Workers binding
Workers provides a serverless execution environment that allows you to create new applications or augment existing ones. Use a Workers binding to search and chat with your AI Search instances from a Cloudflare Worker.
To use AI Search with Workers, you must create an AI Search binding. You create bindings by updating your Wrangler configuration. AI Search provides two types of bindings:
- Namespace binding:
ai_search_namespaces
- Instance binding:
ai_search
Access all instances within a namespace. You can get, create, list, and delete instances at runtime.
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
binding
|string
|Yes
|The variable name available on
env. For example,
"AI_SEARCH" makes it accessible as
env.AI_SEARCH.
namespace
|string
|Yes
|The namespace to bind to. A
default namespace is created automatically for every account. If the namespace does not exist, Wrangler creates it on deploy.
remote
|boolean
|No
|Set to
true for local development with
wrangler dev.
Bind directly to a single instance in the
default namespace. Use this when you know which instance you need at deploy time.
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
binding
|string
|Yes
|The variable name available on
env. For example,
"MY_SEARCH" makes it accessible as
env.MY_SEARCH.
instance_name
|string
|Yes
|The name of the AI Search instance. Must exist in the default namespace at deploy time.
remote
|boolean
|No
|Set to
true for local development with
wrangler dev.
The following methods are available on both the
ai_search_namespaces and
ai_search bindings. With the namespace binding, call methods on the handle returned by
get(). With the instance binding, call methods directly on the binding (for example,
env.MY_SEARCH.search()).
The examples below use the namespace binding.
Search for relevant content chunks from your indexed data source. Returns scored chunks with source references.
messages
array required
An array of message objects representing the conversation. Each message has a
role and
content field.
-
role
stringrequired
- The role of the message sender. Valid values:
system,
developer,
user,
assistant,
tool.
- The role of the message sender. Valid values:
-
content
stringrequired
- The content of the message.
query
string optional
A simple text query string. Alternative to
messages. Provide either
query or
messages, not both.
ai_search_options
object optional
Configuration options for the search operation.
-
retrieval
objectoptional
-
retrieval_type
stringoptional
- The type of retrieval to perform. Valid values:
vector,
keyword,
hybrid. Defaults to
hybrid.
- The type of retrieval to perform. Valid values:
-
match_threshold
numberoptional
- The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Must be between
0and
1. Defaults to
0.4.
- The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Must be between
-
max_num_results
integeroptional
- The maximum number of results to return. Must be between
1and
50. Defaults to
10.
- The maximum number of results to return. Must be between
-
filters
objectoptional
- Filter search results based on metadata. Supports comparison filters (
eq,
ne,
gt,
gte,
lt,
lte) and compound filters (
and,
or). For more details, refer to Metadata filtering.
- Filter search results based on metadata. Supports comparison filters (
-
context_expansion
integeroptional
- The number of surrounding chunks to include for additional context. Must be between
0and
3. Defaults to
0.
- The number of surrounding chunks to include for additional context. Must be between
-
fusion_method
stringoptional
- Controls how vector and keyword scores are combined when using hybrid retrieval. Valid values:
rrf(Reciprocal Rank Fusion),
max(takes the maximum score). Defaults to the instance-level setting.
- Controls how vector and keyword scores are combined when using hybrid retrieval. Valid values:
-
keyword_match_mode
stringoptional
- Controls how keyword (BM25) matching selects candidate documents.
andrequires all terms to match.
orrequires any term to match. Defaults to
and.
- Controls how keyword (BM25) matching selects candidate documents.
-
boost_by
arrayoptional
- Boost results by metadata fields. Maximum 3 items. Each item has:
field
stringrequired - The metadata field name to boost by (for example,
timestamp). Maximum 64 characters.
direction
stringoptional - The boost direction. Valid values:
asc,
desc,
exists,
not_exists. Defaults to
ascfor numeric fields and
existsfor text fields.
-
- Boost results by metadata fields. Maximum 3 items. Each item has:
-
metadata_only
booleanoptional
- Return only metadata for each chunk without the text content.
-
return_on_failure
booleanoptional
- Whether to return partial results if some processing steps fail. Defaults to
true.
- Whether to return partial results if some processing steps fail. Defaults to
-
-
query_rewrite
objectoptional
-
enabled
booleanoptional
- Rewrites the query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to
false.
- Rewrites the query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to
-
model
stringoptional
- The model to use for query rewriting.
-
rewrite_prompt
stringoptional
- A custom prompt to guide query rewriting.
-
-
reranking
objectoptional
-
enabled
booleanoptional
- Reorders retrieved results based on semantic relevance using a reranking model. Defaults to
false.
- Reorders retrieved results based on semantic relevance using a reranking model. Defaults to
-
model
stringoptional
- The reranking model to use. Valid value:
@cf/baai/bge-reranker-base.
- The reranking model to use. Valid value:
-
match_threshold
numberoptional
- The minimum score for reranked results. Must be between
0and
1. Defaults to
0.4.
- The minimum score for reranked results. Must be between
-
-
cache
objectoptional
-
enabled
booleanoptional
- Override the instance-level cache setting for this request.
-
cache_threshold
stringoptional
- The similarity threshold for cache hits. Valid values:
super_strict_match,
close_enough,
flexible_friend,
anything_goes.
- The similarity threshold for cache hits. Valid values:
-
The response contains the following fields:
|Field
|Type
|Description
search_query
|string
|The query used for the search, which may be rewritten if query rewriting is enabled.
chunks
|array
|An array of matching content chunks.
chunks[].id
|string
|The unique identifier for the chunk.
chunks[].type
|string
|The type of content, typically
text.
chunks[].score
|number
|The overall match score between 0 and 1.
chunks[].text
|string
|The text content of the chunk.
chunks[].item
|object
|Information about the source item.
chunks[].item.key
|string
|The file path or URL of the source document.
chunks[].item.timestamp
|number
|Unix timestamp of when the item was last modified.
chunks[].item.metadata
|object
|Custom metadata associated with the source item.
chunks[].scoring_details
|object
|Breakdown of how the chunk was scored.
chunks[].scoring_details.vector_score
|number
|The semantic similarity score (0 to 1).
chunks[].scoring_details.keyword_score
|number
|The keyword (BM25) match score. Present when using hybrid or keyword retrieval.
chunks[].scoring_details.keyword_rank
|number
|The keyword rank position.
chunks[].scoring_details.vector_rank
|number
|The vector rank position.
chunks[].scoring_details.reranking_score
|number
|The reranking score (0 to 1). Present when reranking is enabled.
chunks[].scoring_details.fusion_method
|string
|The fusion method used (
rrf or
max). Present when using hybrid retrieval.
Generate chat completions using your AI Search instance as context. This method retrieves relevant content and uses it to generate a response.
Set
stream: true to receive responses as Server-Sent Events (SSE) as they are generated:
When
stream is enabled, the method returns a
ReadableStream of SSE events. Each event contains a JSON object with
choices[0].delta.content for incremental text. The stream ends with a
data: [DONE] event.
messages
array required
An array of message objects representing the conversation. Each message has a
role and
content field.
-
role
stringrequired
- The role of the message sender. Valid values:
system,
developer,
user,
assistant,
tool.
- The role of the message sender. Valid values:
-
content
stringrequired
- The content of the message.
model
string optional
The text-generation model used to generate responses. Defaults to the generation model configured in the AI Search instance settings. For a list of supported models, refer to Supported models.
stream
boolean optional
Returns a stream of results as they are generated. When enabled, returns a
Response object with a readable stream. Defaults to
false.
ai_search_options
object optional
Configuration options for the search and generation operation.
-
retrieval
objectoptional
-
retrieval_type
stringoptional
- The type of retrieval to perform. Valid values:
vector,
keyword,
hybrid. Defaults to
hybrid.
- The type of retrieval to perform. Valid values:
-
match_threshold
numberoptional
- The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Must be between
0and
1. Defaults to
0.4.
- The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Must be between
-
max_num_results
integeroptional
- The maximum number of results to return. Must be between
1and
50. Defaults to
10.
- The maximum number of results to return. Must be between
-
filters
objectoptional
- Filter search results based on metadata. Supports comparison filters (
eq,
ne,
gt,
gte,
lt,
lte) and compound filters (
and,
or). For more details, refer to Metadata filtering.
- Filter search results based on metadata. Supports comparison filters (
-
context_expansion
integeroptional
- The number of surrounding chunks to include for additional context. Must be between
0and
3. Defaults to
0.
- The number of surrounding chunks to include for additional context. Must be between
-
fusion_method
stringoptional
- Controls how vector and keyword scores are combined when using hybrid retrieval. Valid values:
rrf(Reciprocal Rank Fusion),
max(takes the maximum score). Defaults to the instance-level setting.
- Controls how vector and keyword scores are combined when using hybrid retrieval. Valid values:
-
keyword_match_mode
stringoptional
- Controls how keyword (BM25) matching selects candidate documents.
andrequires all terms to match.
orrequires any term to match. Defaults to
and.
- Controls how keyword (BM25) matching selects candidate documents.
-
boost_by
arrayoptional
- Boost results by metadata fields. Maximum 3 items. Each item has:
field
stringrequired - The metadata field name to boost by (for example,
timestamp). Maximum 64 characters.
direction
stringoptional - The boost direction. Valid values:
asc,
desc,
exists,
not_exists. Defaults to
ascfor numeric fields and
existsfor text fields.
-
- Boost results by metadata fields. Maximum 3 items. Each item has:
-
metadata_only
booleanoptional
- Return only metadata for each chunk without the text content.
-
return_on_failure
booleanoptional
- Whether to return partial results if some processing steps fail. Defaults to
true.
- Whether to return partial results if some processing steps fail. Defaults to
-
-
query_rewrite
objectoptional
-
enabled
booleanoptional
- Rewrites the query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to
false.
- Rewrites the query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to
-
model
stringoptional
- The model to use for query rewriting.
-
rewrite_prompt
stringoptional
- A custom prompt to guide query rewriting.
-
-
reranking
objectoptional
-
enabled
booleanoptional
- Reorders retrieved results based on semantic relevance using a reranking model. Defaults to
false.
- Reorders retrieved results based on semantic relevance using a reranking model. Defaults to
-
model
stringoptional
- The reranking model to use. Valid value:
@cf/baai/bge-reranker-base.
- The reranking model to use. Valid value:
-
match_threshold
numberoptional
- The minimum score for reranked results. Must be between
0and
1. Defaults to
0.4.
- The minimum score for reranked results. Must be between
-
-
cache
objectoptional
-
enabled
booleanoptional
- Override the instance-level cache setting for this request.
-
cache_threshold
stringoptional
- The similarity threshold for cache hits. Valid values:
super_strict_match,
close_enough,
flexible_friend,
anything_goes.
- The similarity threshold for cache hits. Valid values:
-
|Field
|Type
|Description
id
|string
|Unique identifier for the completion.
object
|string
|Always
chat.completion.
created
|number
|Unix timestamp of when the completion was created.
model
|string
|The model used to generate the response.
choices
|array
|Array of completion choices.
choices[].message.role
|string
|Always
assistant.
choices[].message.content
|string
|The generated response text.
choices[].finish_reason
|string
|Why the model stopped generating. Typically
stop.
usage.prompt_tokens
|number
|Number of tokens in the prompt.
usage.completion_tokens
|number
|Number of tokens in the generated response.
usage.total_tokens
|number
|Total tokens used.
chunks
|array
|The source chunks used as context. Same format as the search response.
When
stream: true, the method returns a
ReadableStream of Server-Sent Events. The retrieved chunks are sent first as a
chunks event, followed by the streamed response.
The following methods are only available when using the
ai_search_namespaces binding. Search and chat across multiple instances in a single call using the namespace handle directly (
env.AI_SEARCH).
Pass
instance_ids in
ai_search_options to specify which instances to query. Results are merged and ranked, and each chunk includes an
instance_id field identifying which instance it came from.
Same as instance-level search, with one additional required field:
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
ai_search_options
|object
|Yes
|Required for namespace-level search.
ai_search_options.instance_ids
|array
|Yes
|Instance IDs to search across. Minimum 1, maximum 10.
Same as instance-level search, with additional fields:
|Field
|Type
|Description
chunks[].instance_id
|string
|The instance this chunk came from.
errors
|array
|Per-instance errors if any instances failed. Each object has
instance_id and
message.
Generate chat completions using context retrieved from multiple instances.
Streaming is supported with
stream: true.
Same as instance-level chat completions, with one additional required field:
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
ai_search_options
|object
|Yes
|Required for namespace-level chat completions.
ai_search_options.instance_ids
|array
|Yes
|Instance IDs to search across. Minimum 1, maximum 10.
Same as instance-level chat completions, with additional fields on each chunk:
|Field
|Type
|Description
chunks[].instance_id
|string
|The instance this chunk came from.
errors
|array
|Per-instance errors if any instances failed. Each object has
instance_id and
message.
Local development is supported by proxying requests to your deployed AI Search instance. Add
remote: true to your binding configuration to enable local development with
wrangler dev.