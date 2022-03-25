Define WAF exceptions via API
To define a WAF exception via API, create a rule with
skip action in a phase entry point ruleset of the
http_request_firewall_managed phase. You can define WAF exceptions at the account level and at the zone level.
To configure the WAF exception, define the
action_parameters object according to the exception type
.
Refer to Add rules to phase entry point rulesets for more information on adding rules using the Rulesets API .
Skip all remaining rules
To skip all the remaining rules in the entry point ruleset, create a rule with
skip action and include
"ruleset": "current" in the
action_parameters object.
Example of rule definition:
{ "expression": "<RULE_EXPRESSION>", "action": "skip", "action_parameters": { "ruleset": "current" }
}
Skipping all remaining rules only affects the rules in the current context (account or zone). For example, adding a rule with
skip action to the account-level phase entry point ruleset has no impact on the rules defined in the zone-level phase entry point ruleset — these zone-level rules will still be evaluated.
Skip one or more WAF Managed Rulesets
To skip one or more WAF Managed Rulesets, create a rule with
skip action containing a
rulesets field in the
action_parameters object. The
rulesets field must contain a list of WAF Managed Ruleset IDs you wish to skip.
Example of rule definition:
{ "expression": "<RULE_EXPRESSION>", "action": "skip", "action_parameters": { "rulesets": ["{waf-managed-ruleset-id-1}", "{waf-managed-ruleset-id-2}"] }
}
The Managed Rulesets to skip must belong to the
http_request_firewall_managed phase.
Skip one or more rules of WAF Managed Rulesets
To skip one or more rules of WAF Managed Rulesets, create a rule with
skip action containing a
rules object in the
action_parameters object. The
rules object must contain one or more Managed Ruleset IDs as keys, and a list of rules to skip in those Managed Rulesets as the value of each key.
The following example defines a rule with
skip action that will skip rules
A and
B of WAF Managed Ruleset
1, and rule
X of WAF Managed Ruleset
2:
{ "expression": "<RULE_EXPRESSION>", "action": "skip", "action_parameters": { "rules": { "{waf-managed-ruleset-id-1}": ["{rule-id-A}", "{rule-id-B}"], "{waf-managed-ruleset-id-2}": ["{rule-id-X}"] } }
}
The rules in the
rules object must belong to the specified WAF Managed Rulesets, otherwise you will get an error.