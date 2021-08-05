Require specific HTTP ports
By default, Cloudflare allows requests on a number of different HTTP ports (see Identifying network ports compatible with Cloudflare's proxy on the Cloudflare support site).
You can target requests based on their HTTP port with the
cf.edge.server_port dynamic field.
Use the
in comparison operator to target a set of ports.
This example blocks requests to
www.example.com that are not on ports 80 or 443:
|Expression
|Action
host eq "www.example.com" and not cf.edge.server_port in {80 443}
|Block