Changelog
WAF Release - 2025-07-14
This week’s vulnerability analysis highlights emerging web application threats that exploit modern JavaScript behavior and SQL parsing ambiguities. Attackers continue to refine techniques such as attribute overloading and obfuscated logic manipulation to evade detection and compromise front-end and back-end systems.
Key Findings
- XSS – Attribute Overloading: A novel cross-site scripting technique where attackers abuse custom or non-standard HTML attributes to smuggle payloads into the DOM. These payloads evade traditional sanitization logic, especially in frameworks that loosely validate attributes or trust unknown tokens.
- XSS – onToggle Event Abuse: Exploits the lesser-used onToggle event (triggered by elements like
<details>) to execute arbitrary JavaScript when users interact with UI elements. This vector is often overlooked by static analyzers and can be embedded in seemingly benign components.
Impact
These vulnerabilities target both user-facing components and back-end databases, introducing potential vectors for credential theft, session hijacking, or full data exfiltration. The XSS variants bypass conventional filters through overlooked HTML behaviors, while the obfuscated SQLi enables attackers to stealthily probe back-end logic, making them especially difficult to detect and block.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100798
|XSS - Attribute Overloading
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100799
|XSS - OnToggle
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
WAF Release - 2025-07-07
This week’s roundup uncovers critical vulnerabilities affecting enterprise VoIP systems, webmail platforms, and a popular JavaScript framework. The risks range from authentication bypass to remote code execution (RCE) and buffer handling flaws, each offering attackers a path to elevate access or fully compromise systems.
Key Findings
- Next.js - Auth Bypass: A newly detected authentication bypass flaw in the Next.js framework allows attackers to access protected routes or APIs without proper authorization, undermining application access controls.
- Fortinet FortiVoice (CVE-2025-32756): A buffer error vulnerability in FortiVoice systems that could lead to memory corruption and potential code execution or service disruption in enterprise telephony environments.
- Roundcube (CVE-2025-49113): A critical RCE flaw allowing unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary PHP code via crafted requests, leading to full compromise of mail servers and user inboxes.
Impact
These vulnerabilities affect core business infrastructure, from web interfaces to voice communications and email platforms. The Roundcube RCE and FortiVoice buffer flaw offer potential for deep system access, while the Next.js auth bypass undermines trust boundaries in modern web apps.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100795
|Next.js - Auth Bypass
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100796
|Fortinet FortiVoice - Buffer Error - CVE:CVE-2025-32756
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100797
|Roundcube - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-49113
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
Increased IP List Limits for Enterprise Accounts
We have significantly increased the limits for IP Lists on Enterprise plans to provide greater flexibility and control:
- Total number of lists: Increased from 10 to 1,000.
- Total number of list items: Increased from 10,000 to 500,000.
Limits for other list types and plans remain unchanged. For more details, refer to the lists availability.
WAF Release - 2025-06-16
This week’s roundup highlights multiple critical vulnerabilities across popular web frameworks, plugins, and enterprise platforms. The focus lies on remote code execution (RCE), server-side request forgery (SSRF), and insecure file upload vectors that enable full system compromise or data exfiltration.
Key Findings
- Cisco IOS XE (CVE-2025-20188): Critical RCE vulnerability enabling unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary commands on network infrastructure devices, risking total router compromise.
- Axios (CVE-2024-39338): SSRF flaw impacting server-side request control, allowing attackers to manipulate internal service requests when misconfigured with unsanitized user input.
- vBulletin (CVE-2025-48827, CVE-2025-48828): Two high-impact RCE flaws enabling attackers to remotely execute PHP code, compromising forum installations and underlying web servers.
- Invision Community (CVE-2025-47916): A critical RCE vulnerability allowing authenticated attackers to run arbitrary code in community platforms, threatening data and lateral movement risk.
- CrushFTP (CVE-2025-32102, CVE-2025-32103): SSRF vulnerabilities in upload endpoint processing permit attackers to pivot internal network scans and abuse internal services.
- Roundcube (CVE-2025-49113): RCE via email processing enables attackers to execute code upon viewing a crafted email — particularly dangerous for webmail deployments.
- WooCommerce WordPress Plugin (CVE-2025-47577): Dangerous file upload vulnerability permits unauthenticated users to upload executable payloads, leading to full WordPress site takeover.
- Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) Detection Improvements: Enhanced detection patterns.
Impact
These vulnerabilities span core systems — from routers to e-commerce to email. RCE in Cisco IOS XE, Roundcube, and vBulletin poses full system compromise. SSRF in Axios and CrushFTP supports internal pivoting, while WooCommerce’s file upload bug opens doors to mass WordPress exploitation.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100783
|Cisco IOS XE - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20188
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100784
|Axios - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-39338
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100785
vBulletin - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-48827, CVE:CVE-2025-48828
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100786
|Invision Community - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-47916
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100791
|CrushFTP - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-32102, CVE:CVE-2025-32103
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100792
|Roundcube - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-49113
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100793
|XSS - Ontoggle
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100794
WordPress WooCommerce Plugin - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2025-47577
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
WAF Release - 2025-06-09
This week’s update spotlights four critical vulnerabilities across CMS platforms, VoIP systems, and enterprise applications. Several flaws enable remote code execution or privilege escalation, posing significant enterprise risks.
Key Findings
- WordPress OttoKit Plugin (CVE-2025-27007): Privilege escalation flaw allows unauthenticated attackers to create or elevate user accounts, compromising WordPress administrative control.
- SAP NetWeaver (CVE-2025-42999): Remote Code Execution vulnerability enables attackers to execute arbitrary code on SAP NetWeaver systems, threatening core ERP and business operations.
- Fortinet FortiVoice (CVE-2025-32756): Buffer error vulnerability may lead to memory corruption and potential code execution, directly impacting enterprise VoIP infrastructure.
- Camaleon CMS (CVE-2024-46986): Remote Code Execution vulnerability allows attackers to gain full control over Camaleon CMS installations, exposing hosted content and underlying servers.
Impact
These vulnerabilities target widely deployed CMS, ERP, and VoIP systems. RCE flaws in SAP NetWeaver and Camaleon CMS allow full takeover of business-critical applications. Privilege escalation in OttoKit exposes WordPress environments to full administrative compromise. FortiVoice buffer handling issues risk destabilizing or fully compromising enterprise telephony systems.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100769
WordPress OttoKit Plugin - Privilege Escalation - CVE:CVE-2025-27007
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100770
|SAP NetWeaver - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-42999
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100779
|Fortinet FortiVoice - Buffer Error - CVE:CVE-2025-32756
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100780
|Camaleon CMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46986
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
WAF Release - 2025-06-02
This week’s roundup highlights five high-risk vulnerabilities affecting SD-WAN, load balancers, and AI platforms. Several flaws enable unauthenticated remote code execution or authentication bypass.
Key Findings
- Versa Concerto SD-WAN (CVE-2025-34026, CVE-2025-34027): Authentication bypass vulnerabilities allow attackers to gain unauthorized access to SD-WAN management interfaces, compromising network segmentation and control.
- Kemp LoadMaster (CVE-2024-7591): Remote Code Execution vulnerability enables attackers to execute arbitrary commands, potentially leading to full device compromise within enterprise load balancing environments.
- AnythingLLM (CVE-2024-0759): Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) flaw allows external attackers to force the LLM backend to make unauthorized internal network requests, potentially exposing sensitive internal resources.
- Anyscale Ray (CVE-2023-48022): Remote Code Execution vulnerability affecting distributed AI workloads, allowing attackers to execute arbitrary code on Ray cluster nodes.
- Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) - Generic & Obfuscated Payloads: Ongoing advancements in SSRF payload techniques observed, including obfuscation and expanded targeting of cloud metadata services and internal IP ranges.
Impact
These vulnerabilities expose critical infrastructure across networking, AI platforms, and SaaS integrations. Unauthenticated RCE and auth bypass flaws in Versa Concerto, Kemp LoadMaster, and Anyscale Ray allow full system compromise. AnythingLLM and SSRF payload variants expand attack surfaces into internal cloud resources, sensitive APIs, and metadata services, increasing risk of privilege escalation, data theft, and persistent access.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100764
|Versa Concerto SD-WAN - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-34027
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100765
|Versa Concerto SD-WAN - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-34026
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100766
|Kemp LoadMaster - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-7591
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100767
|AnythingLLM - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-0759
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100768
|Anyscale Ray - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-48022
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100781
|SSRF - Generic Payloads
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100782
|SSRF - Obfuscated Payloads
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
Updated attack score model
We have deployed an updated attack score model focused on enhancing the detection of multiple false positives (FPs).
As a result of this improvement, some changes in observed attack scores are expected.
WAF Release - 2025-05-27
This week’s roundup covers nine vulnerabilities, including six critical RCEs and one dangerous file upload. Affected platforms span cloud services, CI/CD pipelines, CMSs, and enterprise backup systems. Several are now addressed by updated WAF managed rulesets.
Key Findings
- Ingress-Nginx (CVE-2025-1098): Unauthenticated RCE via unsafe annotation handling. Impacts Kubernetes clusters.
- GitHub Actions (CVE-2025-30066): RCE through malicious workflow inputs. Targets CI/CD pipelines.
- Craft CMS (CVE-2025-32432): Template injection enables unauthenticated RCE. High risk to content-heavy sites.
- F5 BIG-IP (CVE-2025-31644): RCE via TMUI exploit, allowing full system compromise.
- AJ-Report (CVE-2024-15077): RCE through untrusted template execution. Affects reporting dashboards.
- NAKIVO Backup (CVE-2024-48248): RCE via insecure script injection. High-value target for ransomware.
- SAP NetWeaver (CVE-2025-31324): Dangerous file upload flaw enables remote shell deployment.
- Ivanti EPMM (CVE-2025-4428, 4427): Auth bypass allows full access to mobile device management.
- Vercel (CVE-2025-32421): Information leak via misconfigured APIs. Useful for attacker recon.
Impact
These vulnerabilities expose critical components across Kubernetes, CI/CD pipelines, and enterprise systems to severe threats including unauthenticated remote code execution, authentication bypass, and information leaks. High-impact flaws in Ingress-Nginx, Craft CMS, F5 BIG-IP, and NAKIVO Backup enable full system compromise, while SAP NetWeaver and AJ-Report allow remote shell deployment and template-based attacks. Ivanti EPMM’s auth bypass further risks unauthorized control over mobile device fleets.
GitHub Actions and Vercel introduce supply chain and reconnaissance risks, allowing malicious workflow inputs and data exposure that aid in targeted exploitation. Organizations should prioritize immediate patching, enhance monitoring, and deploy updated WAF and IDS signatures to defend against likely active exploitation.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100746
|Vercel - Information Disclosure
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100754
|AJ-Report - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-15077
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100756
|NAKIVO Backup - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-48248
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100757
|Ingress-Nginx - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-1098
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100759
|SAP NetWeaver - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2025-31324
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100760
|Craft CMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-32432
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100761
|GitHub Action - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-30066
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100762
|Ivanti EPMM - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-4428, CVE:CVE-2025-4427
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100763
|F5 Big IP - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-31644
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
WAF Release - 2025-05-19
This week's analysis covers four vulnerabilities, with three rated critical due to their Remote Code Execution (RCE) potential. One targets a high-traffic frontend platform, while another targets a popular content management system. These detections are now part of the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset in Block mode.
Key Findings
- Commvault Command Center (CVE-2025-34028) exposes an unauthenticated RCE via insecure command injection paths in the web UI. This is critical due to its use in enterprise backup environments.
- BentoML (CVE-2025-27520) reveals an exploitable vector where serialized payloads in model deployment APIs can lead to arbitrary command execution. This targets modern AI/ML infrastructure.
- Craft CMS (CVE-2024-56145) allows RCE through template injection in unauthenticated endpoints. It poses a significant risk for content-heavy websites with plugin extensions.
- Apache HTTP Server (CVE-2024-38475) discloses sensitive server config data due to misconfigured
mod_proxybehavior. While not RCE, this is useful for pre-attack recon.
Impact
These newly detected vulnerabilities introduce critical risk across modern web stacks, AI infrastructure, and content platforms: unauthenticated RCEs in Commvault, BentoML, and Craft CMS enable full system compromise with minimal attacker effort.
Apache HTTPD information leak can support targeted reconnaissance, increasing the success rate of follow-up exploits. Organizations using these platforms should prioritize patching and monitor for indicators of exploitation using updated WAF detection rules.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100745
|Apache HTTP Server - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2024-38475
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100747
Commvault Command Center - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-34028
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100749
|BentoML - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-27520
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100753
|Craft CMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-56145
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
Improved Payload Logging for WAF Managed Rules
We have upgraded WAF Payload Logging to enhance rule diagnostics and usability:
- Targeted logging: Logs now capture only the specific portions of requests that triggered WAF rules, rather than entire request segments.
- Visual highlighting: Matched content is visually highlighted in the UI for faster identification.
- Enhanced context: Logs now include surrounding context to make diagnostics more effective.
Payload Logging is available to all Enterprise customers. If you have not used Payload Logging before, check how you can get started.
Note: The structure of the
encrypted_matched_data field in Logpush has changed from
Map<Field, Value> to
Map<Field, {Before: bytes, Content: Value, After: bytes}>. If you rely on this field in your Logpush jobs, you should review and update your processing logic accordingly.
WAF Release - 2025-05-05
This week's analysis covers five CVEs with varying impact levels. Four are rated critical, while one is rated high severity. Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities dominate this set.
Key Findings
GFI KerioControl (CVE-2024-52875) contains an unauthenticated Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability that targets firewall appliances. This vulnerability can let attackers gain root level system access, making this CVE particularly attractive for threat actors.
The SonicWall SMA vulnerabilities remain concerning due to their continued exploitation since 2021. These critical vulnerabilities in remote access solutions create dangerous entry points to networks.
Impact
Customers using the Managed Ruleset will receive rule coverage following this week's release. Below is a breakdown of the recommended prioritization based on current exploitation trends:
- GFI KerioControl (CVE-2024-52875) - Highest priority; unauthenticated RCE
- SonicWall SMA (Multiple vulnerabilities) - Critical for network appliances
- XWiki (CVE-2025-24893) - High priority for development environments
- Langflow (CVE-2025-3248) - Important for AI workflow platforms
- MinIO (CVE-2025-31489) - Important for object storage implementations
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100724
|GFI KerioControl - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-52875
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100748
|XWiki - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24893
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100750
SonicWall SMA - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2021-20040, CVE:CVE-2021-20041, CVE:CVE-2021-20042
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100751
|Langflow - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-3248
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100752
|MinIO - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-31489
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
WAF Release - 2025-04-26 - Emergency
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100755
React.js - Router and Remix Vulnerability - CVE:CVE-2025-43864, CVE:CVE-2025-43865
|Block
|Block
|This is a New Detection
WAF Release - 2025-04-22
Each of this week's rule releases covers a distinct CVE, with half of the rules targeting Remote Code Execution (RCE) attacks. Of the 6 CVEs covered, four were scored as critical, with the other two scored as high.
When deciding which exploits to tackle, Cloudflare tunes into the attackers' areas of focus. Cloudflare's network intelligence provides a unique lens into attacker activity – for instance, through the volume of blocked requests related with CVE exploits after updating WAF Managed Rules with new detections.
From this week's releases, one indicator that RCE is a "hot topic" attack type is the fact that the Oracle PeopleSoft RCE rule accounts for half of all of the new rule matches. This rule patches CVE-2023-22047, a high-severity vulnerability in the Oracle PeopleSoft suite that allows unauthenticated attackers to access PeopleSoft Enterprise PeopleTools data through remote code execution. This is particularly concerning because of the nature of the data managed by PeopleSoft – this can include payroll records or student profile information. This CVE, along with five others, are addressed with the latest detection update to WAF Managed Rules.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100738
|GitLab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2023-7028
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100740
|Splunk Enterprise - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20229
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100741
|Oracle PeopleSoft - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-22047
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100742
|CrushFTP - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-31161
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100743
|Ivanti - Buffer Error - CVE:CVE-2025-22457
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100744
Oracle Access Manager - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2021-35587
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
WAF Release - 2025-04-14
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100739A
|Next.js - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-29927 - 2
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
WAF Release - 2025-04-02
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100732
|Sitecore - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-27218
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100733
Angular-Base64-Upload - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-42640
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100734
|Apache Camel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-29891
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100735
Progress Software WhatsUp Gold - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-4885
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100737
|Apache Tomcat - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24813
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100659
|Common Payloads for Server-side Template Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100659
|Common Payloads for Server-side Template Injection - Base64
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100642
|LDAP Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100642
|LDAP Injection Base64
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100005
DotNetNuke - File Inclusion - CVE:CVE-2018-9126, CVE:CVE-2011-1892, CVE:CVE-2022-31474
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100527
|Apache Struts - CVE:CVE-2021-31805
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100702
|Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2022-24108
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100622C
Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2023-46805, CVE:CVE-2024-21887, CVE:CVE-2024-22024
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100536C
|GraphQL Command Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100536
|GraphQL Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100536A
|GraphQL Introspection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100536B
|GraphQL SSRF
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100559A
|Prototype Pollution - Common Payloads
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100559A
|Prototype Pollution - Common Payloads - Base64
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100734
|Apache Camel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-29891
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
WAF Release - 2025-03-22 - Emergency
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100739
|Next.js - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-29927
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
New Managed WAF rule for Next.js CVE-2025-29927.
Update: Mon Mar 24th, 11PM UTC: Next.js has made further changes to address a smaller vulnerability introduced in the patches made to its middleware handling. Users should upgrade to Next.js versions
15.2.4,
14.2.26,
13.5.10 or
12.3.6. If you are unable to immediately upgrade or are running an older version of Next.js, you can enable the WAF rule described in this changelog as a mitigation.
Update: Mon Mar 24th, 8PM UTC: Next.js has now backported the patch for this vulnerability ↗ to cover Next.js v12 and v13. Users on those versions will need to patch to
13.5.9 and
12.3.5 (respectively) to mitigate the vulnerability.
Update: Sat Mar 22nd, 4PM UTC: We have changed this WAF rule to opt-in only, as sites that use auth middleware with third-party auth vendors were observing failing requests.
We strongly recommend updating your version of Next.js (if eligible) to the patched versions, as your app will otherwise be vulnerable to an authentication bypass attack regardless of auth provider.
This rule is opt-in only for sites on the Pro plan or above in the WAF managed ruleset.
To enable the rule:
- Head to Security > WAF > Managed rules in the Cloudflare dashboard for the zone (website) you want to protect.
- Click the three dots next to Cloudflare Managed Ruleset and choose Edit
- Scroll down and choose Browse Rules
- Search for CVE-2025-29927 (ruleId:
34583778093748cc83ff7b38f472013e)
- Change the Status to Enabled and the Action to Block. You can optionally set the rule to Log, to validate potential impact before enabling it. Log will not block requests.
- Click Next
- Scroll down and choose Save
This will enable the WAF rule and block requests with the
x-middleware-subrequest header regardless of Next.js version.
For users on the Free plan, or who want to define a more specific rule, you can create a Custom WAF rule to block requests with the
x-middleware-subrequest header regardless of Next.js version.
To create a custom rule:
- Head to Security > WAF > Custom rules in the Cloudflare dashboard for the zone (website) you want to protect.
- Give the rule a name - e.g.
next-js-CVE-2025-29927
- Set the matching parameters for the rule match any request where the
x-middleware-subrequestheader
existsper the rule expression below.
- Set the action to 'block'. If you want to observe the impact before blocking requests, set the action to 'log' (and edit the rule later).
- Deploy the rule.
We've made a WAF (Web Application Firewall) rule available to all sites on Cloudflare to protect against the Next.js authentication bypass vulnerability ↗ (
CVE-2025-29927) published on March 21st, 2025.
Note: This rule is not enabled by default as it blocked requests across sites for specific authentication middleware.
- This managed rule protects sites using Next.js on Workers and Pages, as well as sites using Cloudflare to protect Next.js applications hosted elsewhere.
- This rule has been made available (but not enabled by default) to all sites as part of our WAF Managed Ruleset and blocks requests that attempt to bypass authentication in Next.js applications.
- The vulnerability affects almost all Next.js versions, and has been fully patched in Next.js
14.2.26and
15.2.4. Earlier, interim releases did not fully patch this vulnerability.
- Users on older versions of Next.js (
11.1.4to
13.5.6) did not originally have a patch available, but this the patch for this vulnerability and a subsequent additional patch have been backported to Next.js versions
12.3.6and
13.5.10as of Monday, March 24th. Users on Next.js v11 will need to deploy the stated workaround or enable the WAF rule.
The managed WAF rule mitigates this by blocking external user requests with the
x-middleware-subrequest header regardless of Next.js version, but we recommend users using Next.js 14 and 15 upgrade to the patched versions of Next.js as an additional mitigation.
WAF Release - 2025-03-19 - Emergency
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100736
|Generic HTTP Request Smuggling
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
WAF Release - 2025-03-17
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100725
Fortinet FortiManager - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-42791, CVE:CVE-2024-23666
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100726
|Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8190
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100727
|Cisco IOS XE - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-20198
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100728
|Sitecore - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46938
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100729
|Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-33160
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100730
Pentaho - Template Injection - CVE:CVE-2022-43769, CVE:CVE-2022-43939
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100700
|Apache SSRF vulnerability CVE-2021-40438
|N/A
|Block
WAF Release - 2025-03-11 - Emergency
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100731
|Apache Camel - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2025-27636
|N/A
|Block
|This is a New Detection
WAF Release - 2025-03-10
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100722
|Ivanti - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-0282
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100723
|Cisco IOS XE - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2023-20198
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
Updated leaked credentials database
Added new records to the leaked credentials database. The record sources are: Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) database, RockYou 2024 dataset, and another third-party database.
WAF Release - 2025-03-03
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100721
Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-13159, CVE:CVE-2024-13160, CVE:CVE-2024-13161
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100596
Citrix Content Collaboration ShareFile - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-24489
|N/A
|Block
WAF Release - 2025-02-24
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100718A
|SonicWall SSLVPN 2 - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-53704
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100720
|Palo Alto Networks - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-0108
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
WAF Release - 2025-02-18
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100715
|FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55591
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100716
|Ivanti - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2021-44529
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100717
|SimpleHelp - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-57727
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100718
|SonicWall SSLVPN - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-53704
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100719
|Yeti Platform - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-46507
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection