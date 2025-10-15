Build a code review bot
Build a GitHub bot that responds to pull requests, clones the repository in a sandbox, uses Claude to analyze code changes, and posts review comments.
Time to complete: 30 minutes
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
You'll also need:
- A GitHub account ↗ and personal access token with repo permissions
- An Anthropic API key ↗ for Claude
- A GitHub repository for testing
Replace
src/index.ts:
- Go to your repository Settings > Webhooks > Add webhook
- Set Payload URL:
https://code-review-bot.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev/webhook
- Set Content type:
application/json
- Set Secret: Same value you used for
WEBHOOK_SECRET
- Select Let me select individual events → Check Pull requests
- Click Add webhook
Create a test PR:
Open the PR on GitHub and watch for the bot's review comment!
A GitHub code review bot that:
- Receives webhook events from GitHub
- Clones repositories in isolated sandboxes
- Uses Claude to analyze code changes
- Posts review comments automatically
- Git operations - Advanced repository handling
- Sessions API - Manage long-running sandbox operations
- GitHub Apps ↗ - Build a proper GitHub App
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-