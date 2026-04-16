Workers provides a serverless execution environment that allows you to create new applications or augment existing ones. Use a Workers binding to search and chat with your AI Search instances from a Cloudflare Worker.

Note The previous env.AI.autorag() binding is no longer recommended for use. Refer to Workers binding migration for details.

Configure the binding

To use AI Search with Workers, you must create an AI Search binding. You create bindings by updating your Wrangler configuration. AI Search provides two types of bindings:

Namespace binding: ai_search_namespaces

Instance binding: ai_search

Namespace binding

Access all instances within a namespace. You can get, create, list, and delete instances at runtime.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " compatibility_date " : "2026-03-27" , " ai_search_namespaces " : [ { " binding " : "AI_SEARCH" , " namespace " : "my-namespace" } ] } Explain Code TOML compatibility_date = "2026-03-27" [[ ai_search_namespaces ]] binding = "AI_SEARCH" namespace = "my-namespace"

Field Type Required Description binding string Yes The variable name available on env . For example, "AI_SEARCH" makes it accessible as env.AI_SEARCH . namespace string Yes The namespace to bind to. A default namespace is created automatically for every account. If the namespace does not exist, Wrangler creates it on deploy. remote boolean No Set to true for local development with wrangler dev .

Instance binding

Bind directly to a single instance in the default namespace. Use this when you know which instance you need at deploy time.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " compatibility_date " : "2026-03-27" , " ai_search " : [ { " binding " : "MY_SEARCH" , " instance_name " : "my-instance" } ] } Explain Code TOML compatibility_date = "2026-03-27" [[ ai_search ]] binding = "MY_SEARCH" instance_name = "my-instance"

Field Type Required Description binding string Yes The variable name available on env . For example, "MY_SEARCH" makes it accessible as env.MY_SEARCH . instance_name string Yes The name of the AI Search instance. Must exist in the default namespace at deploy time. remote boolean No Set to true for local development with wrangler dev .

Instance methods

The following methods are available on both the ai_search_namespaces and ai_search bindings. With the namespace binding, call methods on the handle returned by get() . With the instance binding, call methods directly on the binding (for example, env.MY_SEARCH.search() ).

The examples below use the namespace binding.

Search for relevant content chunks from your indexed data source. Returns scored chunks with source references.

TypeScript const instance = env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) ; const results = await instance . search ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , } ) ;

Parameters

messages array required

An array of message objects representing the conversation. Each message has a role and content field.

role string required The role of the message sender. Valid values: system , developer , user , assistant , tool .

content string required The content of the message.



query string optional

A simple text query string. Alternative to messages . Provide either query or messages , not both.

ai_search_options object optional

Configuration options for the search operation.

retrieval object optional retrieval_type string optional The type of retrieval to perform. Valid values: vector , keyword , hybrid . Defaults to hybrid . match_threshold number optional The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Must be between 0 and 1 . Defaults to 0.4 . max_num_results integer optional The maximum number of results to return. Must be between 1 and 50 . Defaults to 10 . filters object optional Filter search results based on metadata. Supports comparison filters ( eq , ne , gt , gte , lt , lte ) and compound filters ( and , or ). For more details, refer to Metadata filtering. context_expansion integer optional The number of surrounding chunks to include for additional context. Must be between 0 and 3 . Defaults to 0 . fusion_method string optional Controls how vector and keyword scores are combined when using hybrid retrieval. Valid values: rrf (Reciprocal Rank Fusion), max (takes the maximum score). Defaults to the instance-level setting. keyword_match_mode string optional Controls how keyword (BM25) matching selects candidate documents. and requires all terms to match. or requires any term to match. Defaults to and . boost_by array optional Boost results by metadata fields. Maximum 3 items. Each item has: field string required - The metadata field name to boost by (for example, timestamp ). Maximum 64 characters. direction string optional - The boost direction. Valid values: asc , desc , exists , not_exists . Defaults to asc for numeric fields and exists for text fields. metadata_only boolean optional Return only metadata for each chunk without the text content. return_on_failure boolean optional Whether to return partial results if some processing steps fail. Defaults to true .

query_rewrite object optional enabled boolean optional Rewrites the query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to false . model string optional The model to use for query rewriting. rewrite_prompt string optional A custom prompt to guide query rewriting.

reranking object optional enabled boolean optional Reorders retrieved results based on semantic relevance using a reranking model. Defaults to false . model string optional The reranking model to use. Valid value: @cf/baai/bge-reranker-base . match_threshold number optional The minimum score for reranked results. Must be between 0 and 1 . Defaults to 0.4 .

cache object optional enabled boolean optional Override the instance-level cache setting for this request. cache_threshold string optional The similarity threshold for cache hits. Valid values: super_strict_match , close_enough , flexible_friend , anything_goes .



Response

The response contains the following fields:

Field Type Description search_query string The query used for the search, which may be rewritten if query rewriting is enabled. chunks array An array of matching content chunks. chunks[].id string The unique identifier for the chunk. chunks[].type string The type of content, typically text . chunks[].score number The overall match score between 0 and 1. chunks[].text string The text content of the chunk. chunks[].item object Information about the source item. chunks[].item.key string The file path or URL of the source document. chunks[].item.timestamp number Unix timestamp of when the item was last modified. chunks[].item.metadata object Custom metadata associated with the source item. chunks[].scoring_details object Breakdown of how the chunk was scored. chunks[].scoring_details.vector_score number The semantic similarity score (0 to 1). chunks[].scoring_details.keyword_score number The keyword (BM25) match score. Present when using hybrid or keyword retrieval. chunks[].scoring_details.keyword_rank number The keyword rank position. chunks[].scoring_details.vector_rank number The vector rank position. chunks[].scoring_details.reranking_score number The reranking score (0 to 1). Present when reranking is enabled. chunks[].scoring_details.fusion_method string The fusion method used ( rrf or max ). Present when using hybrid retrieval.

Generate chat completions using your AI Search instance as context. This method retrieves relevant content and uses it to generate a response.

TypeScript const instance = env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) ; const response = await instance . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "system" , content : "You are a helpful documentation assistant." }, { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" }, ] , model : "@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast" , ai_search_options : { retrieval : { max_num_results : 5 , }, query_rewrite : { enabled : true , }, }, } ) ; Explain Code

Stream responses

Set stream: true to receive responses as Server-Sent Events (SSE) as they are generated:

TypeScript const instance = env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) ; const stream = await instance . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , stream : true , } ) ; return new Response ( stream , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/event-stream" , "cache-control" : "no-cache" , }, } ) ; Explain Code

When stream is enabled, the method returns a ReadableStream of SSE events. Each event contains a JSON object with choices[0].delta.content for incremental text. The stream ends with a data: [DONE] event.

Parameters

messages array required

An array of message objects representing the conversation. Each message has a role and content field.

role string required The role of the message sender. Valid values: system , developer , user , assistant , tool .

content string required The content of the message.



model string optional

The text-generation model used to generate responses. Defaults to the generation model configured in the AI Search instance settings. For a list of supported models, refer to Supported models.

stream boolean optional

Returns a stream of results as they are generated. When enabled, returns a Response object with a readable stream. Defaults to false .

ai_search_options object optional

Configuration options for the search and generation operation.

retrieval object optional retrieval_type string optional The type of retrieval to perform. Valid values: vector , keyword , hybrid . Defaults to hybrid . match_threshold number optional The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Must be between 0 and 1 . Defaults to 0.4 . max_num_results integer optional The maximum number of results to return. Must be between 1 and 50 . Defaults to 10 . filters object optional Filter search results based on metadata. Supports comparison filters ( eq , ne , gt , gte , lt , lte ) and compound filters ( and , or ). For more details, refer to Metadata filtering. context_expansion integer optional The number of surrounding chunks to include for additional context. Must be between 0 and 3 . Defaults to 0 . fusion_method string optional Controls how vector and keyword scores are combined when using hybrid retrieval. Valid values: rrf (Reciprocal Rank Fusion), max (takes the maximum score). Defaults to the instance-level setting. keyword_match_mode string optional Controls how keyword (BM25) matching selects candidate documents. and requires all terms to match. or requires any term to match. Defaults to and . boost_by array optional Boost results by metadata fields. Maximum 3 items. Each item has: field string required - The metadata field name to boost by (for example, timestamp ). Maximum 64 characters. direction string optional - The boost direction. Valid values: asc , desc , exists , not_exists . Defaults to asc for numeric fields and exists for text fields. metadata_only boolean optional Return only metadata for each chunk without the text content. return_on_failure boolean optional Whether to return partial results if some processing steps fail. Defaults to true .

query_rewrite object optional enabled boolean optional Rewrites the query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to false . model string optional The model to use for query rewriting. rewrite_prompt string optional A custom prompt to guide query rewriting.

reranking object optional enabled boolean optional Reorders retrieved results based on semantic relevance using a reranking model. Defaults to false . model string optional The reranking model to use. Valid value: @cf/baai/bge-reranker-base . match_threshold number optional The minimum score for reranked results. Must be between 0 and 1 . Defaults to 0.4 .

cache object optional enabled boolean optional Override the instance-level cache setting for this request. cache_threshold string optional The similarity threshold for cache hits. Valid values: super_strict_match , close_enough , flexible_friend , anything_goes .



Response (non-streaming)

Field Type Description id string Unique identifier for the completion. object string Always chat.completion . created number Unix timestamp of when the completion was created. model string The model used to generate the response. choices array Array of completion choices. choices[].message.role string Always assistant . choices[].message.content string The generated response text. choices[].finish_reason string Why the model stopped generating. Typically stop . usage.prompt_tokens number Number of tokens in the prompt. usage.completion_tokens number Number of tokens in the generated response. usage.total_tokens number Total tokens used. chunks array The source chunks used as context. Same format as the search response.

Response (streaming)

When stream: true , the method returns a ReadableStream of Server-Sent Events. The retrieved chunks are sent first as a chunks event, followed by the streamed response.

event: chunks data: [{"id":"chunk-001","type":"text","score":0.85,"text":"...","item":{"key":"about-cloudflare.md","timestamp":1775925540000},"scoring_details":{"vector_score":0.85}}] data: {"id":"id-1776072781845","created":1776072781,"model":"@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast","object":"chat.completion.chunk","choices":[{"index":0,"delta":{"content":" document"}}]} data: {"id":"id-1776072781845","created":1776072781,"model":"@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast","object":"chat.completion.chunk","choices":[{"index":0,"delta":{"content":" you provided doesn"}}]} data: {"id":"id-1776072781845","created":1776072781,"model":"@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast","object":"chat.completion.chunk","choices":[{"index":0,"delta":{"content":"'t contain"}}]} data: {"id":"id-1776072781845","created":1776072781,"model":"@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast","object":"chat.completion.chunk","choices":[{"index":0,"delta":{"content":" information"}}]} data: [DONE] Explain Code

Namespace methods

The following methods are only available when using the ai_search_namespaces binding. Search and chat across multiple instances in a single call using the namespace handle directly ( env.AI_SEARCH ).

Pass instance_ids in ai_search_options to specify which instances to query. Results are merged and ranked, and each chunk includes an instance_id field identifying which instance it came from.

TypeScript const results = await env . AI_SEARCH . search ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , ai_search_options : { instance_ids : [ "product-docs" , "customer-abc123" ] , }, } ) ;

Parameters

Same as instance-level search, with one additional required field:

Parameter Type Required Description ai_search_options object Yes Required for namespace-level search. ai_search_options.instance_ids array Yes Instance IDs to search across. Minimum 1, maximum 10.

Response

Same as instance-level search, with additional fields:

Field Type Description chunks[].instance_id string The instance this chunk came from. errors array Per-instance errors if any instances failed. Each object has instance_id and message .

Generate chat completions using context retrieved from multiple instances.

TypeScript const response = await env . AI_SEARCH . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , ai_search_options : { instance_ids : [ "product-docs" , "customer-abc123" ] , }, } ) ;

Streaming is supported with stream: true .

Parameters

Same as instance-level chat completions, with one additional required field:

Parameter Type Required Description ai_search_options object Yes Required for namespace-level chat completions. ai_search_options.instance_ids array Yes Instance IDs to search across. Minimum 1, maximum 10.

Response

Same as instance-level chat completions, with additional fields on each chunk:

Field Type Description chunks[].instance_id string The instance this chunk came from. errors array Per-instance errors if any instances failed. Each object has instance_id and message .

Local development

Local development is supported by proxying requests to your deployed AI Search instance. Add remote: true to your binding configuration to enable local development with wrangler dev .