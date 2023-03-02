Cloudflare Docs
Troubleshooting issues sharing to Facebook

​​ Overview

Cloudflare does not block or challenge requests from Facebook by default. However, a post of a website to Facebook returns an Attention Required error in the following situations:

A country challenge can block a Facebook IP addresses.  Facebook is known to crawl from both the US and Ireland.

To resolve issues sharing to Facebook, either:

If you experience issues with Facebook sharing, you can re-scrape pages via the Fetch New Scrape Information option on Facebook’s Object Debugger. Facebook re-scrapes content every 30 days unless instructed otherwise. Facebook  provides an API to help update a large number of resources.

You can  contact Cloudflare Support with the URLs of your website that cannot share to Facebook, and confirmation you have re-scraped the URLs if you continue to have issues.