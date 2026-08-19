Enforce profiles with Custom Rules

Overview Select a detection field Scope by application Combine security signals Roll out mitigation

Application Profiles separate detection from mitigation. Cloudflare runs an always-on detection after a profile becomes available.

A violation does not block a request automatically. Use a Custom Rule when you are ready to mitigate traffic.

Select a detection field

Use this expression for learned Schema Profiles:

cf.schema_validation.learned.violated

Use this expression for uploaded Schema Profiles:

cf.schema_validation.uploaded.violated

Monitor the selected field in Security Analytics before creating a blocking rule.

Scope by application

Limit mitigation to the intended hostname and path:

cf.schema_validation.learned.violated and http.host eq "api.example.com" and starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/v1/orders/")

Scope mitigation to an operation using its complete identity. Include the HTTP method, hostname, and path:

cf.schema_validation.learned.violated and http.request.method eq "POST" and http.host eq "api.example.com" and http.request.uri.path eq "/v1/orders"

Combine security signals

Combine a profile violation with Attack Score:

cf.schema_validation.learned.violated and cf.waf.score lt 20

Combine an uploaded profile violation with Bot Score:

cf.schema_validation.uploaded.violated and cf.bot_management.score lt 10

Roll out mitigation

Review production traffic and sampled violation reasons first. Then create a Custom Rule with a suitable action.

Follow these rollout practices:

Start with monitoring in Security Analytics.

Limit the first rule to one operation.

Review the effect before expanding scope.

Recheck profiles after application releases.

Recheck violations after client changes.

For field details, refer to Application Profile fields.