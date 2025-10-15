Dockerfile reference

Customize the sandbox container image with your own packages, tools, and configurations by extending the base runtime image.

Base image

The Sandbox SDK uses a Ubuntu-based Linux container with Python, Node.js (via Bun), and common development tools pre-installed:

FROM docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.3.3

Note Always match the Docker image version to your npm package version. If you're using @cloudflare/sandbox@0.3.3 , use docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.3.3 as your base image.

What's included:

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS base

Python 3.11+ with pip

Bun (JavaScript/TypeScript runtime)

Git, curl, wget, and common CLI tools

Pre-installed Python packages: pandas, numpy, matplotlib

System libraries for most common use cases

Creating a custom image

Create a Dockerfile in your project root:

Dockerfile FROM docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.3.3 # Install additional Python packages RUN pip install --no-cache-dir \ scikit-learn==1.3.0 \ tensorflow==2.13.0 \ transformers==4.30.0 # Install Node.js packages globally RUN npm install -g typescript ts-node prettier # Install system packages RUN apt-get update && apt-get install -y \ postgresql-client \ redis-tools \ && rm -rf /var/lib/apt/lists/*

Update wrangler.jsonc to reference your Dockerfile:

wrangler.jsonc { " containers " : [ { " binding " : "CONTAINER" , " dockerfile " : "./Dockerfile" , }, ], }

When you run wrangler dev or wrangler deploy , Wrangler automatically builds your Docker image and pushes it to Cloudflare's container registry. You don't need to manually build or publish images.

Related resources