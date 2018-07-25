This week’s update introduces an enhanced rule that expands detection coverage for a critical vulnerability in Oracle E-Business Suite. It also improves an existing rule to provide more reliable coverage in request processing.

Key Findings

New WAF rule deployed for Oracle E-Business Suite (CVE-2025-61882) to block unauthenticated attacker's network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Concurrent Processing. If successfully exploited, this vulnerability may result in remote code execution.

Impact

Successful exploitation of CVE-2025-61882 allows unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely by chaining multiple weaknesses, enabling lateral movement into internal services, data exfiltration, and large-scale extortionware deployment within Oracle E-Business Suite environments.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2b4101ab 100598A Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass" (ID: ...50cec478 ) Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...a1118614 100916A Oracle E-Business Suite - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-61882 - 2 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...c22b51d3 N/A HTTP Truncated N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

This week we introduced several new detections across Cloudflare Managed Rulesets, expanding coverage for high-impact vulnerability classes such as SSRF, SQLi, SSTI, Reverse Shell attempts, and Prototype Pollution. These rules aim to improve protection against attacker-controlled payloads that exploit misconfigurations or unvalidated input in web applications.

Key Findings

New detections added for multiple exploit categories:

SSRF (Server-Side Request Forgery) — new rules targeting both local and cloud metadata abuse patterns (Beta).

SQL Injection (SQLi) — rules for common patterns, sleep/time-based injections, and string/wait function exploitation across headers and URIs.

SSTI (Server-Side Template Injection) — arithmetic-based probe detections introduced across URI, header, and body fields.

Reverse Shell and XXE payloads — enhanced heuristics for command execution and XML external entity misuse.

Prototype Pollution — new Beta rule identifying common JSON payload structures used in object prototype poisoning.

PHP Wrapper Injection and HTTP Parameter Pollution detections — to catch path traversal and multi-parameter manipulation attempts.

Anomaly Header Checks — detecting CRLF injection attempts in header names.

Impact

These updates help detect multi-vector payloads that blend SSRF + RCE or SQLi + SSTI attacks, especially in cloud-hosted applications with exposed metadata endpoints or unsafe template rendering.

Prototype Pollution and HTTP parameter pollution rules address emerging JavaScript supply-chain exploitation patterns increasingly seen in real-world incidents.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...589f2a1d N/A Anomaly:Header - name - CR, LF N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...132fab7e N/A Generic Rules - Reverse Shell - Body N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...1a027008 N/A Generic Rules - Reverse Shell - Header N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...958d0486 N/A Generic Rules - Reverse Shell - URI N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...8e0cf7ad N/A Generic Rules - XXE - Body N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...bf8aab5e N/A Generic Rules - SQLi - Common Patterns - Header URI N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2e466337 N/A Generic Rules - SQLi - Sleep Function - Header URI N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...b686ab47 N/A Generic Rules - SQLi - String Function - Header URI N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...b0633709 N/A Generic Rules - SQLi - WaitFor Function - Header URI N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...01a076eb N/A SSRF - Local - Beta N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...743a63ec N/A SSRF - Local - 2 - Beta N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...c2e84e2d N/A SSRF - Cloud - Beta N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...ab8af26f N/A SSRF - Cloud - 2 - Beta N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...e6e8dc5b N/A SSTI - Arithmetic Probe - URI N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2550d794 N/A SSTI - Arithmetic Probe - Header N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...659d12a6 N/A SSTI - Arithmetic Probe - Body N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...1a3e521e N/A PHP Wrapper Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...8f76bd74 N/A PHP Wrapper Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...091e296d N/A HTTP parameter pollution N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...e34214ef N/A Prototype Pollution - Common Payloads - Beta N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

This week’s highlights include a new JinJava rule targeting a sandbox-bypass flaw that could allow malicious template input to escape execution controls. The rule improves detection for unsafe template rendering paths.

Key Findings

New WAF rule deployed for JinJava (CVE-2025-59340) to block a sandbox bypass in the template engine that permits attacker-controlled type construction and arbitrary class instantiation; in vulnerable environments this can escalate to remote code execution and full server compromise.

Impact

CVE-2025-59340 — Exploitation enables attacker-supplied type descriptors / Jackson ObjectMapper abuse, allowing arbitrary class loading, file/URL access (LFI/SSRF primitives) and, with suitable gadget chains, potential remote code execution and system compromise.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...c04bab5f 100892 JinJava - SSTI - CVE:CVE-2025-59340 Log Block This is a New Detection

This week highlights multiple critical Cisco vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-20363, CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362). This flaw stems from improper input validation in HTTP(S) requests. An authenticated VPN user could send crafted requests to execute code as root, potentially compromising the device. The initial two rules were made available on September 28, with a third rule added today, October 7, for more robust protection.

Cisco (CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362, CVE-2025-20363): Multiple vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to exploit unsafe deserialization and input validation flaws. Successful exploitation may result in arbitrary code execution, privilege escalation, or command injection on affected systems.

Impact

Cisco (CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362, CVE-2025-20363): Exploitation enables attackers to escalate privileges or achieve remote code execution via command injection. Administrators are strongly advised to apply vendor updates immediately.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...3a4d1bd6 100788B Cisco Secure Firewall Adaptive Security Appliance - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20333, CVE:CVE-2025-20362, CVE:CVE-2025-20363 N/A Block This is a New Detection

This week’s highlights prioritise an emergency Oracle E-Business Suite RCE rule deployed to block active, high-impact exploitation. Also addressed are high-severity Chaos Mesh controller command-injection flaws that enable unauthenticated in-cluster RCE and potential cluster compromise, plus a form-data multipart boundary issue that permits HTTP Parameter Pollution (HPP). Two new generic SQLi detections were added to catch inline-comment obfuscation and information disclosure techniques.

Key Findings

New emergency rule released for Oracle E-Business Suite (CVE-2025-61882) addressing an actively exploited remote code execution vulnerability in core business application modules. Immediate mitigation deployed to protect enterprise workloads.

Chaos Mesh (CVE-2025-59358,CVE-2025-59359,CVE-2025-59360,CVE-2025-59361): A GraphQL debug endpoint on the Chaos Controller Manager is exposed without authentication; several controller mutations ( cleanTcs , killProcesses , cleanIptables ) are vulnerable to OS command injection.

Form-Data (CVE-2025-7783): Attackers who can observe Math.random() outputs and control request fields in form-data may exploit this flaw to perform HTTP parameter pollution, leading to request tampering or data manipulation.

Two new generic SQLi detections added to enhance baseline coverage against inline-comment obfuscation and information disclosure attempts.

Impact

CVE-2025-61882 — Oracle E-Business Suite remote code execution (emergency detection): attacker-controlled input can yield full system compromise, data exfiltration, and operational outage; immediate blocking enforced.

CVE-2025-59358 / CVE-2025-59359 / CVE-2025-59360 / CVE-2025-59361 — Unauthenticated command-injection in Chaos Mesh controllers allowing remote code execution, cluster compromise, and service disruption (high availability risk).

CVE-2025-7783 — Predictable multipart boundaries in form-data enabling HTTP Parameter Pollution; results include request tampering, parameter overwrite, and downstream data integrity loss.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...8650f52f 100882 Chaos Mesh - Missing Authentication - CVE:CVE-2025-59358 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2b8c3680 100883 Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59359 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...ef859a04 100884 Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59361 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...961f26a7 100886 Form-Data - Parameter Pollution - CVE:CVE-2025-7783 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...26a4074c 100888 Chaos Mesh - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-59360 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...31101b2f 100916 Oracle E-Business Suite - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-61882 N/A Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...29aa43c3 100917 Generic Rules - SQLi - Inline Comment Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...73c10b6f 100918 Generic Rules - SQLi - Information Disclosure N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Managed Ruleset Updated

This update introduces 21 new detections in the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset (all currently set to Disabled mode to preserve remediation logic and allow quick activation if needed). The rules cover a broad spectrum of threats - SQL injection techniques, command and code injection, information disclosure of common files, URL anomalies, and cross-site scripting.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...d61fac74 100902 Generic Rules - Command Execution - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...514aeeb8 100908 Generic Rules - Command Execution - 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...8d46a6f4 100910 Generic Rules - Command Execution - 4 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...1bd0a329 100915 Generic Rules - Command Execution - 5 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...5e51450a 100899 Generic Rules - Content-Type Abuse N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...7996012f 100914 Generic Rules - Content-Type Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...93209312 100911 Generic Rules - Cookie Header Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...0f373b3f 100905 Generic Rules - NoSQL Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...78a0ed04 100913 Generic Rules - NoSQL Injection - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...5d649624 100907 Generic Rules - Parameter Pollution N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...fd1c674e 100906 Generic Rules - PHP Object Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...34c88168 100904 Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...3ab43f7e 100897 Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...0d94ee22 100903 Generic Rules - Reverse Shell N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...d5add8e3 100909 Generic Rules - Reverse Shell - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...565c78b0 100898 Generic Rules - SSJI NoSQL N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...12b837a0 100896 Generic Rules - SSRF N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...11c4fb00 100895 Generic Rules - Template Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...d3ed0123 100895A Generic Rules - Template Injection - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...7501a1d9 100912 Generic Rules - XXE N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...dc55cdb6 100900 Relative Paths - Anomaly Headers N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

This week highlights four important vendor- and component-specific issues: an authentication bypass in SimpleHelp (CVE-2024-57727), an information-disclosure flaw in Flowise Cloud (CVE-2025-58434), an SSRF in the WordPress plugin Ditty (CVE-2025-8085), and a directory-traversal bug in Vite (CVE-2025-30208). These are paired with improvements to our generic detection coverage (SQLi, SSRF) to raise the baseline and reduce noisy gaps.

Key Findings

SimpleHelp (CVE-2024-57727): Authentication bypass in SimpleHelp that can allow unauthorized access to management interfaces or sessions.

Flowise Cloud (CVE-2025-58434): Information-disclosure vulnerability in Flowise Cloud that may expose sensitive configuration or user data to unauthenticated or low-privileged actors.

WordPress:Plugin: Ditty (CVE-2025-8085): SSRF in the Ditty WordPress plugin enabling server-side requests that could reach internal services or cloud metadata endpoints.

Vite (CVE-2025-30208): Directory-traversal vulnerability in Vite allowing access to filesystem paths outside the intended web root.

Impact

These vulnerabilities allow attackers to gain access, escalate privileges, or execute actions that were previously unavailable:

SimpleHelp (CVE-2024-57727): An authentication bypass that can let unauthenticated attackers access management interfaces or hijack sessions — enabling lateral movement, credential theft, or privilege escalation within affected environments.

Flowise Cloud (CVE-2025-58434): Information-disclosure flaw that can expose sensitive configuration, tokens, or user data; leaked secrets may be chained into account takeover or privileged access to backend services.

WordPress:Plugin: Ditty (CVE-2025-8085): SSRF that enables server-side requests to internal services or cloud metadata endpoints, potentially allowing attackers to retrieve credentials or reach otherwise inaccessible infrastructure, leading to privilege escalation or cloud resource compromise.

Vite (CVE-2025-30208): Directory-traversal vulnerability that can expose filesystem contents outside the web root (configuration files, keys, source code), which attackers can use to escalate privileges or further compromise systems.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...8c2e30fb 100717 SimpleHelp - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-57727 Log Block This rule is merged to 100717 in legacy WAF and ...958094d3 in new WAF Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...d58b886b 100775 Flowise Cloud - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-58434 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...9bce1ff4 100881 WordPress:Plugin:Ditty - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-8085 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...ddc329dd 100887 Vite - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2025-30208 Log Block This is a New Detection

This week highlights multiple critical Cisco vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-20363, CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362). This flaw stems from improper input validation in HTTP(S) requests. An authenticated VPN user could send crafted requests to execute code as root, potentially compromising the device.

Key Findings

Cisco (CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362, CVE-2025-20363): Multiple vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to exploit unsafe deserialization and input validation flaws. Successful exploitation may result in arbitrary code execution, privilege escalation, or command injection on affected systems.

Impact

Cisco (CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362, CVE-2025-20363): Exploitation enables attackers to escalate privileges or achieve remote code execution via command injection.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...9ee0ab84 100788 Cisco Secure Firewall Adaptive Security Appliance - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20333, CVE:CVE-2025-20362, CVE:CVE-2025-20363 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...d30f768e 100788A Cisco Secure Firewall Adaptive Security Appliance - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20333, CVE:CVE-2025-20362, CVE:CVE-2025-20363 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

Managed Ruleset Updated

This update introduces 11 new detections in the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset (all currently set to Disabled mode to preserve remediation logic and allow quick activation if needed). The rules cover a broad spectrum of threats - SQL injection techniques, command and code injection, information disclosure of common files, URL anomalies, and cross-site scripting.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...a67d8561 100859A SQLi - UNION - 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...4de80468 100889 Command Injection - Generic 9 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...f2be3ddf 100890 Information Disclosure - Common Files - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...80a252a8 100891 Anomaly:URL - Relative Paths N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...7e7d3865 100894 XSS - Inline Function N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...3792565c 100895 XSS - DOM N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...42978e38 100896 SQLi - MSSQL Length Enumeration N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...3ab43f7e 100897 Generic Rules - Code Injection - 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...c1686741 100898 SQLi - Evasion N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...20999be0 100899 SQLi - Probing 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...b4026c88 100900 SQLi - Probing N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

This week highlights a critical vendor-specific vulnerability: a deserialization flaw in the License Servlet of Fortra’s GoAnywhere MFT. By forging a license response signature, an attacker can trigger deserialization of arbitrary objects, potentially leading to command injection.

Key Findings

GoAnywhere MFT (CVE-2025-10035): Deserialization vulnerability in the License Servlet that allows attackers with a forged license response signature to deserialize arbitrary objects, potentially resulting in command injection.

Impact

GoAnywhere MFT (CVE-2025-10035): Exploitation enables attackers to escalate privileges or achieve remote code execution via command injection.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...e08b39f3 100787 Fortra GoAnywhere - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-10035 N/A Block This is a New Detection

This week emphasizes two critical vendor-specific vulnerabilities: a full elevation-of-privilege in Microsoft Azure Networking (CVE-2025-54914) and a server-side template injection (SSTI) leading to remote code execution (RCE) in Skyvern (CVE-2025-49619). These are complemented by enhancements in generic detections (SQLi, SSRF) to improve baseline coverage.

Key Findings

Azure (CVE-2025-54914): Vulnerability in Azure Networking allowing elevation of privileges.

Skyvern (CVE-2025-49619): Skyvern ≤ 0.1.85 has a server-side template injection (SSTI) vulnerability in its Prompt field (workflow blocks) via Jinja2. Authenticated users with low privileges can get remote code execution (blind).

Generic SQLi / SSRF improvements: Expanded rule coverage to detect obfuscated SQL injection patterns and SSRF across host, local, and cloud contexts.

Impact

These vulnerabilities allow attackers to escalate privileges or execute code under conditions where previously they could not:

Azure CVE-2025-54914 enables an attacker from the network with no credentials to gain high-level access within Azure Networking; could lead to full compromise of networking components.

Skyvern CVE-2025-49619 allows authenticated users with minimal privilege to exploit SSTI for remote code execution, undermining isolation of workflow components.

The improvements for SQLi and SSRF reduce risk from common injection and request-based attacks.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...6a135cbf 100146 SSRF - Host - 2 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...57035abf 100146B SSRF - Local - 2 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...bbe18d50 100146C SSRF - Cloud - 2 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...956c1961 100714 Azure - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-54914 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...c5ced231 100758 Skyvern - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-49619 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...84a619a1 100773 Next.js - SSRF Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...983ff2dd 100774 Adobe Commerce - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-54236 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...0380a1a6 100800_BETA SQLi - Obfuscated Boolean - Beta Log Block This rule has been merged into the original rule (ID: ...5563445f )

This week's update

This week's focus highlights newly disclosed vulnerabilities in DevOps tooling, data visualization platforms, and enterprise CMS solutions. These issues include sensitive information disclosure and remote code execution, putting organizations at risk of credential leakage, unauthorized access, and full system compromise.

Key Findings

Argo CD (CVE-2025-55190): Exposure of sensitive information could allow attackers to access credential data stored in configurations, potentially leading to compromise of Kubernetes workloads and secrets.

DataEase (CVE-2025-57773): Insufficient input validation enables JNDI injection and insecure deserialization, resulting in remote code execution (RCE). Successful exploitation grants attackers control over the application server.

Sitecore (CVE-2025-53694): A sensitive information disclosure flaw allows unauthorized access to confidential information stored in Sitecore deployments, raising the risk of data breaches and privilege escalation.

Impact

These vulnerabilities expose organizations to serious risks, including credential theft, unauthorized access, and full system compromise. Argo CD's flaw may expose Kubernetes secrets, DataEase exploitation could give attackers remote execution capabilities, and Sitecore's disclosure issue increases the likelihood of sensitive data leakage and business impact.

Administrators are strongly advised to apply vendor patches immediately, rotate exposed credentials, and review access controls to mitigate these risks.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2ee2085f 100646 Argo CD - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-55190s Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...f5e20788 100874 DataEase - JNDI injection - CVE:CVE-2025-57773 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...005a12fd 100880 Sitecore - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-53694 Log Block This is a New Detection

This week's update

This week’s focus highlights newly disclosed vulnerabilities in web frameworks, enterprise applications, and widely deployed CMS plugins. The vulnerabilities include SSRF, authentication bypass, arbitrary file upload, and remote code execution (RCE), exposing organizations to high-impact risks such as unauthorized access, system compromise, and potential data exposure. In addition, security rule enhancements have been deployed to cover general command injection and server-side injection attacks, further strengthening protections.

Key Findings

Next.js (CVE-2025-57822): Improper handling of redirects in custom middleware can lead to server-side request forgery (SSRF) when user-supplied headers are forwarded. Attackers could exploit this to access internal services or cloud metadata endpoints. The issue has been resolved in versions 14.2.32 and 15.4.7. Developers using custom middleware should upgrade and verify proper redirect handling in next() calls.

ScriptCase (CVE-2025-47227, CVE-2025-47228): In the Production Environment extension in Netmake ScriptCase through 9.12.006 (23), two vulnerabilities allow attackers to reset admin accounts and execute system commands, potentially leading to full compromise of affected deployments.

Sar2HTML (CVE-2025-34030): In Sar2HTML version 3.2.2 and earlier, insufficient input sanitization of the plot parameter allows remote, unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary system commands. Exploitation could compromise the underlying server and its data.

Zhiyuan OA (CVE-2025-34040): An arbitrary file upload vulnerability exists in the Zhiyuan OA platform. Improper validation in the wpsAssistServlet interface allows unauthenticated attackers to upload crafted files via path traversal, which can be executed on the web server, leading to remote code execution.

WordPress:Plugin:InfiniteWP Client (CVE-2020-8772): A vulnerability in the InfiniteWP Client plugin allows attackers to perform restricted actions and gain administrative control of connected WordPress sites.

Impact

These vulnerabilities could allow attackers to gain unauthorized access, execute malicious code, or take full control of affected systems. The Next.js SSRF flaw may expose internal services or cloud metadata endpoints to attackers. Exploitations of ScriptCase and Sar2HTML could result in remote code execution, administrative takeover, and full server compromise. In Zhiyuan OA, the arbitrary file upload vulnerability allows attackers to execute malicious code on the web server, potentially exposing sensitive data and applications. The authentication bypass in WordPress InfiniteWP Client enables attackers to gain administrative access, risking data exposure and unauthorized control of connected sites.

Administrators are strongly advised to apply vendor patches immediately, remove unsupported software, and review authentication and access controls to mitigate these risks.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...963d7afc 100007D Command Injection - Common Attack Commands Args Log Block This rule has been merged into the original rule "Command Injection - Common Attack Commands" (ID: ...28345b9b ) for New WAF customers only. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...8230a75b 100617 Next.js - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-57822 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...a22dabf1 100659_BETA Common Payloads for Server-Side Template Injection - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "Common Payloads for Server-Side Template Injection" (ID: ...a28a42c4 ) Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...b416b7ca 100824B CrushFTP - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-54309 - 3 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...5db1fa6b 100848 ScriptCase - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-47227 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2c62d330 100849 ScriptCase - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-47228 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...ef971afd 100872 WordPress:Plugin:InfiniteWP Client - Missing Authorization - CVE:CVE-2020-8772 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...bab19b0b 100873 Sar2HTML - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-34030 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...f24c0fbe 100875 Zhiyuan OA - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-34040 Log Block This is a New Detection

This week's update

This week, new critical vulnerabilities were disclosed in Sitecore’s Sitecore Experience Manager (XM), Sitecore Experience Platform (XP), specifically versions 9.0 through 9.3, and 10.0 through 10.4. These flaws are caused by unsafe data deserialization and code reflection, leaving affected systems at high risk of exploitation.

Key Findings

CVE-2025-53690: Remote Code Execution through Insecure Deserialization

CVE-2025-53691: Remote Code Execution through Insecure Deserialization

CVE-2025-53693: HTML Cache Poisoning through Unsafe Reflections

Impact

Exploitation could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely on the affected system and conduct cache poisoning attacks, potentially leading to further compromise. Applying the latest vendor-released solution without delay is strongly recommended.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...0ee2c15e 100878 Sitecore - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-53691 N/A Block This is a new detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...7c5b669c 100631 Sitecore - Cache Poisoning - CVE:CVE-2025-53693 N/A Block This is a new detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...6c410240 100879 Sitecore - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-53690 N/A Block This is a new detection

This week's update

This week, a critical vulnerability was disclosed in Fortinet FortiWeb (versions 7.6.3 and below, versions 7.4.7 and below, versions 7.2.10 and below, and versions 7.0.10 and below), linked to improper parameter handling that could allow unauthorized access.

Key Findings

Fortinet FortiWeb (CVE-2025-52970): A vulnerability may allow an unauthenticated remote attacker with access to non-public information to log in as any existing user on the device via a specially crafted request.

Impact

Exploitation could allow an unauthenticated attacker to impersonate any existing user on the device, potentially enabling them to modify system settings or exfiltrate sensitive information, posing a serious security risk. Upgrading to the latest vendor-released version is strongly recommended.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...c49b7cf8 100586 Fortinet FortiWeb - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-52970 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...790c9dde 100136C XSS - JavaScript - Headers and Body N/A N/A Rule metadata description refined. Detection unchanged.

This week's update

This week, new critical vulnerabilities were disclosed in Next.js’s image optimization functionality, exposing a broad range of production environments to risks of data exposure and cache manipulation.

Key Findings

CVE-2025-55173: Arbitrary file download from the server via image optimization.

CVE-2025-57752: Cache poisoning leading to unauthorized data disclosure.

Impact

Exploitation could expose sensitive files, leak user or backend data, and undermine application trust. Given Next.js’s wide use, immediate patching and cache hardening are strongly advised.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...9ff4bfe3 100613 Next.js - Dangerous File Download - CVE:CVE-2025-55173 N/A Block This is a new detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...69b9ea7d 100616 Next.js - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-57752 N/A Block This is a new detection

This week's update

This week, critical vulnerabilities were disclosed that impact widely used open-source infrastructure, creating high-risk scenarios for code execution and operational disruption.

Key Findings

Apache HTTP Server – Code Execution (CVE-2024-38474): A flaw in Apache HTTP Server allows attackers to achieve remote code execution, enabling full compromise of affected servers. This vulnerability threatens the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of critical web services.

Laravel (CVE-2024-55661): A security flaw in Laravel introduces the potential for remote code execution under specific conditions. Exploitation could provide attackers with unauthorized access to application logic and sensitive backend data.

Impact

These vulnerabilities pose severe risks to enterprise environments and open-source ecosystems. Remote code execution enables attackers to gain deep system access, steal data, disrupt services, and establish persistent footholds for broader intrusions. Given the widespread deployment of Apache HTTP Server and Laravel in production systems, timely patching and mitigation are critical.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...28050359 100822_BETA WordPress:Plugin:WPBookit - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-6058 N/A Disabled This was merged in to the original rule "WordPress:Plugin:WPBookit - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-6058" (ID: ...194f7b2d ) Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...3bdcdbad 100831 Apache HTTP Server - Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38474 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...02eaac5b 100846 Laravel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-55661 Log Disabled This is a New Detection

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...5fcca5c8 100850 Command Injection - Generic 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...744305c4 100851 Remote Code Execution - Java Deserialization N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2b083459 100852 Command Injection - Generic 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...efb7e5b9 100853 Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass Beta N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...78513ad7 100854 XSS - Generic JavaScript N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...e9a5daac 100855 Command Injection - Generic 4 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...480f6093 100856 PHP Object Injection N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...d4ae0a33 100857 Generic - Parameter Fuzzing N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...1121ee45 100858 Code Injection - Generic 4 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...20de01e3 100859 SQLi - UNION - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...c0177e21 100860 Command Injection - Generic 5 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...85f4d7b3 100861 Command Execution - Generic N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...3fa8ee7f 100862 GraphQL Injection - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...c7a41d4b 100863 Command Injection - Generic 6 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...65e3c165 100864 Code Injection - Generic 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...161aafdc 100865 PHP Object Injection - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...1cc3c3f8 100866 SQLi - LIKE 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...48ac2221 100867 SQLi - DROP - 2 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...1f4eec13 100868 Code Injection - Generic 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2755f99e 100869 Command Injection - Generic 7 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...413592e2 100870 Command Injection - Generic 8 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...d2dd41b5 100871 SQLi - LIKE 3 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection

This week's update

This week, a series of critical vulnerabilities were discovered impacting core enterprise and open-source infrastructure. These flaws present a range of risks, providing attackers with distinct pathways for remote code execution, methods to breach internal network boundaries, and opportunities for critical data exposure and operational disruption.

Key Findings

SonicWall SMA (CVE-2025-32819, CVE-2025-32820, CVE-2025-32821): A remote authenticated attacker with SSLVPN user privileges can bypass path traversal protections. These vulnerabilities enable a attacker to bypass security checks to read, modify, or delete arbitrary files. An attacker with administrative privileges can escalate this further, using a command injection flaw to upload malicious files, which could ultimately force the appliance to reboot to its factory default settings.

Ms-Swift Project (CVE-2025-50460): An unsafe deserialization vulnerability exists in the Ms-Swift project's handling of YAML configuration files. If an attacker can control the content of a configuration file passed to the application, they can embed a malicious payload that will execute arbitrary code and it can be executed during deserialization.

Apache Druid (CVE-2023-25194): This vulnerability in Apache Druid allows an attacker to cause the server to connect to a malicious LDAP server. By sending a specially crafted LDAP response, the attacker can trigger an unrestricted deserialization of untrusted data. If specific "gadgets" (classes that can be abused) are present in the server's classpath, this can be escalated to achieve Remote Code Execution (RCE).

Tenda AC8v4 (CVE-2025-51087, CVE-2025-51088): Vulnerabilities allow an authenticated attacker to trigger a stack-based buffer overflow. By sending malformed arguments in a request to specific endpoints, an attacker can crash the device or potentially achieve arbitrary code execution.

Open WebUI (CVE-2024-7959): This vulnerability allows a user to change the OpenAI URL endpoint to an arbitrary internal network address without proper validation. This flaw can be exploited to access internal services or cloud metadata endpoints, potentially leading to remote command execution if the attacker can retrieve instance secrets or access sensitive internal APIs.

BentoML (CVE-2025-54381): The vulnerability exists in the serialization/deserialization handlers for multipart form data and JSON requests, which automatically download files from user-provided URLs without proper validation of internal network addresses. This allows attackers to fetch from unintended internal services, including cloud metadata and localhost.

Adobe Experience Manager Forms (CVE-2025-54254): An Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference ('XXE') vulnerability that could lead to arbitrary file system read in Adobe AEM (≤6.5.23).

Impact

These vulnerabilities affect core infrastructure, from network security appliances like SonicWall to data platforms such as Apache Druid and ML frameworks like BentoML. The code execution and deserialization flaws are particularly severe, offering deep system access that allows attackers to steal data, disrupt services, and establish a foothold for broader intrusions. Simultaneously, SSRF and XXE vulnerabilities undermine network boundaries, exposing sensitive internal data and creating pathways for lateral movement. Beyond data-centric threats, flaws in edge devices like the Tenda router introduce the tangible risk of operational disruption, highlighting a multi-faceted threat to the security and stability of key enterprise systems.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...418d9a3b 100574 SonicWall SMA - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-32819, CVE:CVE-2025-32820, CVE:CVE-2025-32821 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...1e6fefdb 100576 Ms-Swift Project - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-50460 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...08ac45b3 100585 Apache Druid - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-25194 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...e4855472 100834 Tenda AC8v4 - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-51087, CVE:CVE-2025-51088 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...022ab542 100835 Open WebUI - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-7959 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...6339f132 100837 SQLi - OOB Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...b83d2625 100841 BentoML - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-54381 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...739180d2 100841A BentoML - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-54381 - 2 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...6ab910c2 100841B BentoML - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-54381 - 3 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2197ec51 100845 Adobe Experience Manager Forms - XSS - CVE:CVE-2025-54254 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...96f34ce3 100845A Adobe Experience Manager Forms - XSS - CVE:CVE-2025-54254 - 2 Log Block This is a New Detection

This week's update focuses on a wide range of enterprise software, from network infrastructure and security platforms to content management systems and development frameworks. Flaws include unsafe deserialization, OS command injection, SSRF, authentication bypass, and arbitrary file upload — many of which allow unauthenticated remote code execution. Notable risks include Cisco Identity Services Engine and Ivanti EPMM, where successful exploitation could grant attackers full administrative control of core network infrastructure and popular web services such as WordPress, SharePoint, and Ingress-Nginx, where security bypasses and arbitrary file uploads could lead to complete site or server compromise.

Key Findings

Cisco Identity Services Engine (CVE-2025-20281): Insufficient input validation in a specific API of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) and ISE-PIC allows an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary code with root privileges on an affected device.

Wazuh Server (CVE-2025-24016): An unsafe deserialization vulnerability in Wazuh Server (versions 4.4.0 to 4.9.0) allows for remote code execution and privilege escalation. By injecting unsanitized data, an attacker can trigger an exception to execute arbitrary code on the server.

CrushFTP (CVE-2025-54309): A flaw in AS2 validation within CrushFTP allows remote attackers to gain administrative access via HTTPS on systems not using the DMZ proxy feature. This flaw can lead to unauthorized file access and potential system compromise.

Kentico Xperience CMS (CVE-2025-2747, CVE-2025-2748): Vulnerabilities in Kentico Xperience CMS could enable cross-site scripting (XSS), allowing attackers to inject malicious scripts into web pages. Additionally, a flaw could allow unauthenticated attackers to bypass the Staging Sync Server's authentication, potentially leading to administrative control over the CMS.

Node.js (CVE-2025-27210): An incomplete fix for a previous vulnerability (CVE-2025-23084) in Node.js affects the path.join() API method on Windows systems. The vulnerability can be triggered using reserved Windows device names such as CON , PRN , or AUX .

WordPress:Plugin:Simple File List (CVE-2025-34085, CVE-2020-36847): This vulnerability in the Simple File List plugin for WordPress allows an unauthenticated remote attacker to upload arbitrary files to a vulnerable site. This can be exploited to achieve remote code execution on the server.

(Note: CVE-2025-34085 has been rejected as a duplicate.)

GeoServer (CVE-2024-29198): A Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) vulnerability exists in GeoServer's Demo request endpoint, which can be exploited where the Proxy Base URL has not been configured.

Ivanti EPMM (CVE-2025-6771): An OS command injection vulnerability in Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile (EPMM) before versions 12.5.0.2, 12.4.0.3, and 12.3.0.3 allows a remote, authenticated attacker with high privileges to execute arbitrary code.

Microsoft SharePoint (CVE-2024-38018): This is a remote code execution vulnerability affecting Microsoft SharePoint Server.

Manager-IO (CVE-2025-54122): A critical unauthenticated full read Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) vulnerability is present in the proxy handler of both Manager Desktop and Server editions up to version 25.7.18.2519. This allows an unauthenticated attacker to bypass network isolation and access internal services.

Ingress-Nginx (CVE-2025-1974): A vulnerability in the Ingress-Nginx controller for Kubernetes allows an attacker to bypass access control rules. An unauthenticated attacker with access to the pod network can achieve arbitrary code execution in the context of the ingress-nginx controller.

PaperCut NG/MF (CVE-2023-2533): A Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) vulnerability has been identified in PaperCut NG/MF. Under specific conditions, an attacker could exploit this to alter security settings or execute arbitrary code if they can deceive an administrator with an active login session into clicking a malicious link.

SonicWall SMA (CVE-2025-40598): This vulnerability could allow an unauthenticated attacker to bypass security controls. This allows a remote, unauthenticated attacker to potentially execute arbitrary JavaScript code.

WordPress (CVE-2025-5394): The "Alone – Charity Multipurpose Non-profit WordPress Theme" for WordPress is vulnerable to arbitrary file uploads. A missing capability check allows unauthenticated attackers to upload ZIP files containing webshells disguised as plugins, leading to remote code execution.

Impact

These vulnerabilities span a broad range of enterprise technologies, including network access control systems, monitoring platforms, web servers, CMS platforms, cloud services, and collaboration tools. Exploitation techniques range from remote code execution and command injection to authentication bypass, SQL injection, path traversal, and configuration weaknesses.

A critical flaw in perimeter devices like Ivanti EPMM or SonicWall SMA could allow an unauthenticated attacker to gain remote code execution, completely breaching the primary network defense. A separate vulnerability within Cisco's Identity Services Engine could then be exploited to bypass network segmentation, granting an attacker widespread internal access. Insecure deserialization issues in platforms like Wazuh Server and CrushFTP could then be used to run malicious payloads or steal sensitive files from administrative consoles. Weaknesses in web delivery controllers like Ingress-Nginx or popular content management systems such as WordPress, SharePoint, and Kentico Xperience create vectors to bypass security controls, exfiltrate confidential data, or fully compromise servers.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...51bc8df1 100538 GeoServer - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-29198 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...c9e0b290 100548 Ivanti EPMM - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-6771 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...ad93cda8 100550 Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38018 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...1dca5738 100562 Manager-IO - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-54122 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2e9137e1 100565 Cisco Identity Services Engine - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20281 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...5d8102e1 100567 Ingress-Nginx - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-1974 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...99105c43 100569 PaperCut NG/MF - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-2533 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2c81dc88 100571 SonicWall SMA - XSS - CVE:CVE-2025-40598 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...926c96d4 100573 WordPress - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2025-5394 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...40ec2fda 100806

Wazuh Server - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24016 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2401fa3b 100824 CrushFTP - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-54309 Log Block

This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...74920ace 100824A CrushFTP - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-54309 - 2 Log Block

This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...c7e63549 100825 AMI MegaRAC - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-54085 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...b79037e6 100826 Kentico Xperience CMS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-2747 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...caf261aa 100827 Kentico Xperience CMS - XSS - CVE:CVE-2025-2748 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...6f1c2d12 100828 Node.js - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2025-27210 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...0341fccc 100829 WordPress:Plugin:Simple File List - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-34085 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...4cefeeda 100829A WordPress:Plugin:Simple File List - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-34085 - 2 Log Disabled This is a New Detection

This week’s highlight focuses on two critical vulnerabilities affecting key infrastructure and enterprise content management platforms. Both flaws present significant remote code execution risks that can be exploited with minimal or no user interaction.

Key Findings

Squid (≤6.3) — CVE-2025-54574: A heap buffer overflow occurs when processing Uniform Resource Names (URNs). This vulnerability may allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on the server. The issue has been resolved in version 6.4.

Adobe AEM (≤6.5.23) — CVE-2025-54253: Due to a misconfiguration, attackers can achieve remote code execution without requiring any user interaction, posing a severe threat to affected deployments.

Impact

Both vulnerabilities expose critical attack vectors that can lead to full server compromise. The Squid heap buffer overflow allows remote code execution by crafting malicious URNs, which can lead to server takeover or denial of service. Given Squid’s widespread use as a caching proxy, this flaw could be exploited to disrupt network traffic or gain footholds inside secure environments.

Adobe AEM’s remote code execution vulnerability enables attackers to run arbitrary code on the content management server without any user involvement. This puts sensitive content, application integrity, and the underlying infrastructure at extreme risk. Exploitation could lead to data theft, defacement, or persistent backdoor installation.

These findings reinforce the urgency of updating to the patched versions — Squid 6.4 and Adobe AEM 6.5.24 or later — and reviewing configurations to prevent exploitation.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...ef7e015b 100844 Adobe Experience Manager Forms - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-54253 N/A Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...baec057a 100840 Squid - Buffer Overflow - CVE:CVE-2025-54574 N/A Block This is a New Detection

This week's highlight focuses on a series of significant vulnerabilities identified across widely adopted web platforms, from enterprise-grade CMS to essential backend administration tools. The findings reveal multiple vectors for attack, including critical flaws that allow for full server compromise and others that enable targeted attacks against users.

Key Findings

Sitecore (CVE-2025-34509, CVE-2025-34510, CVE-2025-34511): A hardcoded credential allows remote attackers to access administrative APIs. Once authenticated, they can exploit an additional vulnerability to upload arbitrary files, leading to remote code execution.

Grafana (CVE-2025-4123): A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability allows an attacker to redirect users to a malicious website, which can then execute arbitrary JavaScript in the victim's browser.

LaRecipe (CVE-2025-53833): Through Server-Side Template Injection, attackers can execute arbitrary commands on the server, potentially access sensitive environment variables, and escalate access depending on server configuration.

CentOS WebPanel (CVE-2025-48703): A command injection vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary commands on the server.

WordPress (CVE-2023-5561): This vulnerability allows unauthenticated attackers to determine the email addresses of users who have published public posts on an affected website.

WordPress Plugin - WPBookit (CVE-2025-6058): A missing file type validation allows unauthenticated attackers to upload arbitrary files to the server, creating the potential for remote code execution.

WordPress Theme - Motors (CVE-2025-4322): Due to improper identity validation, an unauthenticated attacker can change the passwords of arbitrary users, including administrators, to gain access to their accounts.

Impact

These vulnerabilities pose a multi-layered threat to widely adopted web technologies, ranging from enterprise-grade platforms like Sitecore to everyday solutions such as WordPress, and backend tools like CentOS WebPanel. The most severe risks originate in remote code execution (RCE) flaws found in Sitecore, CentOS WebPanel, LaRecipe, and the WPBookit plugin. These allow attackers to bypass security controls and gain deep access to the server, enabling them to steal sensitive data, deface websites, install persistent malware, or use the compromised server as a launchpad for further attacks.

The privilege escalation vulnerability is the Motors theme, which allows for a complete administrative account takeover on WordPress sites. This effectively hands control of the application to an attacker, who can then manipulate content, exfiltrate user data, and alter site functionality without needing to breach the server itself.

The Grafana cross-site scripting (XSS) flaw can be used to hijack authenticated user sessions or steal credentials, turning a trusted user's browser into an attack vector.

Meanwhile, the information disclosure flaw in WordPress core provides attackers with valid user emails, fueling targeted phishing campaigns that aim to secure the same account access achievable through the other exploits.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...52f30a13 100535A Sitecore - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2025-34510, CVE:CVE-2025-34511 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...5045a97f 100535 Sitecore - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-34509 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...579cd3e0 100543 Grafana - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2025-4123 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...0cbd9abc 100545 WordPress - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2023-5561 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...8f634977 100820 CentOS WebPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-48703 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...82ae64c1 100821 LaRecipe - SSTI - CVE:CVE-2025-53833 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...194f7b2d 100822 WordPress:Plugin:WPBookit - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-6058 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...0bf1b661 100823 WordPress:Theme:Motors - Privilege Escalation - CVE:CVE-2025-4322 Log Block This is a New Detection

This week’s update spotlights several vulnerabilities across Apache Tomcat, MongoDB, and Fortinet FortiWeb. Several flaws related with a memory leak in Apache Tomcat can lead to a denial-of-service attack. Additionally, a code injection flaw in MongoDB's Mongoose library allows attackers to bypass security controls to access restricted data.

Key Findings

Fortinet FortiWeb (CVE-2025-25257): An improper neutralization of special elements used in a SQL command vulnerability in Fortinet FortiWeb versions allows an unauthenticated attacker to execute unauthorized SQL code or commands.

Apache Tomcat (CVE-2025-31650): A improper Input Validation vulnerability in Apache Tomcat that could create memory leak when incorrect error handling for some invalid HTTP priority headers resulted in incomplete clean-up of the failed request.

MongoDB (CVE-2024-53900, CVE:CVE-2025-23061): Improper use of $where in match and a nested $where filter with a populate() match in Mongoose can lead to search injection.

Impact

These vulnerabilities target user-facing components, web application servers, and back-end databases. A SQL injection flaw in Fortinet FortiWeb can lead to data theft or system compromise. A separate issue in Apache Tomcat involves a memory leak from improper input validation, which could be exploited for a denial-of-service (DoS) attack. Finally, a vulnerability in MongoDB's Mongoose library allows attackers to bypass security filters and access unauthorized data through malicious search queries.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...3461ec9e 100804 BerriAI - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-6587 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...0cb13e1d 100812 Fortinet FortiWeb - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-25257 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...67fae7f7 100813 Apache Tomcat - DoS - CVE:CVE-2025-31650 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...4b6a5bb1 100815 MongoDB - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53900, CVE:CVE-2025-23061 Log Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...688f8e79 100816 MongoDB - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53900, CVE:CVE-2025-23061 Log Block This is a New Detection

This week's update highlights several high-impact vulnerabilities affecting Microsoft SharePoint Server. These flaws, involving unsafe deserialization, allow unauthenticated remote code execution over the network, posing a critical threat to enterprise environments relying on SharePoint for collaboration and document management.

Key Findings

Microsoft SharePoint Server (CVE-2025-53770): A critical vulnerability involving unsafe deserialization of untrusted data, enabling unauthenticated remote code execution over the network. This flaw allows attackers to execute arbitrary code on vulnerable SharePoint servers without user interaction.

Microsoft SharePoint Server (CVE-2025-53771): A closely related deserialization issue that can be exploited by unauthenticated attackers, potentially leading to full system compromise. The vulnerability highlights continued risks around insecure serialization logic in enterprise collaboration platforms.

Impact

Together, these vulnerabilities significantly weaken the security posture of on-premise Microsoft SharePoint Server deployments. By enabling remote code execution without authentication, they open the door for attackers to gain persistent access, deploy malware, and move laterally across enterprise environments.

Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2168f6f0 100817 Microsoft SharePoint - Deserialization - CVE:CVE-2025-53770 N/A Block This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...8de656c4 100818 Microsoft SharePoint - Deserialization - CVE:CVE-2025-53771 N/A Block This is a New Detection

For more details, also refer to our blog ↗.

This week's update spotlights several critical vulnerabilities across Citrix NetScaler Memory Disclosure, FTP servers and network application. Several flaws enable unauthenticated remote code execution or sensitive data exposure, posing a significant risk to enterprise security.

Key Findings

Wing FTP Server (CVE-2025-47812): A critical Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability that enables unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code with root/SYSTEM-level privileges by exploiting a Lua injection flaw.

Infoblox NetMRI (CVE-2025-32813): A remote unauthenticated command injection flaw that allows an attacker to execute arbitrary commands, potentially leading to unauthorized access.

Citrix Netscaler ADC (CVE-2025-5777, CVE-2023-4966): A sensitive information disclosure vulnerability, also known as "Citrix Bleed2", that allows the disclosure of memory and subsequent remote access session hijacking.

Akamai CloudTest (CVE-2025-49493): An XML External Entity (XXE) injection that could lead to read local files on the system by manipulating XML input.

Impact

These vulnerabilities affect critical enterprise infrastructure, from file transfer services and network management appliances to application delivery controllers. The Wing FTP RCE and Infoblox command injection flaws offer direct paths to deep system compromise, while the Citrix "Bleed2" and Akamai XXE vulnerabilities undermine system integrity by enabling session hijacking and sensitive data theft.