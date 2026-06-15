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Example rules

Custom rule and rate limiting rule examples using threat intelligence fields. All fields are arrays — use any() with [*].

Log matches before blocking

Deploy with Log (Enterprise plans) to review matches before enforcing:

  • Expression:
    any(cf.intel.ip.attacker_names[*] != "")
  • Action: Log

Review matches in Security Events, then change the action to Block or Managed Challenge.

Block DDoS participants targeting your region

  • Expression:
    any(cf.intel.ip.target_countries[*] == "FR") and any(cf.intel.ip.datasets[*] == "ddos")
  • Action: Block

Challenge a threat actor targeting the finance sector

  • Expression:
    any(cf.intel.ip.target_industries[*] == "Banking & Financial Services") and any(cf.intel.ip.attacker_names[*] == "BLACKBASTA")
  • Action: Managed Challenge

Filter by attacker country

  • Expression:
    any(cf.intel.ip.attacker_countries[*] == "CN")
  • Action: Block

Combine with attack score

Block requests flagged by the WAF threat intelligence dataset that also have a low attack score:

  • Expression:
    any(cf.intel.ip.datasets[*] == "waf") and cf.waf.score lt 20
  • Action: Block

Rate limit threat actors on API paths

Rate limiting rule applying a stricter rate to flagged IPs on your API:

  • Expression:
    any(cf.intel.ip.datasets[*] == "ddos") and starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/api/")
  • Action: Block when the rate is exceeded.