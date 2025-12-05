Increased WAF payload limit for all plans

We are increasing the maximum request-payload size the WAF inspects to 1 MB across all plans. This enhancement strengthens our detection capabilities for React RCE (CVE-2025-55182) by ensuring the WAF can fully analyse React payloads up to their standard maximum size. Long term limits might change based on plans in the future.

Key Findings

React payloads commonly have a default maximum size of 1 MB. Cloudflare WAF previously inspected up to 128 KB on Enterprise plans, with even lower limits on other plans.

Impact

All WAF rules now evaluate up to 1 MB of request payload data, improving coverage and detection accuracy.