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Codemode lets LLMs write and execute code that orchestrates your tools, instead of calling them one at a time. Inspired by CodeAct ↗, it works because LLMs are better at writing code than making individual tool calls — they have seen millions of lines of real-world code but only contrived tool-calling examples.
The @cloudflare/codemode package generates TypeScript type definitions from your tools, gives the LLM a single "write code" tool, and executes the generated JavaScript in a secure, isolated Worker sandbox.
When to use Codemode
Codemode is most useful when the LLM needs to:
Chain multiple tool calls with logic between them (conditionals, loops, error handling)
Compose results from different tools before returning
Work with MCP servers that expose many fine-grained operations
Perform multi-step workflows that would require many round-trips with standard tool calling
For simple, single tool calls, standard AI SDK tool calling is simpler and sufficient.
Installation
If you use @cloudflare/codemode/ai, also install the ai and zod peer dependencies:
Tool names with hyphens or dots (common in MCP) are automatically sanitized to valid JavaScript identifiers (for example, my-server.list-items becomes my_server_list_items).
Browser executor with dynamic client tools
If your tools live in the browser instead of the Agent, build codemode from those browser-side functions and register it with your client tool layer. This keeps the server generic while running generated code in an iframe sandbox on the page.
This pattern is useful when the browser owns the tool surface at runtime, the page exposes client-side capabilities that only the browser can run, or you want codemode's typed code-generation prompt without routing tool execution through the server.
If you need approval-gated tools, use the standard needsApproval and useAgentChat approval flow described in Human in the Loop. Codemode excludes tools with needsApproval instead of pausing execution for approval.
MCP server wrappers
The @cloudflare/codemode/mcp export provides two functions that wrap MCP servers with Code Mode.
codeMcpServer
Wraps an existing MCP server with a single code tool. Each upstream tool becomes a typed codemode.* method inside the sandbox:
Creates an MCP server with search and execute tools from an OpenAPI spec. All $ref pointers are resolved before being passed to the sandbox, and the host-side request handler keeps authentication out of the sandbox:
Code runs in isolated Worker sandboxes — each execution gets its own Worker instance.
External network access (fetch, connect) is blocked by default at the runtime level.
Tool calls are dispatched via Workers RPC, not network requests.
Execution has a configurable timeout (default 30 seconds).
Console output is captured separately and does not leak to the host.
Browser iframe execution runs in a sandboxed iframe with a restrictive CSP by default. It uses nonce-scoped internal messages, but its timeout cannot preempt tight synchronous loops like while (true) {} because those block the browser event loop.
Current limitations
Tool approval (needsApproval) is not supported yet. Codemode excludes approval-required tools instead of pausing execution for approval. Use those tools through standard AI SDK tool calling instead.
Requires Cloudflare Workers environment for DynamicWorkerExecutor.
Limited to JavaScript execution.
LLM code quality depends on prompt engineering and model capability.
Related resources
Codemode exampleFull working example — a project management assistant using codemode with SQLite.