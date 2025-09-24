Getting started
AI Search (formerly AutoRAG) is Cloudflare’s managed search service. You can connect your data such as websites or unstructured content, and it automatically creates a continuously updating index that you can query with natural language in your applications or AI agents.
AI Search integrates with R2 for storing your data. You must have an active R2 subscription before creating your first AI Search. You can purchase the subscription on the Cloudflare R2 dashboard.Go to Overview
To create a new AI Search:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the AI Search page.
- Select Create
- In Create a RAG, select Get Started
- Then choose how you want to connect your data:
- R2 bucket: Index the content from one of your R2 buckets.
- Website: Provide a domain from your Cloudflare account and AI Search will automatically crawl your site, store the content in R2, and index it.
- Configure the AI Search and complete the setup process.
- Select Create.
After setup, AI Search creates a Vectorize index in your account and begins indexing the data.
To monitor progress:
- From the AI Search page in the dashboard, locate and select your AI Search.
- Navigate to the Overview page to view the current indexing status.
Once indexing is complete, you can run your first query:
- From the AI Search page in the dashboard, locate and select your AI Search.
- Navigate to the Playground tab.
- Select Search with AI or Search.
- Enter a query to test out its response.
Once you are ready, go to Connect for instructions on how to connect AI Search to your application.
There are multiple ways you can connect:
