Changelog
WAF Release - 2025-02-11
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100708
|Aviatrix Network - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-50603
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100709
|Next.js - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46982
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100710
Progress Software WhatsUp Gold - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2024-12105
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100711
|WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-56064
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100712
|WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-9047
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100713
|FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2022-40684
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
Updated leaked credentials database
Added new records to the leaked credentials database from a third-party database.
WAF Release - 2025-01-21
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100303
|Command Injection - Nslookup
|Log
|Block
|
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100534
|Web Shell Activity
|Log
|Block
|
WAF Release - 2025-01-13
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100704
Cleo Harmony - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55956, CVE:CVE-2024-55953
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100705
|Sentry - SSRF
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100706
|Apache Struts - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53677
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100707
FortiWLM - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-48782, CVE:CVE-2023-34993, CVE:CVE-2023-34990
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100007C_BETA
|Command Injection - Common Attack Commands
|Disabled
WAF Release - 2025-01-06
|Cloudflare Specials
|100678
|Pandora FMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11320
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100679
Palo Alto Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-0012, CVE:CVE-2024-9474
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100680
|Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2024-37397
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100681
|Really Simple Security - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-10924
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100682
|Magento - XXE - CVE:CVE-2024-34102
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100683
|CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51567
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100684
Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38094, CVE:CVE-2024-38024, CVE:CVE-2024-38023
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100685
|CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51568
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100686
|Seeyon - Remote Code Execution
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100687
WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-10781, CVE:CVE-2024-10542
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100688
|ProjectSend - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11680
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100689
Palo Alto GlobalProtect - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-5921
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100690
|Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-37404
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100691
|Array Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-28461
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100692
|CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51378
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100693
|Symfony Profiler - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-50340
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100694
|Citrix Virtual Apps - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8069
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100695
|MSMQ Service - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-21554
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100696
|Nginxui - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-49368
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100697
Apache ShardingSphere - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2022-22733
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100698
|Mitel MiCollab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-41713
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|100699
|Apache Solr - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-45216
|Log
|Block
|New Detection