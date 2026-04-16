Workers API
The Workers API provides native email sending capabilities directly from your Cloudflare Workers through bindings. If you are not using Workers, you can send emails using the REST API instead.
Configure email bindings in your Wrangler configuration file to enable email sending:
Send a single email using the
send() method on your email binding.
Handle email sending errors gracefully:
The following error codes may be returned when sending emails:
|Error Code
|Description
|Common Causes
E_VALIDATION_ERROR
|Validation error in the payload
|Invalid email format, missing required fields, malformed data
E_FIELD_MISSING
|Required field is missing
|Missing
to,
from, or
subject fields
E_TOO_MANY_RECIPIENTS
|Too many recipients in to/cc/bcc arrays
|Combined recipients exceed 50 limit
E_SENDER_NOT_VERIFIED
|Sender domain not verified
|Attempting to send from unverified domain
E_RECIPIENT_NOT_ALLOWED
|Recipient not in allowed list
|Recipient address not in
allowed_destination_addresses
E_RECIPIENT_SUPPRESSED
|Recipient is on suppression list
|Email address has bounced or reported your emails as spam
E_SENDER_DOMAIN_NOT_AVAILABLE
|Domain not available for sending
|Domain not onboarded to Email Service
E_CONTENT_TOO_LARGE
|Email content exceeds size limit
|Total message size exceeds the maximum
E_DELIVERY_FAILED
|Could not deliver the email
|SMTP delivery failure, recipient server rejection
E_RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
|Rate limit exceeded
|Sending rate limit reached
E_DAILY_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
|Daily limit exceeded
|Daily sending quota reached
E_INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR
|Internal service error
|Email Service temporarily unavailable
E_HEADER_NOT_ALLOWED
|Header not allowed
|Header is platform-controlled or not on the whitelist
E_HEADER_USE_API_FIELD
|Must use API field
|Header like
From must be set via the dedicated API field
E_HEADER_VALUE_INVALID
|Header value invalid
|Malformed value, empty, or incorrect format
E_HEADER_VALUE_TOO_LONG
|Header value too long
|Value exceeds 2,048 byte limit
E_HEADER_NAME_INVALID
|Header name invalid
|Invalid characters or exceeds 100 byte limit
E_HEADERS_TOO_LARGE
|Headers payload too large
|Total custom headers exceed 16 KB limit
E_HEADERS_TOO_MANY
|Too many headers
|More than 20 whitelisted (non-X) custom headers
The existing
EmailMessage API remains supported for backward compatibility:
- See the REST API for sending emails without Workers
- See practical examples of email sending patterns
- Learn about email routing for handling incoming emails
- Explore email authentication for better deliverability