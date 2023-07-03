Common use cases for custom rules
The following common use cases illustrate how to secure web traffic to your sites and applications with custom rules:
- Block Microsoft Exchange Autodiscover requests
- Block requests by Threat Score
- Challenge bad bots
- Exempt partners from Hotlink Protection
- Require a specific cookie
- Require a valid HMAC token
- Require known IP addresses in site admin area
- Require specific HTTP headers
- Require specific HTTP ports
- Stop R-U-Dead-Yet? (R.U.D.Y.) attacks
- Update custom rules for customers or partners