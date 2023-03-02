Why doesn’t my RSS feed show images?
Overview
If you cannot see images in your RSS feed, you likely need to disable Hotlink Protection.
To do this:
1. Log into your Cloudflare account and select your domain.
2. Go to Scrape Shield.
3. For Hotlink Protection, select Off.
Potential workaround
As a workaround, you could also do the following process:
1. Make sure your feed sub-domain is not proxied by Cloudflare DNS.
For example, if you were using Feedburner, the CNAME entry would be:
CNAME feeds is an alias of feeds.feedburner.com
You would then make sure the cloud is toggled to gray in your Cloudflare DNS settings.
2. Create a hotlink ok directory on your server.
3. Use a Page Rule to exclude the URL from Cloudflare.