Path to Sandbox SDK 1.0
This page uses the interpreter extension on
@cloudflare/sandbox@next. On today's stable package, interpreter methods live on
Sandbox — refer to
Use code interpreter.
On
@next, the code interpreter is an opt-in extension, not methods on bare
Sandbox. Method names match the stable interpreter. You attach once, then call
sandbox.interpreter.*.
runCode returns plain serializable data across the Worker and Durable Object boundary.
Signatures and types:
Interpreter API.
import { Sandbox as BaseSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ;
import { withInterpreter } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/interpreter" ;
export class Sandbox extends BaseSandbox {
interpreter = withInterpreter ( this ); }
import { Sandbox as BaseSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ;
import { withInterpreter } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/interpreter" ;
export class Sandbox extends BaseSandbox < Env > {
interpreter = withInterpreter ( this ); }
Export that class from your Worker. The sidecar provisions on first use.
Use the same preview Worker package and container image line. Refer to
Dockerfile.
A
context keeps variables and imports until you delete it or the container is replaced.
const sandbox = getSandbox (env.Sandbox, "user-123" );
const context = await sandbox.interpreter. createCodeContext ({
language: "python" ,
cwd: "/workspace" ,
});
await sandbox.interpreter. runCode ( "x = 2" , { context });
const result = await sandbox.interpreter. runCode ( "x * 21" , { context });
if (result.error) {
console. error (result.error.name, result.error.message);
} else {
console. log (result.results, result.logs.stdout); }
const sandbox = getSandbox (env.Sandbox, "user-123" );
const context = await sandbox.interpreter. createCodeContext ({
language: "python" ,
cwd: "/workspace" ,
});
await sandbox.interpreter. runCode ( "x = 2" , { context });
const result = await sandbox.interpreter. runCode ( "x * 21" , { context });
if (result.error) {
console. error (result.error.name, result.error.message);
} else {
console. log (result.results, result.logs.stdout); }
If you omit
context,
runCode uses a default context for the language (default language:
python). Languages:
python,
javascript,
typescript.
For result fields, streaming (
runCodeStream), and list/delete context methods, refer to the
Interpreter API.
Contexts exist only in the
current container. After stop or replace, create new ones. Refer to Sandbox lifecycle.