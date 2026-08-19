Analyze profile detections

Use Profile Analysis in Security Analytics to investigate profile detections.
Profile Analysis classifies requests with these statuses:
- Conforms: The evaluated request matched its applicable profile.
- Violates: The evaluated request did not match its applicable profile.
- Not evaluated: No applicable profile is available, or the profile does not apply.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Security > Analytics.Go to Analytics ↗
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Open Profile Analysis and select a profile.
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Review conformance trends over your selected time range.
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Inspect sampled violations for the request component and affected field.
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Review each sampled violation reason before configuring mitigation.
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Filter by
cf.schema_validation.learned.violatedor
cf.schema_validation.uploaded.violatedto inspect the corresponding source.
A non-conforming request is not necessarily malicious. Releases, new clients, and valid edge cases can produce violations.
Cloudflare runs an always-on detection after a profile becomes available. Detection does not block requests by itself.
After reviewing representative traffic, refer to Enforce profiles with Custom Rules.