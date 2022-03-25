Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check
The Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset is a set of pre-configured rules for well-known CMS applications that perform a lookup against a public database of stolen credentials.
The Managed Ruleset includes rules for the following CMS applications:
- WordPress
- Joomla
- Drupal
- Ghost
- Plone
- Magento
Additionally, this Managed Ruleset also includes generic rules for other common patterns:
- Check forms submitted using a
POSTrequest containing
usernameand
passwordarguments
- Check credentials sent as JSON with
passwordkeys
- Check credentials sent as JSON with
usernameand
passwordkeys
The default action for the rules in Managed Ruleset is Exposed-Credential-Check Header (named
rewrite in the API).
For more information on exposed credentials checks, refer to Automated exposed credentials check .
Configure in the dashboard
You can configure the following settings of the Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset in the dashboard:
- Set the action to perform. When you define an action for the ruleset, you override the default action defined for each rule. The available actions are: Managed Challenge, Block, JS Challenge, Log, and Legacy CAPTCHA. To remove the action override, set the ruleset action to Default.
- Override the action performed by individual rules. The available actions are: Exposed-Credential-Check Header, Managed Challenge, Block, JS Challenge, Log, and Legacy CAPTCHA. For more information, refer to Available actions .
- Disable specific rules.
- Customize the filter expression. With a custom expression, the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset applies only to a subset of the incoming requests.
- Configure payload logging .
For details on configuring a Managed Ruleset in the dashboard, refer to Configure a Managed Ruleset .
Configure via API
To enable the Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset for a given zone via API, create a rule with
execute action in the entry point ruleset for the
http_request_firewall_managed phase. For more information on deploying a Managed Ruleset, refer to Deploy a Managed Ruleset
.
To configure the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset via API, create overrides using the Rulesets API. You can perform the following configurations:
- Specify the action to perform for all the rules in the ruleset by creating a ruleset override.
- Disable or customize the action of individual rules by creating rule overrides for those rules.
For examples of creating overrides using the API, refer to Override a Managed Ruleset .