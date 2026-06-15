Threat intelligence fields
The threat intelligence detection populates the following fields when the client IP address is found in the threat intelligence database. If the IP address is not found, the fields are empty.
All fields are arrays. Use the
any() function with the
[*] wildcard to match values.
|Field
|Description
|Threat intelligence datasets
cf.intel.ip.datasets
Array<String>
|Dataset that flagged the IP address. Values:
ddos,
waf.
|Target industries
cf.intel.ip.target_industries
Array<String>
|Industries this IP address has targeted. Refer to target industries for valid values.
|Attacker names
cf.intel.ip.attacker_names
Array<String>
|Threat actor names associated with this IP address (for example,
CONVOLUTEDKRILL).
|Attacker countries
cf.intel.ip.attacker_countries
Array<String>
|Source countries of the threat activity, as ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 ↗ codes.
|Target countries
cf.intel.ip.target_countries
Array<String>
|Countries this IP address has targeted, as ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 ↗ codes.
Values are case-sensitive. Use the casing shown in the examples:
ddos (lowercase),
FR (uppercase country codes),
Banking & Financial Services (title case),
BLACKBASTA (uppercase attacker names).
To discover valid values for your traffic, use the Threat Events dashboard.
Fields reflect all threat activity for an IP address over the past seven days, flattened into a single set of values per field.
A value in one field does not have to come from the same threat event as a value in another field. For example, this expression matches if the IP has any China-origin activity and any banking-targeted activity — even from separate events:
Combining fields across dimensions produces broader matches than you might expect. Test combined rules with the Log action first.
The
cf.intel.ip.target_industries field uses a fixed set of industry names. Examples:
Automotive
Banking & Financial Services
Cryptocurrency
Telecommunications
For the complete list, refer to Threat Events.