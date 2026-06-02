Lifecycle hooks

Think owns the streamText call and provides hooks at each stage of the chat turn. Hooks fire on every turn regardless of entry path — WebSocket chat, sub-agent chat() , saveMessages() , durable submitMessages() execution, continueLastTurn() , and auto-continuation after tool results.

Hook summary

Hook When it fires Return Async configureSession(session) Once during onStart Session yes beforeTurn(ctx) Before streamText TurnConfig or void yes beforeStep(ctx) Before each model step StepConfig or void yes beforeToolCall(ctx) Before a server-side tool executes ToolCallDecision or void yes afterToolCall(ctx) After a tool outcome is known void yes onStepFinish(ctx) After each step completes void yes onChunk(ctx) Per streaming chunk void yes onChatResponse(result) After turn completes and message is persisted void yes onChatError(error, ctx?) On error during a turn error to propagate no

Execution order

For a turn with two tool calls:

flowchart TD cfg["configureSession() — once at startup, not per-turn"] --> bt["beforeTurn() — inspect context, override model/tools/prompt"] bt --> bs subgraph loop ["streamText (repeats per step)"] bs["beforeStep()"] --> chunk["onChunk() — per streaming chunk"] chunk --> btc["beforeToolCall()"] btc --> exec["tool executes"] exec --> atc["afterToolCall()"] atc --> sf["onStepFinish()"] sf -->|"more steps"| bs end sf -->|"turn complete"| ocr["onChatResponse() — message persisted, turn lock released"]

beforeTurn

Called before streamText . Receives the fully assembled context — system prompt, converted messages, merged tools, and model. Return a TurnConfig to override any part, or void to accept defaults.

TypeScript beforeTurn ( ctx : TurnContext ): TurnConfig | void | Promise < TurnConfig | void>

TurnContext

Field Type Description system string Assembled system prompt (from context blocks or getSystemPrompt() ) messages ModelMessage[] Assembled model messages (truncated, pruned) tools ToolSet Merged tool set (workspace + getTools + session + extensions + MCP + client) model LanguageModel The model from getModel() continuation boolean Whether this is a continuation turn (auto-continue after tool result) body Record<string, unknown> Custom body fields from the client request

TurnConfig

All fields are optional. Return only what you want to change.

Field Type Description model LanguageModel Override the model for this turn system string Override the system prompt messages ModelMessage[] Override the assembled messages tools ToolSet Extra tools to merge (additive) activeTools string[] Limit which tools the model can call toolChoice ToolChoice Force a specific tool call maxSteps number Override maxSteps for this turn sendReasoning boolean Send reasoning chunks for this turn chatStreamStallTimeoutMs number Override the stream-stall watchdog for this turn ( 0 disables it); auto-resets after the turn. Useful for a turn with a known-slow tool — refer to Durable recovery output Output Request structured output for this turn providerOptions Record<string, unknown> Provider-specific options experimental_telemetry object AI SDK telemetry settings for this turn

Examples

Switch to a cheaper model for continuation turns:

TypeScript beforeTurn ( ctx : TurnContext ) { if ( ctx . continuation ) { return { model : this . cheapModel }; } }

Restrict which tools the model can call:

TypeScript beforeTurn ( ctx : TurnContext ) { return { activeTools : [ "read" , "write" , "getWeather" ] }; }

Add per-turn context from the client body:

TypeScript beforeTurn ( ctx : TurnContext ) { if ( ctx . body ?. selectedFile ) { return { system : ctx . system + `



User is editing: ${ ctx . body . selectedFile } ` , }; } }

Hide reasoning for internal continuation turns:

TypeScript beforeTurn ( ctx : TurnContext ) { if ( ctx . continuation ) { return { sendReasoning : false }; } }

Force structured output for a turn:

TypeScript import { Output } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; const ResultSchema = z . object ( { severity : z . enum ([ "low" , "high" ]) } ) ; beforeTurn ( ctx : TurnContext ) { if ( ctx . body ?. mode === "structured-answer" ) { return { output : Output . object ( { schema : ResultSchema } ) , activeTools : [] , }; } }

output is a turn-level setting only. The AI SDK's prepareStep does not accept an output override, so beforeStep cannot toggle structured output on a single step.

beforeStep

Called before each AI SDK step in the agentic loop. Think forwards this hook to streamText as prepareStep , so it receives the AI SDK's full prepare-step context and can return per-step overrides. Use beforeTurn for turn-wide assembly and beforeStep when the decision depends on the step number or previous step results.

TypeScript beforeStep ( ctx : PrepareStepContext ): StepConfig | void { if ( ctx . stepNumber > 0 ) { return { activeTools : [] }; } }

beforeToolCall

Called before a server-side tool's execute function runs. Think wraps each server-side tool so the hook can allow, modify, block, or substitute the call before the model receives the tool result.

TypeScript beforeToolCall ( ctx : ToolCallContext ): ToolCallDecision | void { if ( ctx . toolName === "delete" && this . isReadOnlyMode ) { return { action : "block" , reason : "delete is disabled in read-only mode" }; } if ( ctx . toolName === "weather" ) { const cached = this . weatherCache . get ( JSON . stringify ( ctx . input )) ; if ( cached ) return { action : "substitute" , output : cached }; } }

Field Type Description toolName string Name of the tool being called input unknown Input the model provided toolCallId string ID for this tool call messages ModelMessage[] Messages visible at tool execution time abortSignal AbortSignal | undefined Signal that aborts if the turn is canceled

Return a ToolCallDecision to control execution:

Decision Behavior void or { action: "allow" } Run the original tool with the original input { action: "allow", input } Run the original tool with modified input { action: "block", reason } Skip the original tool and return reason as the tool result { action: "substitute", output } Skip the original tool and return output as the tool result

If a wrapped tool returns an AsyncIterable for preliminary tool results, Think collapses the iterable to its final yielded value after beforeToolCall runs. If you need true preliminary streaming from that tool, avoid intercepting it with beforeToolCall .

afterToolCall

Called after a tool outcome is known. This includes real executions, blocked calls, substituted calls, and thrown tool errors.

TypeScript afterToolCall ( ctx : ToolCallResultContext ) { if ( ! ctx . success ) return ; this . env . ANALYTICS . writeDataPoint ( { blobs : [ ctx . toolName ] , doubles : [ JSON . stringify ( ctx . output ) . length ] , } ) ; }

Field Type Description toolName string Name of the tool that was called input unknown Input the model provided toolCallId string ID for this tool call messages ModelMessage[] Messages visible at tool execution time durationMs number Tool execution duration in milliseconds success boolean Whether the model received a successful tool outcome output unknown Present when success is true error unknown Present when success is false

For blocked and substituted tool calls, success is true because the model receives a valid tool result. Only thrown errors from the original tool execution surface as success: false .

onStepFinish

Called after each step completes in the agentic loop. StepContext is the AI SDK's step-finish event, so it includes the full step record: generated text, reasoning, files, sources, typed tool calls and results, usage, warnings, request and response metadata, and provider metadata.

TypeScript onStepFinish ( ctx : StepContext ) { console . log ( `Step ${ ctx . stepNumber } ( ${ ctx . finishReason } ): ` + ` ${ ctx . usage . inputTokens } in/ ${ ctx . usage . outputTokens } out` , ) ; }

Field Description stepNumber Zero-based index of the step text Text generated in this step reasoning Reasoning parts emitted by the model files Files generated during the step sources Citations or sources used by the model toolCalls Typed tool calls made in this step toolResults Typed tool results received in this step finishReason Why the step ended usage Token usage, including cache and reasoning tokens providerMetadata Provider-specific metadata

onChunk

Called for each streaming chunk. High-frequency — fires per token. Use for streaming analytics, progress indicators, or token counting. Observational only.

onChatResponse

Called after a chat turn produces and persists an assistant message. The turn lock is released before this hook runs, so it is safe to call saveMessages or other methods from inside.

Fires for all turn paths that persist an assistant message: WebSocket, sub-agent RPC, saveMessages , and auto-continuation. If a turn fails before producing any assistant parts, onChatError handles the error instead.

TypeScript onChatResponse ( result : ChatResponseResult ) { if ( result . status === "completed" ) { console . log ( `Turn ${ result . requestId } : ${ result . message . parts . length } parts` ) ; } }

Field Type Description message UIMessage The persisted assistant message requestId string Unique ID for this turn continuation boolean Whether this was a continuation turn status "completed" | "error" | "aborted" How the turn ended error string? Error message (when status is "error" )

onChatError

Called when an error occurs during a chat turn. Return the error to propagate it, or return a different error. The optional context describes where the failure happened and whether user messages were already persisted. The partial assistant message (if any) is persisted before this hook fires.

TypeScript onChatError ( error : unknown , ctx ?: ChatErrorContext ): unknown

ChatErrorContext includes:

Field Type Description requestId string | undefined Chat request ID, when available stage "parse" | "persist" | "turn" | "stream" | "recovery" | "transcript" Failure stage messagesPersisted boolean Whether incoming user messages were already stored

Think also emits chat:request:failed on the agents:chat observability channel with the same stage and persistence information.