http.request.headers.names
http.request.headers.names Array<String>
The names of the headers in the HTTP request.
The names are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request.
The order of header names is not guaranteed but will match
http.request.headers.values.
Duplicate headers are listed multiple times.
- Decoding: No decoding performed
- Whitespace: Preserved
- Non-ASCII: Preserved
Note: In HTTP/2, the names of HTTP headers are always in lowercase. Recent versions of the
curl tool enable HTTP/2 by default for HTTPS connections.
Example value:
Example usage:
Categories:
- Request
- Headers