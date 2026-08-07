Code interpreter

Overview Attach Image Run code Related

Path to Sandbox SDK 1.0 This page uses the interpreter extension on @cloudflare/sandbox@next . On today's stable package, interpreter methods live on Sandbox — refer to Use code interpreter.

On @next , the code interpreter is an opt-in extension, not methods on bare Sandbox . Method names match the stable interpreter. You attach once, then call sandbox.interpreter.* . runCode returns plain serializable data across the Worker and Durable Object boundary.

Signatures and types: Interpreter API.

Attach

import { Sandbox as BaseSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; import { withInterpreter } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/interpreter" ; export class Sandbox extends BaseSandbox { interpreter = withInterpreter ( this ); } import { Sandbox as BaseSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; import { withInterpreter } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/interpreter" ; export class Sandbox extends BaseSandbox < Env > { interpreter = withInterpreter ( this ); }

Export that class from your Worker. The sidecar provisions on first use.

Image

Language Image JavaScript / TypeScript Default sandbox image (or any variant with a JS runtime) Python -python image variant

Use the same preview Worker package and container image line. Refer to Dockerfile.

Run code

A context keeps variables and imports until you delete it or the container is replaced.

const sandbox = getSandbox (env.Sandbox, "user-123" ); const context = await sandbox.interpreter. createCodeContext ({ language: "python" , cwd: "/workspace" , }); await sandbox.interpreter. runCode ( "x = 2" , { context }); const result = await sandbox.interpreter. runCode ( "x * 21" , { context }); if (result.error) { console. error (result.error.name, result.error.message); } else { console. log (result.results, result.logs.stdout); } const sandbox = getSandbox (env.Sandbox, "user-123" ); const context = await sandbox.interpreter. createCodeContext ({ language: "python" , cwd: "/workspace" , }); await sandbox.interpreter. runCode ( "x = 2" , { context }); const result = await sandbox.interpreter. runCode ( "x * 21" , { context }); if (result.error) { console. error (result.error.name, result.error.message); } else { console. log (result.results, result.logs.stdout); }

If you omit context , runCode uses a default context for the language (default language: python ). Languages: python , javascript , typescript .

For result fields, streaming ( runCodeStream ), and list/delete context methods, refer to the Interpreter API.

Contexts exist only in the current container. After stop or replace, create new ones. Refer to Sandbox lifecycle.