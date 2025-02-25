Using AI Models

Agents can communicate with AI models hosted on any provider, including Workers AI, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google's Gemini, and use the model routing features in AI Gateway to route across providers, eval responses, and manage AI provider rate limits.

Because Agents are built on top of Durable Objects, each Agent or chat session is associated with a stateful compute instance. Tradtional serverless architectures often present challenges for persistent connections needed in real-time applications like chat.

A user can disconnect during a long-running response from a modern reasoning model (such as o3-mini or DeepSeek R1), or lose conversational context when refreshing the browser. Instead of relying on request-response patterns and managing an external database to track & store conversation state, state can be stored directly within the Agent. If a client disconnects, the Agent can write to its own distributed storage, and catch the client up as soon as it reconnects: even if it's hours or days later.

Calling AI Models

You can call models from any method within an Agent, including from HTTP requests using the onRequest handler, when a scheduled task runs, when handling a WebSocket message in the onMessage handler, or from any of your own methods.

Importantly, Agents can call AI models on their own — autonomously — and can handle long-running responses that can take minutes (or longer) to respond in full.

Long-running model requests

Modern reasoning models ↗ or "thinking" model can take some time to both generate a response and stream the response back to the client.

Instead of buffering the entire response, or risking the client disconecting, you can stream the response back to the client by using the WebSocket API.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js import { Agent } from "agents-sdk" ; import { OpenAI } from "openai" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { // Omitted for simplicity: authenticating the user connection . accept () ; } async onMessage ( connection , message ) { let msg = JSON . parse ( message ) ; // This can run as long as it needs to, and return as many messages as it needs to! await queryReasoningModel ( connection , msg . prompt ) ; } async queryReasoningModel ( connection , userPrompt ) { const client = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : this . env . OPENAI_API_KEY , } ) ; try { const stream = await client . chat . completions . create ( { model : this . env . MODEL || "o3-mini" , messages : [ { role : "user" , content : userPrompt } ] , stream : true , } ) ; // Stream responses back as WebSocket messages for await ( const chunk of stream ) { const content = chunk . choices [ 0 ] ?. delta ?. content || "" ; if ( content ) { connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "chunk" , content } )) ; } } // Send completion message connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "done" } )) ; } catch ( error ) { connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "error" , error : error } )) ; } } } src/index.ts import { Agent } from "agents-sdk" import { OpenAI } from "openai" export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { async onConnect ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext ) { // Omitted for simplicity: authenticating the user connection . accept () } async onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { let msg = JSON . parse ( message ) // This can run as long as it needs to, and return as many messages as it needs to! await queryReasoningModel ( connection , msg . prompt ) } async queryReasoningModel ( connection : Connection , userPrompt : string ) { const client = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : this . env . OPENAI_API_KEY , } ) ; try { const stream = await client . chat . completions . create ( { model : this . env . MODEL || 'o3-mini' , messages : [ { role : 'user' , content : userPrompt } ] , stream : true , } ) ; // Stream responses back as WebSocket messages for await ( const chunk of stream ) { const content = chunk . choices [ 0 ] ?. delta ?. content || '' ; if ( content ) { connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : 'chunk' , content } )) ; } } // Send completion message connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : 'done' } )) ; } catch ( error ) { connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : 'error' , error : error } )) ; } } }

You can also persist AI model responses back to Agent's internal state by using the this.setState method. For example, if you run a scheduled task, you can store the output of the task and read it later. Or, if a user disconnects, read the message history back and send it to the user when they reconnect.

Workers AI

Hosted models

You can use any of the models available in Workers AI within your Agent by configuring a binding.

Workers AI supports streaming responses out-of-the-box by setting stream: true , and we strongly recommend using them to avoid buffering and delaying responses, especially for larger models or reasoning models that require more time to generate a response.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js import { Agent } from "agents-sdk" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const response = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-r1-distill-qwen-32b" , { prompt : "Build me a Cloudflare Worker that returns JSON." , stream : true , // Stream a response and don't block the client! }, ) ; // Return the stream return new Response ( answer , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/event-stream" }, } ) ; } } src/index.ts import { Agent } from "agents-sdk" interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { const response = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-r1-distill-qwen-32b" , { prompt : "Build me a Cloudflare Worker that returns JSON." , stream : true , // Stream a response and don't block the client! } ) ; // Return the stream return new Response ( answer , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/event-stream" } } ) } }

Your wrangler configuration will need an ai binding added:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" } } [ ai ] binding = "AI"

Model routing

You can also use the model routing features in AI Gateway directly from an Agent by specifying a gateway configuration when calling the AI binding.

Note Model routing allows you to route requests to different AI models based on whether they are reachable, rate-limiting your client, and/or if you've exceeded your cost budget for a specific provider.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js import { Agent } from "agents-sdk" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const response = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-r1-distill-qwen-32b" , { prompt : "Build me a Cloudflare Worker that returns JSON." , }, { gateway : { id : "{gateway_id}" , // Specify your AI Gateway ID here skipCache : false , cacheTtl : 3360 , }, }, ) ; return Response . json ( response ) ; } } src/index.ts import { Agent } from "agents-sdk" interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { const response = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-r1-distill-qwen-32b" , { prompt : "Build me a Cloudflare Worker that returns JSON." }, { gateway : { id : "{gateway_id}" , // Specify your AI Gateway ID here skipCache : false , cacheTtl : 3360 , }, }, ) ; return Response . json ( response ) } }

Your wrangler configuration will need an ai binding added. This is shared across both Workers AI and AI Gateway.

wrangler.jsonc

Visit the AI Gateway documentation to learn how to configure a gateway and retrieve a gateway ID.

AI SDK

The AI SDK ↗ provides a unified API for using AI models, including for text generation, tool calling, structured responses, image generation, and more.

To use the AI SDK, install the ai package and use it within your Agent. The example below shows how it use it to generate text on request, but you can use it from any method within your Agent, including WebSocket handlers, as part of a scheduled task, or even when the Agent is initialized.

Terminal window npm install ai @ai-sdk/openai

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js import { Agent } from "agents-sdk" ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const { text } = await generateText ( { model : openai ( "o3-mini" ) , prompt : "Build me an AI agent on Cloudflare Workers" , } ) ; return Response . json ( { modelResponse : text } ) ; } } src/index.ts import { Agent } from "agents-sdk" import { generateText } from 'ai' ; import { openai } from '@ai-sdk/openai' ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const { text } = await generateText ( { model : openai ( "o3-mini" ) , prompt : "Build me an AI agent on Cloudflare Workers" , } ) ; return Response . json ( { modelResponse : text } ) } }

OpenAI compatible endpoints

Agents can call models across any service, including those that support the OpenAI API. For example, you can use the OpenAI SDK to use one of Google's Gemini models ↗ directly from your Agent.

Agents can stream responses back over HTTP using Server Sent Events (SSE) from within an onRequest handler, or by using the native WebSockets API in your Agent to responses back to a client, which is especially useful for larger models that can take over 30+ seconds to reply.