Observability

Agents emit structured events for every significant operation — RPC calls, state changes, schedule execution, workflow transitions, MCP connections, and more. These events are published to diagnostics channels and are silent by default (zero overhead when nobody is listening).

Event structure

Every event has these fields:

TypeScript { type : "rpc" , // what happened agent : "MyAgent" , // which agent class emitted it name : "user-123" , // which agent instance (Durable Object name) payload : { method : "getWeather" }, // details timestamp : 1758005142787 // when (ms since epoch) }

agent and name identify the source agent — agent is the class name and name is the Durable Object instance name.

Channels

Events are routed to named channels based on their type:

Channel Event types Description agents:state state:update State sync events agents:rpc rpc , rpc:error RPC method calls and failures agents:message message:request , message:response , message:clear , message:cancel , message:error , tool:result , tool:approval , submission:create , submission:status , submission:error Chat message, tool, and Think submission lifecycle agents:chat chat:request:failed , chat:recovery:* , chat:stream:stalled Chat request, recovery, and stream-stall lifecycle agents:transcript chat:transcript:repaired Transcript repair events agents:fiber fiber:run:* , fiber:recovery:* Durable fiber lifecycle agents:agent_tool agent_tool:recovery:* Parent/child agent-tool recovery agents:schedule schedule:create , schedule:execute , schedule:cancel , schedule:retry , schedule:error , schedule:duplicate_warning , queue:create , queue:retry , queue:error Scheduled and queued task lifecycle agents:lifecycle connect , disconnect , destroy Agent connection and teardown agents:workflow workflow:start , workflow:event , workflow:approved , workflow:rejected , workflow:terminated , workflow:paused , workflow:resumed , workflow:restarted Workflow state transitions agents:mcp mcp:client:preconnect , mcp:client:connect , mcp:client:authorize , mcp:client:discover MCP client operations agents:email email:receive , email:reply , email:send Email processing

Subscribing to events

The subscribe() function from agents/observability provides type-safe access to events on a specific channel:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { subscribe } from "agents/observability" ; const unsub = subscribe ( "rpc" , ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "rpc" ) { console . log ( `RPC call: ${ event . payload . method } ` ) ; } if ( event . type === "rpc:error" ) { console . error ( `RPC failed: ${ event . payload . method } — ${ event . payload . error } ` , ) ; } } ) ; // Clean up when done unsub () ; TypeScript import { subscribe } from "agents/observability" ; const unsub = subscribe ( "rpc" , ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "rpc" ) { console . log ( `RPC call: ${ event . payload . method } ` ) ; } if ( event . type === "rpc:error" ) { console . error ( `RPC failed: ${ event . payload . method } — ${ event . payload . error } ` , ) ; } } ) ; // Clean up when done unsub () ;

The callback is fully typed — event is narrowed to only the event types that flow through that channel.

The typed helper uses camelCase keys, so agent-tool recovery is subscribe("agentTool", ...) . Raw diagnostics channel subscribers should use the emitted channel name, agents:agent_tool .

Raw diagnostics_channel

You can also subscribe directly using the Node.js API:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { subscribe } from "node:diagnostics_channel" ; subscribe ( "agents:schedule" , ( event ) => { console . log ( event ) ; } ) ; TypeScript import { subscribe } from "node:diagnostics_channel" ; subscribe ( "agents:schedule" , ( event ) => { console . log ( event ) ; } ) ;

Tail Workers (production)

In production, all diagnostics channel messages are automatically forwarded to Tail Workers. No subscription code is needed in the agent itself — attach a Tail Worker and access events via event.diagnosticsChannelEvents :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async tail ( events ) { for ( const event of events ) { for ( const msg of event . diagnosticsChannelEvents ) { // msg.channel is "agents:rpc", "agents:workflow", etc. // msg.message is the typed event payload console . log ( msg . timestamp , msg . channel , msg . message ) ; } } }, }; TypeScript export default { async tail ( events ) { for ( const event of events ) { for ( const msg of event . diagnosticsChannelEvents ) { // msg.channel is "agents:rpc", "agents:workflow", etc. // msg.message is the typed event payload console . log ( msg . timestamp , msg . channel , msg . message ) ; } } }, };

This gives you structured, filterable observability in production with zero overhead in the agent hot path.

Custom observability

You can override the default implementation by providing your own Observability interface:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; const myObservability = { emit ( event ) { // Send to your logging service, filter events, etc. if ( event . type === "rpc:error" ) { console . error ( event . payload . method , event . payload . error ) ; } }, }; class MyAgent extends Agent { observability = myObservability ; } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import type { Observability } from "agents/observability" ; const myObservability : Observability = { emit ( event ) { // Send to your logging service, filter events, etc. if ( event . type === "rpc:error" ) { console . error ( event . payload . method , event . payload . error ) ; } }, }; class MyAgent extends Agent { override observability = myObservability ; }

Set observability to undefined to disable all event emission:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { observability = undefined ; } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { override observability = undefined ; }

Event reference

RPC events

Type Payload When rpc { method, streaming? } A @callable method is invoked rpc:error { method, error } A @callable method throws

State events

Type Payload When state:update {} setState() is called

Message, tool, and submission events

These events track chat message lifecycle, client-side tool interactions, and Think durable submissions.

Type Payload When message:request {} A chat message is received message:response {} A chat response stream completes message:clear {} Chat history is cleared message:cancel { requestId } A streaming request is cancelled message:error { error } A chat stream fails tool:result { toolCallId, toolName } A client tool result is received tool:approval { toolCallId, approved } A tool call is approved or rejected submission:create { submissionId } A Think submission is accepted submission:status { submissionId, status } A Think submission status changes submission:error { submissionId, error } A Think submission fails

Chat recovery events

Type Payload When chat:request:failed { requestId?, stage, messagesPersisted?, error } A Think chat request fails while parsing, persisting, running, or streaming chat:recovery:detected { incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind } An interrupted chat fiber is first observed chat:recovery:attempt { incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind } The framework begins a recovery attempt chat:recovery:scheduled { incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind } A retry or continuation callback is scheduled chat:recovery:completed { incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind } Recovery completed successfully chat:recovery:skipped { incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind, reason? } Recovery was skipped because the conversation changed or was no longer recoverable chat:recovery:failed { incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind, reason? } Recovery ran but failed chat:recovery:exhausted { incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind, reason } Recovery exceeded its configured attempt budget chat:stream:stalled { requestId, timeoutMs } The inactivity watchdog fired — no stream chunk arrived within chatStreamStallTimeoutMs . With chatRecovery on, the turn routes into recovery

recoveryKind is "retry" when recovery replays an unanswered user turn and "continue" when it continues a partial assistant turn.

Transcript events

Type Payload When chat:transcript:repaired { requestId?, removedToolCalls, normalizedInputs, toolCallIds? } Think repairs a persisted transcript before sending it to the provider. removedToolCalls counts orphaned tool calls healed; normalizedInputs counts stringified or missing tool inputs repaired

Fiber events

Type Payload When fiber:run:started { fiberId, fiberName, managed? } A durable fiber starts fiber:run:completed { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, elapsedMs? } A durable fiber completes fiber:run:failed { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, error, elapsedMs? } A durable fiber throws fiber:run:interrupted { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason, elapsedMs? } Startup finds an interrupted fiber fiber:recovery:detected { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason, elapsedMs? } Recovery sees an interrupted fiber fiber:recovery:attempt { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason } A recovery hook starts fiber:recovery:handled { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason, status, elapsedMs? } Recovery handling completes fiber:recovery:skipped { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, reason, elapsedMs? } A recovery scan skips remaining work fiber:recovery:failed { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, error, reason?, elapsedMs? } A recovery hook fails

Agent-tool recovery events

Type Payload When agent_tool:recovery:begin { runCount, totalTimeoutMs? } Parent recovery starts scanning stale agent-tool runs agent_tool:recovery:row { runId, agentType, status, reason?, elapsedMs? } One stale run is reconciled agent_tool:recovery:deadline { runId, agentType, elapsedMs? } Total recovery deadline is exhausted before inspecting a row agent_tool:recovery:complete { runCount, elapsedMs? } Parent recovery finishes scanning rows agent_tool:recovery:failed { error } Parent recovery fails unexpectedly

Schedule and queue events

Type Payload When schedule:create { callback, id } A schedule is created schedule:execute { callback, id } A scheduled callback starts schedule:cancel { callback, id } A schedule is cancelled schedule:retry { callback, id, attempt, maxAttempts } A scheduled callback is retried schedule:error { callback, id, error, attempts } A scheduled callback fails after all retries schedule:duplicate_warning { callback } A non-idempotent schedule may duplicate work queue:create { callback, id } A task is enqueued queue:retry { callback, id, attempt, maxAttempts } A queued callback is retried queue:error { callback, id, error, attempts } A queued callback fails after all retries

Lifecycle events

Type Payload When connect { connectionId } A WebSocket connection is established disconnect { connectionId, code, reason } A WebSocket connection is closed destroy {} The agent is destroyed

Workflow events

Type Payload When workflow:start { workflowId, workflowName? } A workflow instance is started workflow:event { workflowId, eventType? } An event is sent to a workflow workflow:approved { workflowId, reason? } A workflow is approved workflow:rejected { workflowId, reason? } A workflow is rejected workflow:terminated { workflowId, workflowName? } A workflow is terminated workflow:paused { workflowId, workflowName? } A workflow is paused workflow:resumed { workflowId, workflowName? } A workflow is resumed workflow:restarted { workflowId, workflowName? } A workflow is restarted

MCP events

Type Payload When mcp:client:preconnect { serverId } Before connecting to an MCP server mcp:client:connect { url, transport, state, error? } An MCP connection attempt completes or fails mcp:client:authorize { serverId, authUrl, clientId? } An MCP OAuth flow begins mcp:client:discover { url?, state?, error?, capability? } MCP capability discovery succeeds or fails

Email events

Type Payload When email:receive { from, to, subject? } An email is received email:reply { from, to, subject? } A reply email is sent email:send { from, to, subject? } An email is sent

Next steps

Configuration wrangler.jsonc setup and deployment.

Tail Workers Forward diagnostics channel events to a Tail Worker for production monitoring.