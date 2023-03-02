Troubleshooting issues sharing to Facebook

Cloudflare does not block or challenge requests from Facebook by default. However, a post of a website to Facebook returns an Attention Required error in the following situations:

The security level is set to I’m Under Attack External link icon Open external link globally or via a Page rule External link icon Open external link .

globally or via a . There is a user-defined firewall challenge or block that includes a Facebook IP address.

A country challenge can block a Facebook IP addresses. Facebook is known to crawl from both the US and Ireland.

To resolve issues sharing to Facebook, either:

If you experience issues with Facebook sharing, you can re-scrape pages via the Fetch New Scrape Information option on Facebook’s Object Debugger. Facebook re-scrapes content every 30 days unless instructed otherwise. Facebook provides an API External link icon Open external link to help update a large number of resources.