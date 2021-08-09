Deploy rulesets via API
Use the Rulesets API to deploy and configure rulesets at the account level or at the zone level.
Deploying Managed Rulesets
You can deploy WAF Managed Rulesets to the
http_request_firewall_managed phase, both at the account level and at the zone level.
Other Managed Rulesets, like DDoS Managed Rulesets, must be deployed to a different phase. Check the specific Managed Ruleset documentation for details.
You can define overrides to customize the behavior of the rules included in a Managed Ruleset.
Note: There are a few requirements when deploying WAF Managed Rulesets to the
http_request_firewall_managed phase at the zone level:
The zone-level phase can only have two
executerules deploying Managed Rulesets: one rule for deploying the OWASP Managed Ruleset and another rule for deploying the Cloudflare Managed Rules.
You must set the
expressionfield to
truein these two rules, which means that they apply to all zone requests.
To learn more about deploying Managed Rulesets and configuring overrides using the Rulesets API, see Work with Managed Rulesets.
Deploying custom rulesets
You can create custom rulesets in the
http_request_firewall_custom phase at the account level. After creating a custom ruleset, you can deploy it to a phase at the account level by adding a rule to the phase entry point that executes the custom ruleset.
To learn more about creating and deploying custom rulesets using the Rulesets API, see Work with custom rulesets.