Beta

Codemode lets LLMs write and execute code that orchestrates your tools, instead of calling them one at a time. Inspired by CodeAct ↗, it works because LLMs are better at writing code than making individual tool calls — they have seen millions of lines of real-world code but only contrived tool-calling examples.

The @cloudflare/codemode package generates TypeScript type definitions from your tools, gives the LLM a single "write code" tool, and executes the generated JavaScript in a secure, isolated Worker sandbox.

Warning Codemode is experimental and may have breaking changes in future releases. Use with caution in production.

When to use Codemode

Codemode is most useful when the LLM needs to:

Chain multiple tool calls with logic between them (conditionals, loops, error handling)

with logic between them (conditionals, loops, error handling) Compose results from different tools before returning

from different tools before returning Work with MCP servers that expose many fine-grained operations

that expose many fine-grained operations Perform multi-step workflows that would require many round-trips with standard tool calling

For simple, single tool calls, standard AI SDK tool calling is simpler and sufficient.

Installation

Terminal window npm install @cloudflare/codemode

If you use @cloudflare/codemode/ai , also install the ai and zod peer dependencies:

Terminal window npm install ai zod

Quick start

Use the standard AI SDK tool() function:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { tool } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; const tools = { getWeather : tool ( { description : "Get weather for a location" , inputSchema : z . object ( { location : z . string () } ) , execute : async ({ location }) => `Weather in ${ location } : 72°F, sunny` , } ) , sendEmail : tool ( { description : "Send an email" , inputSchema : z . object ( { to : z . string () , subject : z . string () , body : z . string () , } ) , execute : async ({ to , subject , body }) => `Email sent to ${ to } ` , } ) , }; TypeScript import { tool } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; const tools = { getWeather : tool ( { description : "Get weather for a location" , inputSchema : z . object ( { location : z . string () } ) , execute : async ({ location }) => `Weather in ${ location } : 72°F, sunny` , } ) , sendEmail : tool ( { description : "Send an email" , inputSchema : z . object ( { to : z . string () , subject : z . string () , body : z . string () , } ) , execute : async ({ to , subject , body }) => `Email sent to ${ to } ` , } ) , };

2. Create the codemode tool

createCodeTool takes your tools and an executor, and returns a single AI SDK tool:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createCodeTool } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER , } ) ; const codemode = createCodeTool ( { tools , executor } ) ; TypeScript import { createCodeTool } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER , } ) ; const codemode = createCodeTool ( { tools , executor } ) ;

3. Use with streamText

Pass the codemode tool to streamText or generateText like any other tool. You choose the model:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText } from "ai" ; const result = streamText ( { model , system : "You are a helpful assistant." , messages , tools : { codemode }, } ) ; TypeScript import { streamText } from "ai" ; const result = streamText ( { model , system : "You are a helpful assistant." , messages , tools : { codemode }, } ) ;

When the LLM decides to use codemode, it writes an async arrow function like:

JavaScript async () => { const weather = await codemode . getWeather ( { location : "London" } ) ; if ( weather . includes ( "sunny" )) { await codemode . sendEmail ( { to : "team@example.com" , subject : "Nice day!" , body : `It's ${ weather } ` , } ) ; } return { weather , notified : true }; };

The code runs in an isolated Worker sandbox, tool calls are dispatched back to the host via Workers RPC, and the result is returned to the LLM.

Configuration

Wrangler bindings

Add a worker_loaders binding to your wrangler.jsonc . This is the only binding required:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " worker_loaders " : [ { " binding " : "LOADER" } ], " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ] } TOML worker_loaders = [{ binding = "LOADER" }] compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ]

How it works

createCodeTool generates TypeScript type definitions from your tools and builds a description the LLM can read. The LLM writes an async arrow function that calls codemode.toolName(args) . The code is normalized via AST parsing (acorn) and sent to the executor. DynamicWorkerExecutor spins up an isolated Worker via WorkerLoader . Inside the sandbox, a Proxy intercepts codemode.* calls and routes them back to the host via Workers RPC ( ToolDispatcher extends RpcTarget ). Console output ( console.log , console.warn , console.error ) is captured and returned in the result.

Network isolation

External fetch() and connect() are blocked by default — enforced at the Workers runtime level via globalOutbound: null . Sandboxed code can only interact with the host through codemode.* tool calls.

To allow controlled outbound access, pass a Fetcher :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER , globalOutbound : null , // default — fully isolated // globalOutbound: env.MY_OUTBOUND_SERVICE // route through a Fetcher } ) ; TypeScript const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER , globalOutbound : null , // default — fully isolated // globalOutbound: env.MY_OUTBOUND_SERVICE // route through a Fetcher } ) ;

Using with an Agent

The typical pattern is to create the executor and codemode tool inside an Agent's message handler:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { createCodeTool } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onChatMessage () { const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : this . env . LOADER , } ) ; const codemode = createCodeTool ( { tools : myTools , executor , } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model , system : "You are a helpful assistant." , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . state . messages ) , tools : { codemode }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , } ) ; // Stream response back to client... } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { createCodeTool } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { async onChatMessage () { const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : this . env . LOADER , } ) ; const codemode = createCodeTool ( { tools : myTools , executor , } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model , system : "You are a helpful assistant." , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . state . messages ) , tools : { codemode }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , } ) ; // Stream response back to client... } }

MCP tools work the same way — merge them into the tool set:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const codemode = createCodeTool ( { tools : { ... myTools , ... this . mcp . getAITools () , }, executor , } ) ; TypeScript const codemode = createCodeTool ( { tools : { ... myTools , ... this . mcp . getAITools () , }, executor , } ) ;

Tool names with hyphens or dots (common in MCP) are automatically sanitized to valid JavaScript identifiers (for example, my-server.list-items becomes my_server_list_items ).

If your tools live in the browser instead of the Agent, build codemode from those browser-side functions and register it with your client tool layer. This keeps the server generic while running generated code in an iframe sandbox on the page.

Server:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent , createToolsFromClientSchemas } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs , streamText } from "ai" ; export class BrowserCodemodeAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage ( _onFinish , options ) { const result = streamText ( { model : this . env . MODEL , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : createToolsFromClientSchemas ( options ?. clientTools ) , stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { AIChatAgent , createToolsFromClientSchemas } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs , streamText } from "ai" ; export class BrowserCodemodeAgent extends AIChatAgent < Env > { async onChatMessage ( _onFinish , options ) { const result = streamText ( { model : this . env . MODEL , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : createToolsFromClientSchemas ( options ?. clientTools ) , stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

Client:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; import { IframeSandboxExecutor , createBrowserCodeTool , } from "@cloudflare/codemode/browser" ; const codemode = createBrowserCodeTool ( { tools : { getPageTitle : { description : "Get the current page title" , inputSchema : { type : "object" , properties : {}, required : [] }, execute : async () => ( { title : document . title } ) , }, }, executor : new IframeSandboxExecutor () , } ) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "BrowserCodemodeAgent" } ) ; const tools = { codemode : { description : codemode . description , parameters : codemode . inputSchema , execute : codemode . execute , }, }; const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , tools } ) ; TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat , type AITool } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; import { IframeSandboxExecutor , createBrowserCodeTool , } from "@cloudflare/codemode/browser" ; const codemode = createBrowserCodeTool ( { tools : { getPageTitle : { description : "Get the current page title" , inputSchema : { type : "object" , properties : {}, required : [] }, execute : async () => ( { title : document . title } ) , }, }, executor : new IframeSandboxExecutor () , } ) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "BrowserCodemodeAgent" } ) ; const tools : Record < string , AITool > = { codemode : { description : codemode . description , parameters : codemode . inputSchema , execute : codemode . execute , }, }; const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , tools } ) ;

This pattern is useful when the browser owns the tool surface at runtime, the page exposes client-side capabilities that only the browser can run, or you want codemode's typed code-generation prompt without routing tool execution through the server.

If you need approval-gated tools, use the standard needsApproval and useAgentChat approval flow described in Human in the Loop. Codemode excludes tools with needsApproval instead of pausing execution for approval.

MCP server wrappers

The @cloudflare/codemode/mcp export provides two functions that wrap MCP servers with Code Mode.

codeMcpServer

Wraps an existing MCP server with a single code tool. Each upstream tool becomes a typed codemode.* method inside the sandbox:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { codeMcpServer } from "@cloudflare/codemode/mcp" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER } ) ; const server = await codeMcpServer ( { server : upstreamMcp , executor } ) ; TypeScript import { codeMcpServer } from "@cloudflare/codemode/mcp" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER } ) ; const server = await codeMcpServer ( { server : upstreamMcp , executor } ) ;

openApiMcpServer

Creates an MCP server with search and execute tools from an OpenAPI spec. All $ref pointers are resolved before being passed to the sandbox, and the host-side request handler keeps authentication out of the sandbox:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { openApiMcpServer } from "@cloudflare/codemode/mcp" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER } ) ; const server = openApiMcpServer ( { spec : openApiSpec , executor , request : async ({ method , path , query , body }) => { // Runs on the host — add auth headers here const res = await fetch ( `https://api.example.com ${ path } ` , { method , headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ token } ` }, body : body ? JSON . stringify ( body ) : undefined , } ) ; return res . json () ; }, } ) ; TypeScript import { openApiMcpServer } from "@cloudflare/codemode/mcp" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER } ) ; const server = openApiMcpServer ( { spec : openApiSpec , executor , request : async ({ method , path , query , body }) => { // Runs on the host — add auth headers here const res = await fetch ( `https://api.example.com ${ path } ` , { method , headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ token } ` }, body : body ? JSON . stringify ( body ) : undefined , } ) ; return res . json () ; }, } ) ;

The Executor interface

The Executor interface is deliberately minimal — implement it to run code in any sandbox:

TypeScript interface Executor { execute ( code : string , fns : Record < string , ( ... args : unknown [] ) => Promise < unknown >>, ) : Promise < ExecuteResult >; } interface ExecuteResult { result : unknown ; error ?: string ; logs ?: string [] ; }

DynamicWorkerExecutor is the built-in Cloudflare Workers implementation. You can build your own for Node VM, QuickJS, containers, or any other sandbox.

API reference

Returns an AI SDK compatible Tool .

Option Type Default Description tools ToolSet | ToolDescriptors required Your tools (AI SDK tool() or raw descriptors) executor Executor required Where to run the generated code description string auto-generated Custom tool description. Use \{\{types\}\} for type defs

DynamicWorkerExecutor

Executes code in an isolated Cloudflare Worker via WorkerLoader .

Option Type Default Description loader WorkerLoader required Worker Loader binding from env.LOADER timeout number 30000 Execution timeout in ms globalOutbound Fetcher | null null Network access control. null = blocked, Fetcher = routed modules Record<string, string> — Custom ES modules available in the sandbox. Keys are specifiers, values are source.

Code and tool names are normalized and sanitized internally — you do not need to call normalizeCode() or sanitizeToolName() before passing them to execute() .

IframeSandboxExecutor

Executes code in a sandboxed browser iframe. Import it from @cloudflare/codemode/browser .

Option Type Default Description timeout number 30000 Execution timeout in ms. Cannot preempt tight synchronous browser loops. csp string default-src 'none'; script-src 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; Content Security Policy applied to the sandbox iframe document.

Generates TypeScript type definitions from your tools. Used internally by createCodeTool but exported for custom use (for example, displaying types in a frontend).

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { generateTypes } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai" ; const types = generateTypes ( myTools ) ; // Returns: // type CreateProjectInput = { name: string; description?: string } // declare const codemode: { // createProject: (input: CreateProjectInput) => Promise<unknown>; // } TypeScript import { generateTypes } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai" ; const types = generateTypes ( myTools ) ; // Returns: // type CreateProjectInput = { name: string; description?: string } // declare const codemode: { // createProject: (input: CreateProjectInput) => Promise<unknown>; // }

For JSON Schema inputs that do not depend on the AI SDK, use the main entry point:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { generateTypesFromJsonSchema } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const types = generateTypesFromJsonSchema ( jsonSchemaToolDescriptors ) ; TypeScript import { generateTypesFromJsonSchema } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const types = generateTypesFromJsonSchema ( jsonSchemaToolDescriptors ) ;

Converts tool names into valid JavaScript identifiers.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { sanitizeToolName } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; sanitizeToolName ( "get-weather" ) ; // "get_weather" sanitizeToolName ( "3d-render" ) ; // "_3d_render" sanitizeToolName ( "delete" ) ; // "delete_" TypeScript import { sanitizeToolName } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; sanitizeToolName ( "get-weather" ) ; // "get_weather" sanitizeToolName ( "3d-render" ) ; // "_3d_render" sanitizeToolName ( "delete" ) ; // "delete_"

Security considerations

Code runs in isolated Worker sandboxes — each execution gets its own Worker instance.

— each execution gets its own Worker instance. External network access ( fetch , connect ) is blocked by default at the runtime level.

, ) is at the runtime level. Tool calls are dispatched via Workers RPC, not network requests.

Execution has a configurable timeout (default 30 seconds).

(default 30 seconds). Console output is captured separately and does not leak to the host.

Browser iframe execution runs in a sandboxed iframe with a restrictive CSP by default. It uses nonce-scoped internal messages, but its timeout cannot preempt tight synchronous loops like while (true) {} because those block the browser event loop.

Current limitations

Tool approval ( needsApproval ) is not supported yet. Codemode excludes approval-required tools instead of pausing execution for approval. Use those tools through standard AI SDK tool calling instead.

Codemode excludes approval-required tools instead of pausing execution for approval. Use those tools through standard AI SDK tool calling instead. Requires Cloudflare Workers environment for DynamicWorkerExecutor .

. Limited to JavaScript execution.

LLM code quality depends on prompt engineering and model capability.

Related resources

Codemode example Full working example — a project management assistant using codemode with SQLite.

Using AI Models Use AI models with your Agent.