Understanding the runtime environment
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-