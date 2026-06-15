Custom rule and rate limiting rule examples using threat intelligence fields. All fields are arrays — use any() with [*] .

Warning Test rules with Log before enforcing. IP-based threat intelligence is a seven-day lookback over shared infrastructure — combine with other signals such as attack score before you block.

Log matches before blocking

Deploy with Log (Enterprise plans) to review matches before enforcing:

Expression:

any(cf.intel.ip.attacker_names[*] != "")

Action: Log

Review matches in Security Events, then change the action to Block or Managed Challenge.

Block DDoS participants targeting your region

Expression:

any(cf.intel.ip.target_countries[*] == "FR") and any(cf.intel.ip.datasets[*] == "ddos")

Action: Block

Challenge a threat actor targeting the finance sector

Expression:

any(cf.intel.ip.target_industries[*] == "Banking & Financial Services") and any(cf.intel.ip.attacker_names[*] == "BLACKBASTA")

Action: Managed Challenge

Filter by attacker country

Expression:

any(cf.intel.ip.attacker_countries[*] == "CN")

Action: Block

Combine with attack score

Block requests flagged by the WAF threat intelligence dataset that also have a low attack score:

Expression:

any(cf.intel.ip.datasets[*] == "waf") and cf.waf.score lt 20

Action: Block

Rate limit threat actors on API paths

Rate limiting rule applying a stricter rate to flagged IPs on your API: