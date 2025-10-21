Deploy to Production

Only required for preview URLs Custom domain setup is ONLY needed if you use exposePort() to expose services from sandboxes. If your application does not expose ports, you can deploy to .workers.dev without this configuration.

Deploy your Sandbox SDK application to production with preview URL support. Preview URLs require wildcard DNS routing because they generate unique subdomains for each exposed port: https://8080-abc123.yourdomain.com .

The .workers.dev domain does not support wildcard subdomains, so production deployments that use preview URLs need a custom domain.

Prerequisites

Active Cloudflare zone with a domain

Worker that uses exposePort()

Wrangler CLI installed

Setup

Create Wildcard DNS Record

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to your domain and create an A record:

Type : A

: A Name : * (wildcard)

: * (wildcard) IPv4 address : 192.0.2.0

: 192.0.2.0 Proxy status: Proxied (orange cloud)

This routes all subdomains through Cloudflare's proxy. The IP address 192.0.2.0 is a documentation address (RFC 5737) that Cloudflare recognizes when proxied.

Configure Worker Routes

Add a wildcard route to your Wrangler configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-sandbox-app" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-10-21" , " routes " : [ { " pattern " : "*.yourdomain.com/*" , " zone_name " : "yourdomain.com" } ] } name = "my-sandbox-app" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2025-10-21" [[ routes ]] pattern = "*.yourdomain.com/*" zone_name = "yourdomain.com"

Replace yourdomain.com with your actual domain. This routes all subdomain requests to your Worker and enables Cloudflare to provision SSL certificates automatically.

Deploy

Deploy your Worker:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Verify

Test that preview URLs work:

TypeScript const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'test-sandbox' ) ; await sandbox . startProcess ( 'python -m http.server 8080' ) ; const exposed = await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 ) ; console . log ( exposed . exposedAt ) ; // https://8080-test-sandbox.yourdomain.com

Visit the URL in your browser to confirm your service is accessible.

Troubleshooting

CustomDomainRequiredError : Verify your Worker is not deployed to .workers.dev and that the wildcard DNS record and route are configured correctly.

: Verify your Worker is not deployed to and that the wildcard DNS record and route are configured correctly. SSL/TLS errors : Wait a few minutes for certificate provisioning. Verify the DNS record is proxied and SSL/TLS mode is set to "Full" or "Full (strict)" in your dashboard.

: Wait a few minutes for certificate provisioning. Verify the DNS record is proxied and SSL/TLS mode is set to "Full" or "Full (strict)" in your dashboard. Preview URL not resolving : Confirm the wildcard DNS record exists and is proxied. Wait 30-60 seconds for DNS propagation.

: Confirm the wildcard DNS record exists and is proxied. Wait 30-60 seconds for DNS propagation. Port not accessible: Ensure your service binds to 0.0.0.0 (not localhost ) and that proxyToSandbox() is called first in your Worker's fetch handler.

For detailed troubleshooting, see the Workers routing documentation.

