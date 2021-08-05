Skip to content
Require specific HTTP ports

By default, Cloudflare allows requests on a number of different HTTP ports (see Identifying network ports compatible with Cloudflare's proxy on the Cloudflare support site).

You can target requests based on their HTTP port with the cf.edge.server_port dynamic field.

Use the in comparison operator to target a set of ports.

This example blocks requests to www.example.com that are not on ports 80 or 443:

ExpressionAction
host eq "www.example.com" and not cf.edge.server_port in {80 443}Block