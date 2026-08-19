Analyze profile detections

Overview Understand request statuses Review detections Interpret violations

Use Profile Analysis in Security Analytics to investigate profile detections.

Understand request statuses

Profile Analysis classifies requests with these statuses:

Conforms: The evaluated request matched its applicable profile.

The evaluated request matched its applicable profile. Violates: The evaluated request did not match its applicable profile.

The evaluated request did not match its applicable profile. Not evaluated: No applicable profile is available, or the profile does not apply.

Review detections

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Security > Analytics. Go to Analytics ↗ Open Profile Analysis and select a profile. Review conformance trends over your selected time range. Inspect sampled violations for the request component and affected field. Review each sampled violation reason before configuring mitigation. Filter by cf.schema_validation.learned.violated or cf.schema_validation.uploaded.violated to inspect the corresponding source.

Interpret violations

A non-conforming request is not necessarily malicious. Releases, new clients, and valid edge cases can produce violations.

Cloudflare runs an always-on detection after a profile becomes available. Detection does not block requests by itself.

After reviewing representative traffic, refer to Enforce profiles with Custom Rules.