Troubleshooting issues sharing to Facebook
Overview
Cloudflare does not block or challenge requests from Facebook by default. However, a post of a website to Facebook returns an Attention Required error in the following situations:
- The security level is set to I’m Under Attack globally or via a Page rule.
- There is a user-defined firewall challenge or block that includes a Facebook IP address.
A country challenge can block a Facebook IP addresses. Facebook is known to crawl from both the US and Ireland.
To resolve issues sharing to Facebook, either:
- Remove the corresponding IP, ASN, or Country Firewall Rule or IP Access Rule that challenges or blocks Facebook IPs.
- Allow AS32934 and AS63293 in your IP Access Rules to override challenges, blocks, and Under Attack challenges.
If you experience issues with Facebook sharing, you can re-scrape pages via the Fetch New Scrape Information option on Facebook’s Object Debugger. Facebook re-scrapes content every 30 days unless instructed otherwise. Facebook provides an API to help update a large number of resources.
You can contact Cloudflare Support with the URLs of your website that cannot share to Facebook, and confirmation you have re-scraped the URLs if you continue to have issues.