Deploy to Production
Deploy your Sandbox SDK application to production with preview URL support. Preview URLs require wildcard DNS routing because they generate unique subdomains for each exposed port:
https://8080-abc123.yourdomain.com.
The
.workers.dev domain does not support wildcard subdomains, so production deployments that use preview URLs need a custom domain.
- Active Cloudflare zone with a domain
- Worker that uses
exposePort()
- Wrangler CLI installed
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to your domain and create an A record:
- Type: A
- Name: * (wildcard)
- IPv4 address: 192.0.2.0
- Proxy status: Proxied (orange cloud)
This routes all subdomains through Cloudflare's proxy. The IP address
192.0.2.0 is a documentation address (RFC 5737) that Cloudflare recognizes when proxied.
Add a wildcard route to your Wrangler configuration:
Replace
yourdomain.com with your actual domain. This routes all subdomain requests to your Worker and enables Cloudflare to provision SSL certificates automatically.
Deploy your Worker:
Test that preview URLs work:
Visit the URL in your browser to confirm your service is accessible.
- CustomDomainRequiredError: Verify your Worker is not deployed to
.workers.devand that the wildcard DNS record and route are configured correctly.
- SSL/TLS errors: Wait a few minutes for certificate provisioning. Verify the DNS record is proxied and SSL/TLS mode is set to "Full" or "Full (strict)" in your dashboard.
- Preview URL not resolving: Confirm the wildcard DNS record exists and is proxied. Wait 30-60 seconds for DNS propagation.
- Port not accessible: Ensure your service binds to
0.0.0.0(not
localhost) and that
proxyToSandbox()is called first in your Worker's fetch handler.
For detailed troubleshooting, see the Workers routing documentation.
- Preview URLs - How preview URLs work
- Expose Services - Patterns for exposing ports
- Workers Routing - Advanced routing configuration
- Cloudflare DNS - DNS management
