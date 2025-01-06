 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

Subscribe to RSS

2025-02-11


WAF Release - 2025-02-11
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100708Aviatrix Network - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-50603LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100709Next.js - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46982LogDisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100710

Progress Software WhatsUp Gold - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2024-12105

LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100711WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-56064LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100712WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-9047LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100713FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2022-40684LogBlockThis is a New Detection

2025-02-04


Updated leaked credentials database

Added new records to the leaked credentials database from a third-party database.

2025-01-21


WAF Release - 2025-01-21
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100303Command Injection - NslookupLogBlock

This was released as

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100534Web Shell ActivityLogBlock

This was released as

2025-01-13


WAF Release - 2025-01-13
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100704

Cleo Harmony - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55956, CVE:CVE-2024-55953

LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100705Sentry - SSRFLogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100706Apache Struts - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53677LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100707

FortiWLM - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-48782, CVE:CVE-2023-34993, CVE:CVE-2023-34990

LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100007C_BETACommand Injection - Common Attack CommandsDisabled

2025-01-06


WAF Release - 2025-01-06
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Specials 100678Pandora FMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11320LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100679

Palo Alto Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-0012, CVE:CVE-2024-9474

LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100680Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2024-37397LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100681Really Simple Security - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-10924LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100682Magento - XXE - CVE:CVE-2024-34102LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100683CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51567LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100684

Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38094, CVE:CVE-2024-38024, CVE:CVE-2024-38023

LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100685CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51568LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100686Seeyon - Remote Code ExecutionLogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100687

WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-10781, CVE:CVE-2024-10542

LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100688ProjectSend - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11680LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100689

Palo Alto GlobalProtect - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-5921

LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100690Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-37404LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100691Array Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-28461LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100692CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51378LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100693Symfony Profiler - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-50340LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100694Citrix Virtual Apps - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8069LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100695MSMQ Service - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-21554LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100696Nginxui - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-49368LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100697

Apache ShardingSphere - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2022-22733

LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100698Mitel MiCollab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-41713LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials 100699Apache Solr - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-45216LogBlockNew Detection