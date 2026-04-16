The Workers API provides native email sending capabilities directly from your Cloudflare Workers through bindings. If you are not using Workers, you can send emails using the REST API instead.

Email binding

Configure email bindings in your Wrangler configuration file to enable email sending:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " send_email " : [ { " name " : "EMAIL" }, { " name " : "RESTRICTED_EMAIL" , " allowed_sender_addresses " : [ "noreply@yourdomain.com" , "support@yourdomain.com" ] } ] } Explain Code TOML [[ send_email ]] name = "EMAIL" # Optional: restrict sender addresses for security [[ send_email ]] name = "RESTRICTED_EMAIL" allowed_sender_addresses = [ "noreply@yourdomain.com" , "support@yourdomain.com" ]

send() method

Send a single email using the send() method on your email binding.

Interface

TypeScript interface SendEmail { send ( message : EmailMessage | EmailMessageBuilder ) : Promise < EmailSendResult >; } // Structured email builder (recommended) interface EmailMessageBuilder { to : string | string [] ; // Max 50 recipients from : string | { email : string ; name : string }; subject : string ; html ?: string ; text ?: string ; cc ?: string | string [] ; bcc ?: string | string [] ; replyTo ?: string | { email : string ; name : string }; attachments ?: Attachment [] ; headers ?: { [ key : string ] : string }; // See /email-service/reference/headers/ } interface Attachment { content : string | ArrayBuffer ; // Base64 string or binary content filename : string ; type : string ; // MIME type disposition : "attachment" | "inline" ; contentId ?: string ; // For inline attachments } interface EmailSendResult { messageId : string ; // Unique email ID } // Errors are thrown as standard Error objects with a `code` property // try { await env.EMAIL.send(...) } catch (e) { console.log(e.code, e.message) } Explain Code

Basic usage

Simple email

Multiple recipients

With CC and BCC TypeScript interface Env { EMAIL : SendEmail ; } TypeScript // Send to multiple recipients (max 50) const response = await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : [ "user1@example.com" , "user2@example.com" , "user3@example.com" ] , from : { email : "newsletter@yourdomain.com" , name : "Newsletter Team" }, subject : "Monthly Newsletter" , html : "<h1>This month's updates</h1>" , text : "This month's updates" , } ) ; TypeScript const response = await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : "customer@example.com" , cc : [ "manager@company.com" ] , bcc : [ "archive@company.com" ] , from : "orders@yourdomain.com" , replyTo : "support@yourdomain.com" , subject : "Order Confirmation #12345" , html : "<h1>Your order is confirmed</h1>" , text : "Your order is confirmed" , } ) ; Explain Code

Attachments

PDF attachment

Inline image TypeScript const response = await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : "customer@example.com" , from : "invoices@yourdomain.com" , subject : "Your Invoice" , html : "<h1>Invoice attached</h1><p>Please find your invoice attached.</p>" , attachments : [ { content : "JVBERi0xLjQKJeLjz9MKMSAwIG9iag..." , // Base64 PDF content filename : "invoice-12345.pdf" , type : "application/pdf" , disposition : "attachment" , }, ] , } ) ; Explain Code TypeScript const response = await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : "user@example.com" , from : "marketing@yourdomain.com" , subject : "Check out our new product!" , html : ` <h1>New Product Launch</h1> <img src="cid:product-image" alt="New Product" /> <p>Check out our amazing new product!</p> ` , attachments : [ { content : "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAA..." , // Base64 image content filename : "product.png" , type : "image/png" , disposition : "inline" , contentId : "product-image" , }, ] , } ) ; Explain Code

Error handling

Handle email sending errors gracefully:

Single send errors TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { try { const response = await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : "user@example.com" , from : "noreply@yourdomain.com" , subject : "Test Email" , text : "This is a test email." , } ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { success : true , emailId : response . messageId , } ) , ) ; } catch ( error ) { // Error has .code and .message properties console . error ( "Email sending failed:" , error . code , error . message ) ; // Handle specific error types switch ( error . code ) { case "E_SENDER_NOT_VERIFIED" : return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { success : false , error : "Please verify your sender domain first" , } ) , { status : 400 }, ) ; case "E_RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED" : return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { success : false , error : "Rate limit exceeded. Please try again later" , } ) , { status : 429 }, ) ; default : return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { success : false , error : error . message , } ) , { status : 500 }, ) ; } } }, }; Explain Code

Error codes

The following error codes may be returned when sending emails:

Error Code Description Common Causes E_VALIDATION_ERROR Validation error in the payload Invalid email format, missing required fields, malformed data E_FIELD_MISSING Required field is missing Missing to , from , or subject fields E_TOO_MANY_RECIPIENTS Too many recipients in to/cc/bcc arrays Combined recipients exceed 50 limit E_SENDER_NOT_VERIFIED Sender domain not verified Attempting to send from unverified domain E_RECIPIENT_NOT_ALLOWED Recipient not in allowed list Recipient address not in allowed_destination_addresses E_RECIPIENT_SUPPRESSED Recipient is on suppression list Email address has bounced or reported your emails as spam E_SENDER_DOMAIN_NOT_AVAILABLE Domain not available for sending Domain not onboarded to Email Service E_CONTENT_TOO_LARGE Email content exceeds size limit Total message size exceeds the maximum E_DELIVERY_FAILED Could not deliver the email SMTP delivery failure, recipient server rejection E_RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED Rate limit exceeded Sending rate limit reached E_DAILY_LIMIT_EXCEEDED Daily limit exceeded Daily sending quota reached E_INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR Internal service error Email Service temporarily unavailable E_HEADER_NOT_ALLOWED Header not allowed Header is platform-controlled or not on the whitelist E_HEADER_USE_API_FIELD Must use API field Header like From must be set via the dedicated API field E_HEADER_VALUE_INVALID Header value invalid Malformed value, empty, or incorrect format E_HEADER_VALUE_TOO_LONG Header value too long Value exceeds 2,048 byte limit E_HEADER_NAME_INVALID Header name invalid Invalid characters or exceeds 100 byte limit E_HEADERS_TOO_LARGE Headers payload too large Total custom headers exceed 16 KB limit E_HEADERS_TOO_MANY Too many headers More than 20 whitelisted (non-X) custom headers

Legacy EmailMessage API

The existing EmailMessage API remains supported for backward compatibility:

TypeScript import { EmailMessage } from "cloudflare:email" ; import { createMimeMessage } from "mimetext" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const msg = createMimeMessage () ; msg . setSender ( { name : "Sender" , addr : "sender@yourdomain.com" } ) ; msg . setRecipient ( "recipient@example.com" ) ; msg . setSubject ( "Legacy Email" ) ; msg . addMessage ( { contentType : "text/html" , data : "<h1>Hello from legacy API</h1>" , } ) ; const message = new EmailMessage ( "sender@yourdomain.com" , "recipient@example.com" , msg . asRaw () , ) ; await env . EMAIL . send ( message ) ; return new Response ( "Legacy email sent" ) ; }, }; Explain Code

Next steps