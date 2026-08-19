Enforce profiles with Custom Rules

Application Profiles separate detection from mitigation. Cloudflare runs an always-on detection after a profile becomes available.
A violation does not block a request automatically. Use a Custom Rule when you are ready to mitigate traffic.
Use this expression for learned Schema Profiles:
Use this expression for uploaded Schema Profiles:
Monitor the selected field in Security Analytics before creating a blocking rule.
Limit mitigation to the intended hostname and path:
Scope mitigation to an operation using its complete identity. Include the HTTP method, hostname, and path:
Combine a profile violation with Attack Score:
Combine an uploaded profile violation with Bot Score:
Review production traffic and sampled violation reasons first. Then create a Custom Rule with a suitable action.
Follow these rollout practices:
- Start with monitoring in Security Analytics.
- Limit the first rule to one operation.
- Review the effect before expanding scope.
- Recheck profiles after application releases.
- Recheck violations after client changes.
For field details, refer to Application Profile fields.