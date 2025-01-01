 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

http.request.headers.names

http.request.headers.names Array<String>

The names of the headers in the HTTP request.

The names are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request.

The order of header names is not guaranteed but will match http.request.headers.values.

Duplicate headers are listed multiple times.

  • Decoding: No decoding performed
  • Whitespace: Preserved
  • Non-ASCII: Preserved

Note: In HTTP/2, the names of HTTP headers are always in lowercase. Recent versions of the curl tool enable HTTP/2 by default for HTTPS connections.

Example value:

["content-type"]

Example usage:

any(http.request.headers.names[*] == "content-type")
Categories:
  • Request
  • Headers