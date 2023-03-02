Why doesn’t my RSS feed show images?

If you cannot see images in your RSS feed, you likely need to disable Hotlink Protection.

To do this:

1. Log into your Cloudflare account and select your domain.

2. Go to Scrape Shield.

3. For Hotlink Protection, select Off.

​​ Potential workaround

As a workaround, you could also do the following process:

1. Make sure your feed sub-domain is not proxied by Cloudflare DNS.

For example, if you were using Feedburner, the CNAME entry would be:

CNAME feeds is an alias of feeds.feedburner.com

You would then make sure the cloud is toggled to gray in your Cloudflare DNS settings.

2. Create a hotlink ok directory on your server.