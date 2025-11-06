 Skip to content
Firewall for AI fields

When enabled, Firewall for AI populates the following fields:

FieldDescription
LLM PII detected
cf.llm.prompt.pii_detected
Boolean		Indicates whether any personally identifiable information (PII) has been detected in the LLM prompt included in the request.
LLM PII categories
cf.llm.prompt.pii_categories
Array<String>		Array of string values with the personally identifiable information (PII) categories found in the LLM prompt included in the request.
Category list
LLM Content detected
cf.llm.prompt.detected
Boolean 		Indicates whether Cloudflare detected an LLM prompt in the incoming request.
LLM Unsafe topic detected
cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_detected
Boolean		Indicates whether the incoming request includes any unsafe topic category in the LLM prompt.
LLM Unsafe topic categories
cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_categories
Array<String>		Array of string values with the type of unsafe topics detected in the LLM prompt.
Category list
LLM Injection score
cf.llm.prompt.injection_score
Number		A score from 1–99 that represents the likelihood that the LLM prompt in the request is trying to perform a prompt injection attack.