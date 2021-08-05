Require specific HTTP ports

By default, Cloudflare allows requests on a number of different HTTP ports (see Identifying network ports compatible with Cloudflare's proxy External link icon Open external link on the Cloudflare support site).

You can target requests based on their HTTP port with the cf.edge.server_port dynamic field.

Use the in comparison operator to target a set of ports.

This example blocks requests to www.example.com that are not on ports 80 or 443: