Updating the WAF maximum payload values
We are reinstating the maximum request-payload size the Cloudflare WAF inspects to the following values:
|Free
|Professional
|Business
|Enterprise
|WAF scans request payload up to:
|1 MB
|8 KB
|8 KB
|128 KB
Key Findings
On December 5, 2025, we initially attempted to increase the maximum WAF payload limit to 1 MB across all plans. However, an automatic rollout for all customers proved impractical because the increase led to a surge in false positives. This issue was particularly notable within the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset and the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset, impacting customer traffic.
Consequently, we have decided to revert this change. Our Free plans will maintain the 1 MB limit as they are not experiencing an increase in false positives.
Impact
Customers on paid plans can increase the limit to 1 MB for any of their zones by contacting Cloudflare Support. Free zones are already protected up to 1 MB and do not require any action.
The initial increase in the size of the body inspected by the WAF may result in a higher rate of false positives being triggered in both the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset and the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset. This higher rate should revert back to a normal value once the new limits are in place.
