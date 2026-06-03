Observability
Agents emit structured events for every significant operation — RPC calls, state changes, schedule execution, workflow transitions, MCP connections, and more. These events are published to diagnostics channels and are silent by default (zero overhead when nobody is listening).
Every event has these fields:
agent and
name identify the source agent —
agent is the class name and
name is the Durable Object instance name.
Events are routed to named channels based on their type:
|Channel
|Event types
|Description
agents:state
state:update
|State sync events
agents:rpc
rpc,
rpc:error
|RPC method calls and failures
agents:message
message:request,
message:response,
message:clear,
message:cancel,
message:error,
tool:result,
tool:approval,
submission:create,
submission:status,
submission:error
|Chat message, tool, and Think submission lifecycle
agents:chat
chat:request:failed,
chat:recovery:*,
chat:stream:stalled
|Chat request, recovery, and stream-stall lifecycle
agents:transcript
chat:transcript:repaired
|Transcript repair events
agents:fiber
fiber:run:*,
fiber:recovery:*
|Durable fiber lifecycle
agents:agent_tool
agent_tool:recovery:*
|Parent/child agent-tool recovery
agents:schedule
schedule:create,
schedule:execute,
schedule:cancel,
schedule:retry,
schedule:error,
schedule:duplicate_warning,
queue:create,
queue:retry,
queue:error
|Scheduled and queued task lifecycle
agents:lifecycle
connect,
disconnect,
destroy
|Agent connection and teardown
agents:workflow
workflow:start,
workflow:event,
workflow:approved,
workflow:rejected,
workflow:terminated,
workflow:paused,
workflow:resumed,
workflow:restarted
|Workflow state transitions
agents:mcp
mcp:client:preconnect,
mcp:client:connect,
mcp:client:authorize,
mcp:client:discover
|MCP client operations
agents:email
email:receive,
email:reply,
email:send
|Email processing
The
subscribe() function from
agents/observability provides type-safe access to events on a specific channel:
The callback is fully typed —
event is narrowed to only the event types that flow through that channel.
The typed helper uses camelCase keys, so agent-tool recovery is
subscribe("agentTool", ...). Raw diagnostics channel subscribers should use the emitted channel name,
agents:agent_tool.
You can also subscribe directly using the Node.js API:
In production, all diagnostics channel messages are automatically forwarded to Tail Workers. No subscription code is needed in the agent itself — attach a Tail Worker and access events via
event.diagnosticsChannelEvents:
This gives you structured, filterable observability in production with zero overhead in the agent hot path.
You can override the default implementation by providing your own
Observability interface:
Set
observability to
undefined to disable all event emission:
|Type
|Payload
|When
rpc
{ method, streaming? }
|A
@callable method is invoked
rpc:error
{ method, error }
|A
@callable method throws
|Type
|Payload
|When
state:update
{}
setState() is called
These events track chat message lifecycle, client-side tool interactions, and Think durable submissions.
|Type
|Payload
|When
message:request
{}
|A chat message is received
message:response
{}
|A chat response stream completes
message:clear
{}
|Chat history is cleared
message:cancel
{ requestId }
|A streaming request is cancelled
message:error
{ error }
|A chat stream fails
tool:result
{ toolCallId, toolName }
|A client tool result is received
tool:approval
{ toolCallId, approved }
|A tool call is approved or rejected
submission:create
{ submissionId }
|A Think submission is accepted
submission:status
{ submissionId, status }
|A Think submission status changes
submission:error
{ submissionId, error }
|A Think submission fails
|Type
|Payload
|When
chat:request:failed
{ requestId?, stage, messagesPersisted?, error }
|A Think chat request fails while parsing, persisting, running, or streaming
chat:recovery:detected
{ incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind }
|An interrupted chat fiber is first observed
chat:recovery:attempt
{ incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind }
|The framework begins a recovery attempt
chat:recovery:scheduled
{ incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind }
|A retry or continuation callback is scheduled
chat:recovery:completed
{ incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind }
|Recovery completed successfully
chat:recovery:skipped
{ incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind, reason? }
|Recovery was skipped because the conversation changed or was no longer recoverable
chat:recovery:failed
{ incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind, reason? }
|Recovery ran but failed
chat:recovery:exhausted
{ incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind, reason }
|Recovery exceeded its configured attempt budget
chat:stream:stalled
{ requestId, timeoutMs }
|The inactivity watchdog fired — no stream chunk arrived within
chatStreamStallTimeoutMs. With
chatRecovery on, the turn routes into recovery
recoveryKind is
"retry" when recovery replays an unanswered user turn and
"continue" when it continues a partial assistant turn.
|Type
|Payload
|When
chat:transcript:repaired
{ requestId?, removedToolCalls, normalizedInputs, toolCallIds? }
|Think repairs a persisted transcript before sending it to the provider.
removedToolCalls counts orphaned tool calls healed;
normalizedInputs counts stringified or missing tool inputs repaired
|Type
|Payload
|When
fiber:run:started
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed? }
|A durable fiber starts
fiber:run:completed
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, elapsedMs? }
|A durable fiber completes
fiber:run:failed
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, error, elapsedMs? }
|A durable fiber throws
fiber:run:interrupted
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason, elapsedMs? }
|Startup finds an interrupted fiber
fiber:recovery:detected
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason, elapsedMs? }
|Recovery sees an interrupted fiber
fiber:recovery:attempt
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason }
|A recovery hook starts
fiber:recovery:handled
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason, status, elapsedMs? }
|Recovery handling completes
fiber:recovery:skipped
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, reason, elapsedMs? }
|A recovery scan skips remaining work
fiber:recovery:failed
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, error, reason?, elapsedMs? }
|A recovery hook fails
|Type
|Payload
|When
agent_tool:recovery:begin
{ runCount, totalTimeoutMs? }
|Parent recovery starts scanning stale agent-tool runs
agent_tool:recovery:row
{ runId, agentType, status, reason?, elapsedMs? }
|One stale run is reconciled
agent_tool:recovery:deadline
{ runId, agentType, elapsedMs? }
|Total recovery deadline is exhausted before inspecting a row
agent_tool:recovery:complete
{ runCount, elapsedMs? }
|Parent recovery finishes scanning rows
agent_tool:recovery:failed
{ error }
|Parent recovery fails unexpectedly
|Type
|Payload
|When
schedule:create
{ callback, id }
|A schedule is created
schedule:execute
{ callback, id }
|A scheduled callback starts
schedule:cancel
{ callback, id }
|A schedule is cancelled
schedule:retry
{ callback, id, attempt, maxAttempts }
|A scheduled callback is retried
schedule:error
{ callback, id, error, attempts }
|A scheduled callback fails after all retries
schedule:duplicate_warning
{ callback }
|A non-idempotent schedule may duplicate work
queue:create
{ callback, id }
|A task is enqueued
queue:retry
{ callback, id, attempt, maxAttempts }
|A queued callback is retried
queue:error
{ callback, id, error, attempts }
|A queued callback fails after all retries
|Type
|Payload
|When
connect
{ connectionId }
|A WebSocket connection is established
disconnect
{ connectionId, code, reason }
|A WebSocket connection is closed
destroy
{}
|The agent is destroyed
|Type
|Payload
|When
workflow:start
{ workflowId, workflowName? }
|A workflow instance is started
workflow:event
{ workflowId, eventType? }
|An event is sent to a workflow
workflow:approved
{ workflowId, reason? }
|A workflow is approved
workflow:rejected
{ workflowId, reason? }
|A workflow is rejected
workflow:terminated
{ workflowId, workflowName? }
|A workflow is terminated
workflow:paused
{ workflowId, workflowName? }
|A workflow is paused
workflow:resumed
{ workflowId, workflowName? }
|A workflow is resumed
workflow:restarted
{ workflowId, workflowName? }
|A workflow is restarted
|Type
|Payload
|When
mcp:client:preconnect
{ serverId }
|Before connecting to an MCP server
mcp:client:connect
{ url, transport, state, error? }
|An MCP connection attempt completes or fails
mcp:client:authorize
{ serverId, authUrl, clientId? }
|An MCP OAuth flow begins
mcp:client:discover
{ url?, state?, error?, capability? }
|MCP capability discovery succeeds or fails
|Type
|Payload
|When
email:receive
{ from, to, subject? }
|An email is received
email:reply
{ from, to, subject? }
|A reply email is sent
email:send
{ from, to, subject? }
|An email is sent