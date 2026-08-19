Fields

Overview Availability Evaluation

Schema Profile detections populate these fields after an applicable profile becomes available:

Field Type Source Meaning Available in cf.schema_validation.learned.violated Boolean Learned Schema Profile true when an evaluated request violates the learned profile. Security Analytics and Custom Rules cf.schema_validation.uploaded.violated Boolean Uploaded schema true when an evaluated request violates the supplied schema. Security Analytics and Custom Rules

Availability

Customers with API Security already have access to Schema Profiles through Schema Learning and Schema Validation. Cloudflare is opening a closed beta to invited Enterprise customers without API Security. Interested customers can contact their account team to express interest. Closed-beta access does not imply future plan availability or pricing.

Evaluation

Cloudflare evaluates requests after the corresponding profile becomes available. The profile must apply to the request operation.

Requests without an applicable profile have Not evaluated status.

For request statuses and investigation steps, refer to Analyze profile detections.