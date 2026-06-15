Example rules
Custom rule and rate limiting rule examples using threat intelligence fields. All fields are arrays — use
any() with
[*].
Deploy with Log (Enterprise plans) to review matches before enforcing:
- Expression:
any(cf.intel.ip.attacker_names[*] != "")
- Action: Log
Review matches in Security Events, then change the action to Block or Managed Challenge.
- Expression:
any(cf.intel.ip.target_countries[*] == "FR") and any(cf.intel.ip.datasets[*] == "ddos")
- Action: Block
- Expression:
any(cf.intel.ip.target_industries[*] == "Banking & Financial Services") and any(cf.intel.ip.attacker_names[*] == "BLACKBASTA")
- Action: Managed Challenge
- Expression:
any(cf.intel.ip.attacker_countries[*] == "CN")
- Action: Block
Block requests flagged by the WAF threat intelligence dataset that also have a low attack score:
- Expression:
any(cf.intel.ip.datasets[*] == "waf") and cf.waf.score lt 20
- Action: Block
Rate limiting rule applying a stricter rate to flagged IPs on your API:
- Expression:
any(cf.intel.ip.datasets[*] == "ddos") and starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/api/")
- Action: Block when the rate is exceeded.